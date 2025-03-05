Our Favorite Looks From the Inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre

France’s Met Gala? Not exactly. Those describing the elegant new Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, which took place yesterday (March 4), as either that or the next Met Gala note rightly that it was a fundraising gala—point—that attracted celebrities—set—and celebrated a fashion exhibition—match? Not so fast! The mere presence of A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill and Victoria Beckham obviously isn’t enough to elevate gala to super gala, so let’s appreciate the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre on its own merits.

Coinciding with Paris Fashion Week, the gala was held in honor of the museum’s first-ever fashion-focused exhibit, “Louvre Couture: Objets d’art, objets de mode,” which showcases more than 100 rare pieces by forty-five designers that illustrate the “close historical dialogue that continues to take place between the world of fashion and the department’s greatest masterpieces.” The evening began with a private tour of the exhibition, followed by a dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic and presented in the museum’s Cour Marly. Très chic!

There was no dress code—another mark against it being France’s Met Gala—but the roughly three hundred people on Le Grand Dîner du Louvre’s highly curated guest list wore a stunning variety of looks. Only some were products of the designers highlighted in “Louvre Couture,” but unsurprisingly, all dazzled at the step-and-repeat staged in front of the museum’s iconic pyramid. Who would expect anything less from the likes of Liya Kebede, Tyra Banks, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Danai Gurira and Jisoo? Of course, there were also the looks that absolutely ate (which we’ve gathered below).

Ultimately, Le Grand Dîner du Louvre raised a modest €1.4 million, surpassing its even more modest goal of €1 million. Once the serious business of wining and dining was over and done, the assembled VIPs moved to the after-party, where waiters passed trays of crème puffs and champagne and a DJ lured Hollywood, art and fashion elite onto the dance floor. The surprise highlight of the evening? A performance by Doechii. “To all the Americans, welcome to Paris,” she announced, as reported by Vogue. “And for all the Parisians, welcome to Doechii.”

Will Le Grand Dîner du Louvre become a staple of the Parisian cultural calendar, perhaps growing into an event with the same cachet as the Met Gala? Only time will tell, but one hopes the answer is oui. ​

