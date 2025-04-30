Arts  •  Museums

The Art Stars at Cipriani South Street: Inside the New Museum’s Spring Gala

There was a veritable Who’s Who of visual arts talent on show, alongside high-profile patrons, cultural icons and even royalty.

By
Laurie Anderson, Paula Cooper and Lisa Phillips. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

On Monday night, Cipriani South Street was the place to spot iconic figures from the worlds of contemporary art and cultural philanthropy. It was, of course, the setting of the 2025 New Museum Spring Gala, which this year celebrated the institution’s highly anticipated expansion (designed by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas) and honored the trailblazing gallerist Paula Cooper.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

The evening, which kicked off with cocktails and DJ April Hunt setting the mood, offered an exhilarating mix of high art, high spirits and high-profile VIPs, with a veritable Who’s Who of art talent on show: Joan Jonas and Cindy Sherman, Tourmaline and Jamian Juliano-Villani, Sanford Biggers and many others. While the night wasn’t just about seeing and being seen, with figures like Jeff Koons, Marilyn Minter, Philip Glass and Laurie Simmons in attendance, it was hard not to go a little bit starry eyed.

SEE ALSO: 10 Must-See Gallery Shows to Catch in New York This May

Also spotted were curators and museum directors like Cecily Brown, Isolde Brielmaier, Legacy Russell, Thelma Golden, Jasmine Wahi and Adam Weinberg, alongside top-tier collectors such as J.K. Brown, Eric Diefenbach and Charlotte Feng Ford. Naturally, there were the patrons—a list that included Jamie Singer Soros, Robert Soros, Warren Eisenberg and Mitzi Eisenberg. The ever-ebullient Jerry Saltz mingled with arts entrepreneurs like Yvonne Force Villareal and even royalty in the form of Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz and Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz.

As dessert was served, Jamie Singer Soros, gala chair Patricia Blanchet and New Museum director Lisa Phillips took the dais to toast the legendary Cooper and her illustrious 60-year career—tributes followed from New Museum artistic director Massimiliano Gioni and the aforementioned Brown. There was also a unique musical performance by Laurie Anderson (a good friend of Cooper’s) that concluded with an impromptu Tai Chi lesson that left the crowd thoroughly captivated.

This absolutely enthralling evening culminated in a lively auction led by Phyllis Kao of Sotheby’s, with standout pieces by Alex Katz, Christian Marclay and Judy Chicago and a chance to sit for a one-of-a-kind watercolor portrait by Francesco Clemente going on the block in support of the museum’s expansion and the programming that will give the new space life.

Marilyn Minter

Marilyn Minter. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Laurie Anderson

Laurie Anderson. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Jamie Singer Soros and Jeff Koons

Jamie Singer Soros and Jeff Koons. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Wangechi Mutu

Wangechi Mutu. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Warren Eisenberg and Mitzi Eisenberg

Warren Eisenberg and Mitzi Eisenberg. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Phyllis Kao

Phyllis Kao. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz and Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz

Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz and Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Lee Quiñones

Lee Quiñones. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Charlotte Feng Ford and Lisa Ivorian

Charlotte Feng Ford and Lisa Ivorian. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Irina Serrano and Andres Serrano

Irina Serrano and Andres Serrano. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Carolina Nitsch and Wangechi Mutu

Carolina Nitsch and Wangechi Mutu. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Dustin Yellin

Dustin Yellin. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Shelley Fox Aarons

Shelley Fox Aarons. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Maynard Monrow and Sarah Gavlak

Maynard Monrow and Sarah Gavlak. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Cecily Brown

Cecily Brown. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Legacy Russell

Legacy Russell. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Anne Pasternak

Anne Pasternak. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Sanford Biggers, Tourmaline, Vivian Crockett, Jasmine Wahi, Rujeko Hockley, Hank Willis-Thomas, Isolde Brielmaier and Hannah Traore

Sanford Biggers, Tourmaline, Vivian Crockett, Jasmine Wahi, Rujeko Hockley, Hank Willis-Thomas, Isolde Brielmaier and Hannah Traore. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Cecilia Alemani and Adam Weinberg

Cecilia Alemani and Adam Weinberg. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Thelma Golden

Thelma Golden. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Ingrid Gilbert

Ingrid Gilbert. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Jill Kraus and Darren Walker

Jill Kraus and Darren Walker. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Yvonne Force Villareal

Yvonne Force Villareal. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Scott Rothkopf, Sharon Coplan and Ann Ames

Scott Rothkopf, Sharon Coplan and Ann Ames. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Aisha Bell, Sanford Biggers, Wangechi Mutu, Nari Ward and Naomi Beckwith

Aisha Bell, Sanford Biggers, Wangechi Mutu, Nari Ward and Naomi Beckwith. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Antwaun Sargent

Antwaun Sargent. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Caroline Luce, Anicka Yi, Karsten Ch’ien and Courtney J. Martin

Caroline Luce, Anicka Yi, Karsten Ch’ien and Courtney J. Martin. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Scott Campbell and Isolde Brielmaier

Scott Campbell and Isolde Brielmaier. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Jerry Saltz

Jerry Saltz. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The Art Stars at Cipriani South Street: Inside the New Museum’s Spring Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Museums, Galas, Arts Philanthropy, April Hunt, J.K. Brown, Eric Diefenbach, Charlotte Feng Ford, Jamie Singer Soros, Warren Eisenberg, Mitzi Eisenberg, Prince Sultan Bin Fahad bin-Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Princess Deena Ali Al-Juhani Abdulaziz, Patricia Blanchet, Phyllis Kao, Isolde Brielmaier, Robert Soros, Yvonne Force Villareal, Shohei Shigematsu, Legacy Russell, Lisa Phillips, Tourmaline, Jasmine Wahi, Sanford Biggers, Jamian Juliano Villani, Paula Cooper, Joan Jonas, Francesco Clemente, Adam Weinberg, Massimiliano Gioni, Christian Marclay, Laurie Simmons, Judy Chicago, Rem Koolhaas, Cecily Brown, Thelma Golden, Laurie Anderson, Cipriani, Marilyn Minter, Philip Glass, Alex Katz, Jerry Saltz, Cindy Sherman, New Museum, Jeff Koons, New York City, America (United States), New York