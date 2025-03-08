Cultural Powerhouses: The Women of Arts Philanthropy, Past and Present

The history of art has long been underpinned and shaped by acts of generosity. From the grand patrons of Europe to the visionaries who built America’s great museum collections, supporting the arts has often been synonymous with a sense of public duty, an obligation that goes hand in hand with wealth, power and influence. In recent years, the concept of ‘matronage’ has been gaining attention for the role women are playing today as intentional patrons of underrepresented voices in the arts. But it is important not to see this as a new evolution or as some 21st-century reaction to male-dominated arts patronage. The reality is that this is a more visible continuation of a long history of women driving the very evolution of arts philanthropy, often behind the scenes.

For much of history, philanthropy was a male activity. Seldom in control of their wealth, women did charity, focusing on donating small amounts here and there, and raising funds through social events. Any grand acts of benevolence or responsibility were the realm of men. Thus, women wanting to have an impact had to be strategic, often embracing ‘neglected’ causes like the avant-garde in art, which was viewed as too extreme to be worthy of male philanthropy. Abby Aldrich Rockefeller received little support in setting up MoMA from her husband, John D. Rockefeller Jr., as he “hated modern art,” and Peggy Guggenheim was reprimanded by her uncle’s advisor, Hilla Rebay, who asked her to cease her avant-garde pursuits lest it bring the family name into disrepute.

Long before they could write checks, vote or hold any institutional power, women have leveraged their networks, creativity and determination to transform the cultural landscape by championing artists and funding institutions. Aldrich was not alone in the creation of MoMA. In 1929, she and Lillie P. Bliss and Mary Quinn Sullivan pooled their vision and influence to establish the avant-garde institution, challenging the norms of their time to create a space for modern art to thrive. Their vision built on the precedent set by other great women, such as Amelia and Eleanor Hewitt at the Cooper Hewitt and Isabella Stewart Gardner with her eponymous museum in Boston, and was followed by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and her dedication to creating a museum for American artists. Even long before that, in the 16th Century, Isabella d’Este positioned herself as one of Europe’s most powerful cultural patrons. Living in a male-dominated world, she used her status as Marchioness of Mantua to commission works by masters like Titian and Raphael, understanding that supporting artists wasn’t merely an act of luxury but one of influence—a way to shape culture and history.

All combined, we are today provided with a framework for how arts philanthropy can redefine cultural landscapes for the betterment of society. Women have often been the motor behind giving back, and what makes these stories so compelling is not just the scale of the contributions but the vision behind them. These women didn’t give for status or recognition; they gave to create something enduring.

Today, women might not be subject to the same restrictions faced by their predecessors, but as arts philanthropists, they continue to redefine what it means to support the arts. Agnes Gund, one of the most influential philanthropists and arts patrons, prominently sold Roy Lichtenstein’s Masterpiece to establish the Art for Justice Fund, thereby directing millions toward addressing mass incarceration in the United States. Leveraging her influence, she proved that art and activism can work hand in hand. Sarah Arison, a mentee of Gund’s, is now one of the prominent figures supporting emerging artists and ensuring that the next generation of creators receive the mentorship and resources they need to thrive. Laurene Powell Jobs invests in arts education and creative youth initiatives that connect the arts to social impact. Maja Hoffmann has transformed LUMA Arles into a laboratory where art, science, and technology converge, reimagining the role of institutions in today’s cultural landscape.

These women are building on a grand tradition of female leadership and influence in the arts—one that goes beyond flash and pomp and who writes the biggest check—to remind everyone of the power of intentionality and trust. They are the cultural powerhouses continuously reshaping how the world views philanthropy, underpinned by an inherent belief that art has the power to shape society.

“I believe that [art] not only enriches the spiritual life, but that it makes one more sane and sympathetic, more observant and understanding, regardless of whatever age it springs from, whatever subject it represents.” ~ Abby Aldrich Rockefeller