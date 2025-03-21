Research is ongoing, but many people dealing with chronic pain and inflammation often report excellent results from CBD gummies. Despite the success of oils, creams, tinctures, vapes and even flowers, CBD gummies remain the industry’s mainstay. Given the array of flavors, potencies and ingredients available on the market today, CBD gummies for pain offer users discrete, precision dosing with minimal “hempy” taste. But that doesn’t mean all CBD gummies are alike.

The best CBD gummies for pain and inflammation come from high-quality full-spectrum or broad-spectrum extract. Still, hemp oil-derived products aren’t strictly defined by their sources. With so many unique CBD brands available, there are several things many vendors do perfectly. We strongly encourage researching before making a purchase. However, practicing due diligence is challenging in a sea of companies claiming to be “the best.” We used a scoring system based on several objective benchmarks to separate good brands from great ones. Let’s see who made our list of the best CBD gummy brands for pain and inflammation in 2025.

10 Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation to Buy in 2025

Colorado Botanicals – Most Effective for Pain & Inflammation Batch CBD CBDfx cbdMD Joy Organics

Bonus Reviews

6. Charlotte’s Web

7. CBDistillery

8. Carmen’s Medicinals

9. Cornbread Hemp

10. Royal CBD

How We Choose the Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation

Finding quality CBD may be hit or miss in an unregulated industry. After all, how would we define “quality” CBD? We base our list on several benchmarks. We aim to find the best CBD gummies that potentially address chronic pain and inflammation symptoms. The following is a breakdown of our criteria.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party testing is non-negotiable for us. A company that doesn’t test its CBD has something to hide. When looking at the test results, we consider:

Contaminants : Did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals and pesticides?

: Did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals and pesticides? Terpenes and Cannabinoids: Does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency?

Does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency? CBD Content: How much CBD do the gummies and other CBD products contain?

Brand Reputation

A strong reputation builds naturally with the right CBD gummies. Building a good rapport with customers is easy when a CBD company offers high-quality CBD products. We judge reputation by examining the following:

Industry Presence: Is the vendor a household name or a small competitor? Are they known for their quality?

Is the vendor a household name or a small competitor? Are they known for their quality? Market Share: How large is the company? Smaller companies and startups can offer better products, so this input doesn’t considerably affect our overall conclusion.

Extraction Method and Hemp Source

We focus heavily on the brand’s extraction method when selecting our top ten CBD gummies for pain and inflammation. Here are the things we look at:

Extraction Method: Do they use CO 2 , alcohol, butane, etc.?

Do they use CO , alcohol, butane, etc.? Facilities: Does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities?

Does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities? Expertise: Do the extract manufacturers have medical or pharmaceutical backgrounds?

Blind Product Testing

We can’t maintain objectivity without the simple—but critical—process of blind product testing.

Notable Facts: Is there anything unique about the product? Do the beneficial effects stand out or fall flat compared to other products we’re testing?

Customer Feedback on Pain and Inflammation

User Reviews: Independent online reviews from unaffiliated sources.

Quality of CBD Gummy Ingredients

Quality ingredients make a massive difference when fighting for our top spot. All gummies look and feel similar, but the recipe can greatly affect nutritional value. Nutrition aside, low-quality ingredients say a lot about the brand. It indicates that the company cuts corners, which generally results in CBD gummy health supplements that are anything but healthy.

Flavoring: Are the gummies infused with natural or artificial flavors?

Are the gummies infused with natural or artificial flavors? Sweeteners: Do the products contain natural sweeteners or refined sugar?

Do the products contain natural sweeteners or refined sugar? Other Ingredients: Are there chemical preservatives, artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup or anything else found in conventional (and unhealthy) sweets?

Are there chemical preservatives, artificial colors, high fructose corn syrup or anything else found in conventional (and unhealthy) sweets? Cultivation: Are they organic CBD gummies? Can the vendor certify they use organic hemp?

We also dug deeper into the top brands:

Company certifications: GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Reputation of third-party labs

Overall pricing and value for money

Gummy taste and flavor

Sugar content

Gummy label claims

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation: Reviews

Known for their excellent CBD products, Colorado Botanicals is worth trying if you want the best CBD gummies to potentially treat pain and inflammation. From its rich history to its demonstrated quality control, let’s look at what makes Colorado Botanicals unique. Following are other great CBD brands that earned our top spots and are worth looking into as well.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Most Effective for Pain & Inflammation

Following a strong and innovative 2024, Colorado Botanicals once again takes our top spot in 2025. Although we’ve seen some brands lose their touch over the years, Colorado Botanicals continues to offer an ever-expanding line of CBD products, including CBD oil, CBD softgels, CBD topicals and CBD gummies for pain. Fortunately, the growth and change didn’t affect Colorado Botanicals’ focus on quality, transparency and customer service.

Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies are designed to suit various health and dietary needs. Currently, the company carries two broad-spectrum CBD gummy options. Available in 10 and 25mg doses, these gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, naturally flavored, vegan gummies offer whole-plant goodness with no THC. They are also free of artificial flavors, artificial colors, high-fructose corn syrup and other unhealthy ingredients commonly found in gummies.



Recently, the brand added some full-spectrum options, each formulated for specific effects as follows:



Happy Mood : 15 mg CBD with Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rosea, Saffr’Inside™, 5-HTP, L-Theanine, Magnesium and Vitamin D for mood enhancement.

Stress Free : 15 mg of CBD + 1 mg of CBN, in addition to Ashwagandha, L-Theanine, Magnesium, Lemon Balm and Saffr’Inside™ to promote relaxation.

Deep Sleep : 15 mg CBD + 5 mg CBN, along with Melatonin, Passion Flower, L-Theanine, Lemon Balm and Chamomile to induce sleep.

Colorado Botanicals vegan CBD gummies are available in natural orange and strawberry flavors. Despite using whole-plant extract (known for its often intense “hempy” taste), Colorado Botanicals does an excellent job muting the plant flavor. Both flavors are fantastic, so choosing between the two boils down to personal preference.



The original CBD gummies are exactly what we’d expect from a high-quality source like Colorado Botanicals. But while the original 10 and 25mg formulas do well on their own, the effects really shine with the vendor’s new gummy options. Thanks to precise dosing and ingredients, the Happy Mood, Stress Free and Deep Sleep gummies work exactly as advertised.

Brand Highlights

Colorado Botanicals understands that quality CBD products begin with the best hemp. This is why the brand’s raw materials are organically grown in-house, with testing before, during and after cultivation. Proprietary CO2 extraction retains critical compounds, like terpenes and minor cannabinoids, followed by further testing for purity and label accuracy. The end result is a perfect full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extract, ideal for infusing into an excellent line of CBD gummies.



4.9-star rating on Trustpilot (with over 5,000 reviews)

Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Organic CBD Gummies

No Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors or Artificial Sweeteners

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

Extracted and created in an FDA-registered facility

Available in 10 and 25 milligrams CBD dose

Specially formulated full-spectrum options with 15 mg of CBD

CBD gummies made with pectin

Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract

Naturally derived terpenes

30 CBD gummies per jar

15% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarantee

Live Chat, e-mail and phone support are available

Pros

Open since 2017

Unmatched proprietary purification process

Superior ability to retain minor cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids

Over 5,000+ customer reviews

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Detailed third-party lab test results

Fast and accessible customer service team

Cons

Few flavor choices

CBD dosage maxes out at 25 mg, which may not be enough for more experienced consumers

Of all the brands we’ve seen over the years, Batch CBD is unrivaled in expertise. The brand’s technical, scientific and industry knowledge makes it a perfect contender in the dynamic and competitive CBD industry.

Batch CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Batch CBD’s CBD gummies are available with plain cannabidiol, CBG, THC or CBN, depending on the product line. We reviewed Batch CBD’s CBN gummies not too long ago and were incredibly impressed. Fortunately, the company’s plain CBD option was just as big of a hit with us.

Batch’s “Original” gummies are made with full-spectrum extract, providing the full benefits of a whole-plant experience. At 25 mg per gummy, this offers an intermediate dose. Unfortunately, there are no other concentrations, which significantly limits the options for customers who only want CBD.

Similarly, the vendor offers only one flavor option. However, it’s an assortment of three different natural fruit flavors, so we at least have some variety. Of course, we have no complaints about the taste. The gummies’ sweet, fruity flavor perfectly masks the “hempy” taste of cannabis extract. This is doubly impressive, considering the products are full-spectrum. Organic, gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO, Brand CBD CBD gummies hit all the benchmarks for health and quality-conscious individuals.

Brand Highlights

Founded by two friends from Milwaukee in 2018, Batch CBD opened its doors under the safety of the 2018 farm bill. However, the company also faced an uphill battle in a booming industry. Although Batch checks most of our generic boxes for quality, the brand has unique competitive advantages that make it a cut above the rest.

Formerly provided third-party lab testing for cannabis extracts

Strong industrial background in testing and quality control

Organically grown, with no chemical pesticides or synthetic fertilizers

Non-GMO

Uses a “custom ethanol” extraction process

30-day money-back guarantee

20% discount for subscribers

Pros

Ethanol is more effective at retaining cannabinoids than CO2

Appropriate for all dietary needs

All-natural, organically grown and non-GMO

Unmatched background in cannabis testing

Affordable

Cons

Ethanol isn’t as clean as CO2 extraction

Limited dosage options

Visit Batch CBD

Another veteran of the CBD industry, CBDfx opened in 2014, selling basic CBD products. It has since expanded to include the largest variety of options we’ve seen from a vendor. Today, the brand offers products that include staples like oil and gummies, to more niche items, like CBD e-liquids and psilocybin (mushrooms).

CBDfx CBD Gummies Review for Pain

CBDfx CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD extract. They check all the boxes from a dietary standpoint—organically sourced, vegan-friendly and gluten-free. A quick browse of CBDfx’s gummies shows the brand puts a great deal of care into its formulations. Aside from plain CBD, some options contain other cannabinoids, like delta-9 THC. Many are infused with natural extracts, like turmeric, melatonin and even multivitamins. The company’s plain CBD gummies are available in a natural mixed berry flavor and come in 25, 50 and 100 mg options. This range ensures that there are products for all dosage needs, from beginners to experienced CBD consumers.

Brand Highlights

CBDfx has a massive online presence, with over 18,000 positive customer reviews. However, these are direct reviews on the company’s website. Independent sources, like TrustPilot used to paint a bleak picture. However, CBDfx’s independent feedback has improved significantly.



Based on its broad line of products, CBDfx has a more recreational feel to it, since the company offers delta-9 and various niche options that are both enjoyable and effective. We also appreciate the helpful resources easily available on the CBDfx website in the form of engaging blog posts that are easy to read and understand.



In business since 2014

CO2-extracted

Third-party tested

25% discount for subscribers

Pros

CBD products are effective and fun to consume

Well-priced compared to similar competitors

Test results are easily accessible

Large market share

Broad dosage range suits every wellness need

Improved customer service

Cons

Only one flavor option for the plain CBD gummies

With years of industry experience under its belt, cbdMD is one of the most successful hemp brands. When it comes to quality, this company won’t pull any punches.

cbdMD CBD Gummies Review for Pain

cbdMD Premium CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. Available in 25, 50 and 100 mg pieces, these products provide excellent potency and phenomenal value. Beginners will enjoy the 25 mg option, while the 50 and 100 mg products are more than enough to suit the needs of experienced consumers.



Using broad-spectrum extract retains terpenes and cannabinoids without THC, ensuring effectiveness against pain and inflammation without potentially affecting a drug test or triggering THC-sensitive individuals. For those who need THC to enjoy proper therapeutic effects, cbdMD now offers CBD + delta-9 gummy options. Individuals looking for a whole-plant experience can opt for cbdMD’s full-spectrum gummies, which also contain CBG, CBN and natural terpenes.

Both CBD products contain an assortment of tropical flavors. Although this is the only option, these naturally-flavored gummies taste delicious, offering a strong, fruity taste that masks the “hempy” flavor of CBD extract.

Brand Highlights

We’re not the only ones giving rave reviews about cbdMD CBD gummies for pain and inflammation. The Consumer Survey of Product Innovation declared CBDfx soft chews to be the 2021 “Product of the Year.” Organic, non-GMO, vegan-friendly and gluten-free, it’s hardly surprising that cbdMD earned so many accolades from other online sources.

CO2 extraction and rigorous third-party testing ensure transparency and label accuracy, making cbdMD one of our most trusted brands. In 2020, cbdMD received NSF International Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. This certification confirms that cbdMD’s production facilities adhere to the latest cGMP standards. cbdMD is also a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

Received NSF International Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration in 2020

Member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable

35% discount for subscribers

Broad-spectrum CBD extract

Sourced from domestic hemp

Pros

Substantial history and online presence

Website is easy to navigate

Unbeatable prices

Detailed lab reports

Strong selection of products

Cons

As CBD products and recipes diversify, CBDistillery stays ahead of the curve with a line of CBD-infused gummies. However, they’ve expanded since we last visited them in 2024, showing notable improvements in product selection and customer reception.

CBDistillery CBD Gummies Review for Pain

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies are an excellent choice for effective broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD extract products. This company is among many that formulate their soft chews using other extracts. This is helpful since it provides targeted results rather than a generalized approach. Customers can choose from two CBD products (although THC and other cannabinoid varieties are available) designed explicitly for either daytime use or sleep. The former contains only CBD, while the latter is infused with melatonin, a natural sedative.

We have to give credit to CBDistillery for its enormous product selection. The brand’s CBD gummies for pain and inflammation, along with sleep and recovery, typically contain some THC. Unfortunately, most of the brand’s products contain some THC, which limits choices for some individuals. Dosage options for the plain CBD gummies are limited to 30 mg. This moderate concentration is ideal for beginners and intermediate users, but might not cut it for those with higher therapeutic needs.

Overall, the gummies have a nice flavor, but admittedly, we noticed a mild bitter aftertaste. However, this isn’t uncommon for hemp-derived extracts and the bitterness was barely noticeable. Ultimately, what matters is safety and effectiveness. In our opinion, CBDistillery hits the mark in both areas.

Brand Highlights

CBDistillery opened its doors in 2016 when the industry was slowly transitioning from niche to mainstream. However, the company’s founders knew that the market was exploding and had to find some way to stand out. Fortunately, they pulled it off with expertly crafted CBD products and stellar customer service.

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

Formulated by a licensed doctor

Organically-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Gluten-free

Subscribers get 30% off

Pros

Significant market share

Excellent gummy selection

Competitive price

Targeted formulation

CO2 extracted

30% discount for subscribers

Cons

Only two plain CBD options

Most gummy products contain enough THC to cause intoxication

Visit CBDistillery

Another repeat member on our list, Joy Organics is one of the most unique brands we’ve seen. Their commitment to quality, sustainability and transparency never ceases to grab our attention. Given the brand’s track record, it’s likely we’ll see them here again.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Joy Organics offers a decent selection of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD gummies for pain. Available in 10 and 25 mg doses, Joy Organics CBD gummies are ideal for newcomers and intermediate consumers. However, those with higher dosage needs may not find these gummies economical. The soft chews are naturally-flavored and available in strawberry lemonade and green apple. Both are absolutely delicious with no “hempy” bitterness to affect the experience. All of Joy Organics’ products are non-GMO, vega-friendly and gluten-free.

The only issue we have with Joy is their limited plain CBD selection. Currently, only one THC-free option exists, which significantly reduces the options for many individuals. Despite this shortcoming, the CBD gummies offered do an excellent job, both in flavor and efficacy.

Brand Highlights

Founded in 2018 by Joy and Todd Smith, the husband and wife saw tremendous potential in the CBD industry following the federal legal protections of the 2018 Farm Bill. With such a saturated market, CBD vendors need an “edge” that sets them apart from the sea of generic, mediocre brands. Joy’s advantage stems from organic cultivation, sustainable sourcing, transparency and a focus on natural health. They are also among the few CBD vendors that boast a USDA Organic Certification.

Awarded 2023 Best CBD Gummies by Optimal Health News

Proprietary “USDA certified hemp extraction process” extraction process

Third-party tested

30% subscriber discount

90-day money-back guarantee

Loyalty program

Assistance program for eligible customers

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

Competitive price

Organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free

Generous 30% subscriber discount and loyalty program

Excellent flavor

Cons

Brand doesn’t give details about its extraction method

Limited CBD options

Most products contain THC

Visit Joy Organics

Named after Charlotte Figi, a girl whose severe epilepsy responded well to CBD, Charlotte’s Web is known for crafting one of the first (if not the first) pure CBD strains. Since then Charlotte’s Web maintained the same level of quality that made them famous.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Charlotte’s Web’s best CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract, providing the full range of benefits only whole-plant cannabis provides. One serving is listed as two pieces, which contain a total of 10mg of cannabidiol, or 5mg per piece.

Like many companies, Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are available in plain CBD or with additional dietary supplements. Each formula, labeled “Sleep,” “Recover,” and “Calm,” serves a specific purpose. Another option, called “Daily Wellness,” has appeared since our last review. These bottles of 60 gummies carry 25 mg of CBD per piece.

Sleep: (cannabidiol and melatonin)

Recover: (cannabidiol with ginger and turmeric)

Calm: (cannabidiol and lemon balm)

Daily Wellness: (cannabidiol only)

Brand Highlights

Arguably one of the pioneers of CBD, Charlotte’s Web needs little introduction. They named their signature strain after Charlotte Figi, a young girl with severe epilepsy who benefitted from the company’s unique CBD cultivar. Their story and quality CBD products have made Charlotte’s Web a household name among CBD enthusiasts and patients. In 2023, Charlotte’s Web became the official CBD of Major League Baseball.

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

Organically-grown

Whole-plant extract retains more cannabis compounds

CO2 or alcohol extraction, depending on the product

30% discount for subscribers

Pros

Certified B Corp

Wide variety of products

Targeted formulation

Significant industry tenure

Cons

In-house lab reports that are difficult to access

Alcohol extraction can leave trace solvents

Customer complaints about long shipping times

Carmen’s Medicinals possesses a strong and inspiring backstory. The brand was founded by Juan Romero, whose grandmother suffered from cancer. He took it upon himself to investigate alternative therapy and learn of CBD’s many potential benefits. Driven by a desire to help others, Romero devoted his company to quality, transparency and expertise.

Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Carmen’s Medicinals offers three formulations: Sleep Gummies, Pain Gummies and broad-spectrum CBD Gummies. Carmen’s sleep and pain options, however, are full-spectrum and contain other cannabinoids, like THC, CBG and CBN. The brand’s plain CBD is limited to a single 25 mg product, infused with turmeric and ginger for added therapeutic effects.

Albeit limited, the CBD gummies don’t fail to impress. Their shapes remind us of the famous Swedish berry candy line, with just a light amount of sugar on top. The natural tropical fruit flavor is a delightful medley of sweet and citrus, with no off-putting cannabis taste.

Brand Highlights

Established in 2018, Carmen’s Medicinals is named after Romero’s grandmother, Carmen. Since its first day, the company’s goal has been to make hemp-derived cannabis extracts affordable, reliable and accessible. However, the company appears tight-lipped about certain details, such as the extraction method and hemp sourcing.

Organically grown domestic hemp

Third-party tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Offers an accurate, easy-to-read blog for beginners

20% discount for subscribers

Pros

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Subscribers receive a 20% discount

Third-party tested

Helpful blog

Lab tests available online

Cons

Only one plain CBD dosage option

Few product choices

Cornbread Hemp entered the market in the same year as the revolutionary Farm Bill that legalized low-THC cannabis for use in CBD extracts. But while they didn’t have to worry about federal legislation, the market’s saturation meant this startup faced an uphill battle.

Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Cornbread Hemp has a decent selection of CBD gummies. With doses ranging from 20 to 50 mg, this brand is perfect for intermediate or advanced consumers. However, newcomers to CBD would benefit from a lower dosage. Their line of CBD gummies is only available in full-spectrum. However, it’s important to note that each serving also carries 4 mg of THC.

This dose is almost twice the recommended amount for those with little or no THC experience. It’s more than enough to cause intoxication and will show up on a drug test. However, the inclusion of THC adds an added analgesic effect, making these some of the best CBD gummies for pain.

We have no complaints about the gummy taste. None of them had a “hempy” aftertaste, which is a problem for many similar CBD products. An added sweetness punctuated the natural fruit flavors. We’re unsure whether this was due to the sugarcane ethanol or the gummy recipe, but we’d like to think it’s the former. Either way, Cornbread Hemp is a massive hit in terms of flavor.

Brand Highlights

Established in 2018, Cornbread Hemp strove to stand out in a competitive market. Fortunately, the brand came prepared with several proverbial aces in the hole. Cornbread Hemp is the first CBD brand in Kentucky to be USDA Certified. Second, they grow their hemp in a prime location called Bluegrass Basin. The nutrient-rich soil allows for high yields with robust cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

USDA Certified Organic Hemp

Sugarcane ethanol extracted

Third-party tested

First USDA-Certified CBD brand in Kentucky

20% discount for subscribers

Loyalty program

Pros

USDA Certified Organic

Full-spectrum

Excellent customer feedback

Third-party tested

Discounts for subscribers and eligible groups

Affordable

Cons

4 mg of THC is nearly twice the recommended dose for beginners

No THC-free options

Although not our top choice, Royal CBD still has many redeeming qualities that make it worthy of a spot on our list.

Royal CBD CBD Gummies Review for Pain

Royal CBD’s slogan, “no room for mediocrity,” is truly inspiring and reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand’s products are sourced from organically grown, non-GMO industrial hemp. Such practices make it easy to ensure the highest quality and purity. Providing a diverse range of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD options.

Brand Highlights

Royal CBD’s slogan, “no room for mediocrity,” is truly inspiring and reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence. Their products are sourced from organically grown, non-GMO industrial hemp. Such practices make it easy to ensure the highest quality and purity. Providing a diverse range of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD options, customers can trust Royal CBD to offer the best.

CO2 extracted

Sourced from organic, non-GMO Colorado hemp

Vegan

No additives, chemical fertilizers or pesticides

Third-party tested

Available in regular and sour flavor options

Loyalty program

Pros

Sourced from organic hemp

Full-spectrum

Good choice of flavors

Superb customer reviews

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

15% subscriber discount

Loyalty program

Cons

Expensive

Final Thoughts on the Best CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation

It wasn’t easy choosing the ten best CBD gummies for pain management. There were many ways we could have ranked them. However, judging companies on a balance of quality, purity, enjoyability and reputation is a fair approach to giving lesser-known companies a chance. There’s no perfect system, but our approach to ranking the ten best CBD gummies for pain and inflammation was designed to maintain objectivity while highlighting key selling points. The result is a more informed public—something CBD customers can benefit from.

Widespread Pain & Inflammation in the United States

Suffering from pain and inflammation dramatically affects a person’s quality of life. Inflammation can be temporary and isolated—like with an injury—or chronic, involving conditions like IBS or arthritis. The same applies to pain, which comes in several forms with a seemingly infinite list of causes. Although there appears to be a gap in pain statistics, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2016 (the latest information), a little over 20 percent of U.S. adults suffered from chronic pain—equal to 50 million people at the time of analysis.

This, of course, doesn’t include people nursing temporary pain, such as an injury. Otherwise, the numbers would be even higher. But each number represents someone who can benefit from CBD’s analgesic properties.

Inflammation is another broad-reaching symptom arising from a temporary or chronic health problem. According to the Chronic Disease Research Group, the latest statistics show chronic inflammation affecting anywhere from 14 million to 24 million people in the U.S. In both cases, an aging population will inevitably cause these numbers to spike through inflammatory, painful age-related conditions like arthritis.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD’s diverse therapeutic properties don’t just appear out of nowhere. Behind the scenes is a complex system of compounds and receptors working together, keeping our bodies healthy and balanced. CBD’s mechanism of action is the same, whether it’s pain, inflammation, stress, insomnia or anything similar.

The Endocannabinoid System

Before discussing how CBD works, we must dive into the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Without this network of receptors and bodily compounds, we couldn’t harness the benefits of phytocannabinoids like CBD and THC. There are two types of cannabinoids: phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. The former is what you’ll find in the cannabis plant. Endocannabinoids, on the other hand, are naturally produced in the body.

Endocannabinoids interact with special cannabinoid receptors known as CB1 and CB2. The CB1 variety is concentrated in the brain and central nervous system. The CB2 group is mainly in the peripheral areas, including the immune system, digestive organs, bones, muscles and reproductive organs. Some cannabinoids trigger both, others trigger just one and some don’t interact directly with the CB1 and CB2 receptors at all. Endocannabinoids work to maintain homeostasis, a healthy balance where everything functions properly.

How CBD Works

Like all phytocannabinoids, CBD relies on the endocannabinoid system to take effect. However, it doesn’t bind well with the CB receptors. Instead, CBD indirectly impacts the CB1 and CB2 receptors through other pathways. But despite its seemingly “hands-off” mechanism, it doesn’t detract from CBD’s effects. However, there’s one more thing at play.

The Entourage Effect

One of the most significant discoveries in cannabis research is the “Entourage Effect.” This is a huge missing piece in explaining why some strains work differently or better than others. The Entourage Effect refers to a synergistic relationship between different cannabinoids and terpenes and reveals how other compounds play a vital role in the therapeutic and recreational effects of cannabis. In short, these compounds work together, supporting and boosting their therapeutic properties. This is why we value broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD over isolates for pain and inflammation.

What Research Says About CBD Gummies for Pain & Inflammation

Once virtually dismissed by the medical community, CBD continues to break the cannabis stigma and places itself as a leading health and wellness product. There’s no shortage of studies showing how CBD can help patients improve or alleviate specific symptoms. However, most of CBD’s therapeutic effects haven’t received enough research funding to prove this definitively.

CBD Gummies for Pain

Arthritis patients are in a tough spot because they get the combined package of both pain and inflammation. People with arthritis typically consume CBD in the form of gummies or other edibles, but topical creams are also available for a more focused effect. However, there are many treatments for the 63 million Americans currently who have arthritis (a number projected to hit 78 million by 2045). For example, a 2016 study initially published in the European Journal of Pain found that CBD administered to the skin showed analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties with no side effects.

The effectiveness of CBD gummies for pain is promising but not conclusive—at least according to one study on humans in 2020, which tested CBD on patients with intractable chronic pain. The findings varied. In some cases, the effects were the same as placebo. Other experiments noted high levels of pain relief. But don’t feel discouraged. Research on the effective use of CBD to treat pain in animals is much more conclusive—and promising for dog owners.

One 2018 Frontiers in Veterinary Science study tested CBD oil at 2mg/kg and 8mg/kg on dogs with osteoarthritis. They applied this treatment for four weeks and then examined the results. The study found that the dogs were acting more comfortably, showing increased mobility and activity. Like most of CBD’s benefits, we need more solid research. But so far, most of what we’ve observed shows promise, as do the millions of pain sufferers whose lives improved thanks to CBD gummies for pain.

CBD Gummies for Inflammation

When we think of inflammation, we most likely imagine arthritis, sprains or strains. But inflammation can happen anywhere, and edible CBD seems to provide a solution. For example, a 2009 publication examined the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD on the gastrointestinal tract. It concluded that CBD can help with certain conditions caused by GI inflammation, such as IBS.

Another study gave more insight into what CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can do. An experiment on mice with type 1 diabetes discovered that CBD reduced pancreas inflammation. Although this study was done on animals, the results could have enormous implications for diabetes patients. CBD’s anti-inflammatory benefits appear far-reaching, according to one 2015 publication in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. The authors examined how CBD interacts with our bodies and found a wide range of anti-inflammatory applications.

Are There Any Clinically Proven CBD Gummies for Chronic Pain Relief?

Although research into CBD is snowballing, most of it involves liquid extract and, occasionally, smoked or vaped CBD flower. No studies have been performed on a specific brand of gummies for chronic pain relief.

Why CBD Gummies are Great for Pain and Inflammation

At their core, CBD gummies are great for pain and inflammation because they contain CBD. But not all CBD products are alike. There are excellent reasons to choose CBD gummies as your method of choice.

Convenience

CBD gummies for pain can taste great, but there’s a lot more function than fashion with these products. These products are easy to carry. Just store a few in your bag, pocket or lunch box and you’re ready to go. There’s also no mess with CBD gummies. Oils—despite their popularity—are a bad choice if you’re concerned about spills. Discretion is one of the biggest advantages you’ll get from CBD gummies. Some people aren’t very accepting of cannabis, even if it’s THC-free. Gummies don’t emit any hemp smell, so you won’t tip off any nosy or judgmental people.

Easy Dosing

Dosing can be imprecise with some methods. A proper dose can make the difference between a good CBD experience and total disappointment. Although the dosing process should be gradual and mostly trial and error, gummies make that process easier with precise dosages advertised on the product label.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Pain Relief?

Dosing CBD is tricky because there are so many variables—the CBD product itself, the compounds it contains, your sex, weight, tolerance and more—that it’s impossible to provide a dosage quantity. The best approach is the classic “start low and go slow.” Begin with the lowest dose possible (2.5 to 5mg) and gradually increase the dose every few days as needed. You may be tempted to go all-in and take a huge dose right away. This is a bad idea. One study on rats found that CBD in large doses isn’t any more effective than when taken in smaller amounts. They found that 6.2mg per day worked just as well at reducing arthritis symptoms compared to 62.3mg per day. Slowly introducing CBD gives the body time to adapt and ensures you don’t exceed the ideal dose.

What are the Side Effects of CBD Gummies for Pain?

Even the best CBD gummies made from organic hemp containing top-notch ingredients aren’t necessarily going to agree with our bodies. Despite CBD being recognized as safe by the World Health Organization, this doesn’t mean it can’t cause side effects. Fortunately, they’re minor and usually temporary. These include:

Drowsiness

Changes in appetite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Altered mood

Liver problems (extremely rare)

Edible CBD may also interact with medications processed by the liver. See a medical professional if you plan to use cannabidiol products while taking prescription drugs.

Conclusion: Which CBD Gummy is the Strongest?

We’ve examined several high-quality CBD products today. But what are the top CBD gummies for pain management? When it comes to symptom relief, people often find that the strongest CBD gummies contain the most CBD. However, we shouldn’t confuse potency with efficacy. As we discussed earlier, minor cannabinoids and terpenes have a significant impact on pain and inflammation symptoms—possibly more than the CBD itself. This is why we prefer vendors who offer Broad Spectrum or Full Spectrum CBD gummies over their isolate counterparts.

In short, the strongest CBD gummies for pain management are a perfect balance of CBD, minor cannabinoids, terpenes and (ideally) organic ingredients. All the brands on our list bring something to the table, but Colorado Botanicals remains our top choice because, unlike its competitors, it offers the perfect balance of CBD and other vital cannabis compounds.