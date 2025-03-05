Arts  •  Museums

Our Favorite Looks From the Inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre

Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week, the fundraising gala was held in honor of the museum’s first-ever fashion exhibit, "Louvre Couture: Objets d’art, objets de mode."

By
Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

France’s Met Gala? Not exactly. Those describing the elegant new Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, which took place yesterday (March 4), as either that or the next Met Gala note rightly that it was a fundraising gala—point—that attracted celebrities—set—and celebrated a fashion exhibition—match? Not so fast! The mere presence of A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill and Victoria Beckham obviously isn’t enough to elevate gala to super gala, so let’s appreciate the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre on its own merits.

Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week, the gala was held in honor of the museum’s first-ever fashion-focused exhibit, “Louvre Couture: Objets d’art, objets de mode,” which showcases more than 100 rare pieces by forty-five designers that illustrate the “close historical dialogue that continues to take place between the world of fashion and the department’s greatest masterpieces.” The evening began with a private tour of the exhibition, followed by a dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic and presented in the museum’s Cour Marly. Très chic!

There was no dress code—another mark against it being France’s Met Gala—but the roughly three hundred people on Le Grand Dîner du Louvre’s highly curated guest list wore a stunning variety of looks. Only some were products of the designers highlighted in “Louvre Couture,” but unsurprisingly, all dazzled at the step-and-repeat staged in front of the museum’s iconic pyramid. Who would expect anything less from the likes of Liya Kebede, Tyra Banks, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Danai Gurira and Jisoo? Of course, there were also the looks that absolutely ate (which we’ve gathered below).

A woman performs on stage
Doechii performing at the after-party. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ultimately, Le Grand Dîner du Louvre raised a modest €1.4 million, surpassing its even more modest goal of €1 million. Once the serious business of wining and dining was over and done, the assembled VIPs moved to the after-party, where waiters passed trays of crème puffs and champagne and a DJ lured Hollywood, art and fashion elite onto the dance floor. The surprise highlight of the evening? A performance by Doechii. “To all the Americans, welcome to Paris,” she announced, as reported by Vogue. “And for all the Parisians, welcome to Doechii.”

Will Le Grand Dîner du Louvre become a staple of the Parisian cultural calendar, perhaps growing into an event with the same cachet as the Met Gala? Only time will tell, but one hopes the answer is oui. ​

Doechii

A woman in a floor-length, high-necked yellow gown adorned with shimmering embellishments stands in front of the Louvre pyramid at night, smiling with her arms slightly extended to showcase the dramatic shape of her skirt.
Doechii. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Guillaume Diop

A young man stands in front of the illuminated glass pyramid of the Louvre at night, wearing a long-sleeved floral-patterned shirt with frayed edges and oversized royal blue trousers, his hands clasped together.
Guillaume Diop. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Danai Gurira

A woman stands in front of the illuminated Louvre Pyramid at night, wearing a striking black gown with intricate white geometric patterns and a sculptural halter neckline, her braided hairstyle complementing the dramatic look.
Danai Gurira. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Tyra Banks.

A woman in a black satin corset dress with a sequined ombré coat stands in the Louvre’s illuminated outdoor space at night.
Tyra Banks. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Ashley Barnett

Le Grand Dîner du Louvre
Ashley Barnett. Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

A woman in a voluminous red gown with a hood walks through the Louvre’s courtyard, her sheer flowing fabric catching the warm glow of the surrounding lights.
Zoey Deutch. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Keira Knightley

A dark haired woman in a black strapless gown with large beads embellishing the bodice and a ruffled skirt
Keira Knightley. Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

A blonde woman in a simple white long-sleeved dress with large 80s-style shoulder padding and a belted waist
Kelly Rutherford. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Jordan Roth

A man in a long blue velvet coat with wide white satin lapels over a white feather gown accessorized with a wide red bead choker
Jordan Roth. Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Mona Patel

A woman poses in front of the illuminated Louvre Pyramid at night, wearing a gold, jewel-encrusted mini dress with intricate Byzantine-style embroidery and black heels, her dark hair styled in an elegant updo.
Mona Patel. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Kulapat Yantrasast

A man wearing a bold red jumpsuit, a white fur-lined jacket, green platform boots with clear heels, and blue sunglasses stands inside the Louvre, holding a champagne flute in one hand and a small woven purse in the other.
Kulapat Yantrasast. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Anna Castellini

A woman with long, wavy blonde hair poses inside the Louvre, wearing a sheer black gown with geometric red and silver embellishments, standing in front of a grand staircase where guests in formal attire mingle in the background.
Anna Castellini. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Camille Henrot

A woman in a bold red dress, matching tights, and high heels walks outside the Louvre, wearing a black leather jacket with a dramatic fur collar.
Camille Henrot. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Peggy Gou

A woman in a pink and gold gown that is semi-translucent
Peggy Gou. WWD via Getty Images

Adut Akech

A woman in an elegant white, pearl-embellished dress with sheer sleeves and layered lace detailing smiles while holding a small gold purse in the courtyard of the Louvre.
Adut Akech. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill

Two women in strikingly revealing but artfully structural dresses pose in an event space
Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill. Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

