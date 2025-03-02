The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2025 Oscars

The most exciting night in Hollywood is finally here—at long last, it’s time for the Academy Awards. The Oscars are the glamorous conclusion to awards season, as the film industry heads to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the year’s biggest and brightest cinematic stars, as voted on by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

First-time host Conan O'Brien will preside over the 97th Academy Awards; Jimmy Kimmel handled hosting duties for the past two years. The Oscars are always a dazzling evening, but the 2025 iteration is sure to be especially thrilling, with first-time nominees like Demi Moore, Kieran Culkin and Mikey Madison.

Emilia Pérez leads the nominee pack with a staggering 13 nods, followed by Wicket and The Brutalist, which nabbed 10 each. Continuing with tradition, last year’s big winners Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are returning to present awards at this year’s show, along with Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen and Joe Alwyn, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler and more. The evening will also include performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye.

Before the golden statues are handed out, however, A-listers will descend upon the red carpet in their most glamorous and high-fashion attire. While the Oscars are already widely regarded as the biggest night for the film industry, the evening also serves as one of the most exciting red carpets of the entire year. Stars never fail to bring their sartorial best for the evening, whether it’s fully embracing method dressing à la Margot Robbie’s Barbie red carpet run or Timothée Chalamet’s recent fashionable homages to Bob Dylan or opting for old Hollywood glamour. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from 2025 Academy Awards.

Julianne Hough

in Christian Dior

Bowen Yang

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Versace

Terri Seymour

Lena Situations

Zuri Hal