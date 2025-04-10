Amazon’s Starlink Rival, Project Kuiper, Is Finally Ready for Launch

Amazon (AMZN)’s Project Kuiper, a satellite-based internet service to rival SpaceX’s Starlink, is finally about to life off after years of efforts to find rockets that can launch the satellites. A batch of 27 satellites were scheduled to launch yesterday (April 9) aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket from Cape Canaveral, Flo. However, heavy winds and cloud cover forced a delay. Amazon said a new launch date will be announced when available.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Amazon plans to begin building out its satellite network this year, aiming to deliver internet access to governments, corporations and consumers worldwide. Under a mandate from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the company must have at least 1,600 satellites in low Earth orbit by July 2026.

Amazon currently manufactures its Kuiper satellites near its headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and expects this launch to be the first of many. Project Kuiper is projected to eventually include more than 3,200 satellites, with initial service expected to begin later this year. Amazon could invest up to $16 billion to bring the project online, Bank of America analysts estimate.

A long-standing rivalry

It will take time for Project Kuiper to catch up to Starlink, which has already deployed more than 7,000 satellites and is seeking approval to launch 30,000 more. Starlink is reportedly targeting $11.8 billion in revenue this year, up from $7.7 billion in 2024. Most of that income stems from consumer subscriptions and government contracts.

Project Kuiper, by contrast, has yet to launch a fully operational satellite, though it successfully tested two prototypes in 2023. Still, the initiative is moving aggressively, signing deals with a wide range of clients—including Verizon (VZ), Airbus, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense and the South African mining firm Gold Fields.

Bezos’ space ventures are also making headway elsewhere. In January, his Blue Origin launched its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral, marking the rocket’s first entry into orbit. New Glenn is central to Project Kuiper’s rollout, with future satellite batches already scheduled to launch aboard it. Amazon also plans to tap additional providers, including ULA, Arianespace, and even rival SpaceX, for upcoming launches.

One area where Bezos lags behind Musk is political clout. In recent months, Musk has taken on a more prominent role in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), though he is expected to step down soon. His close ties to the government have raised concerns over conflicts of interest, particularly as SpaceX and Blue Origin compete for high-value federal contracts. Earlier this week, both companies secured deals with the U.S. Space Force valued at $5.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.