On Monday night, Cipriani South Street was
the place to spot iconic figures from the worlds of contemporary art and cultural philanthropy. It was, of course, the setting of the 2025 New Museum Spring Gala, which this year celebrated the institution’s highly anticipated expansion (designed by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas) and honored the trailblazing gallerist . Paula Cooper
The evening, which kicked off with cocktails and DJ
April Hunt setting the mood, offered an exhilarating mix of high art, high spirits and high-profile VIPs, with a veritable Who’s Who of art talent on show: and Joan Jonas , Cindy Sherman and Tourmaline Jamian Juliano-Villani, and many others. While the night wasn’t just about seeing and being seen, with figures like Sanford Biggers , Jeff Koons , Marilyn Minter and Philip Glass in attendance, it was hard not to go a little bit starry eyed. Laurie Simmons
Also spotted were curators and museum directors like
, Cecily Brown , Isolde Brielmaier , Legacy Russell , Thelma Golden and Jasmine Wahi , alongside top-tier collectors such as Adam Weinberg , J.K. Brown and Eric Diefenbach . Naturally, there were the patrons—a list that included Charlotte Feng Ford , Jamie Singer Soros Robert Soros , and Warren Eisenberg . The ever-ebullient Mitzi Eisenberg mingled with arts entrepreneurs like Jerry Saltz and even royalty in the form of Yvonne Force Villareal and Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz . Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz
As dessert was served, Jamie Singer Soros, gala chair
and New Museum director Patricia Blanchet took the dais to toast the legendary Cooper and her illustrious 60-year career—tributes followed from New Museum artistic director Lisa Phillips and the aforementioned Brown. There was also a unique musical performance by Massimiliano Gioni (a good friend of Cooper’s) that concluded with an impromptu Tai Chi lesson that left the crowd thoroughly captivated. Laurie Anderson
This absolutely enthralling evening culminated in a lively auction led by
of Sotheby’s, with standout pieces by Phyllis Kao Alex Katz, Christian Marclay and Judy Chicago and a chance to sit for a one-of-a-kind watercolor portrait by Francesco Clemente going on the block in support of the museum’s expansion and the programming that will give the new space life.
