The Art of Legacy: How Collectors Can Preserve and Protect Their Collections

Picture this: A dedicated collector, after decades of building a distinguished art collection, passes away, leaving behind an extraordinary group of artworks with no clear instructions. The family is left navigating a complex set of decisions: which works to keep, whether to sell (and if so, where and how) or to donate (and if so, to whom)? Without a plan or an idea of the collector’s intentions and hopes, the art collection—carefully curated over a lifetime—risks being fragmented, undervalued or even sold under financial duress.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

For many collectors, art is a deeply personal passion as well as a significant financial asset. Unlike stocks or real estate, art holds cultural, historical and emotional weight, making estate planning a uniquely complex process. While financial portfolios can be liquidated relatively easily, a collection of paintings, sculptures and works on paper requires careful thought about valuation, storage and the collector’s ultimate legacy.

Effective planning ensures that a collection remains an enduring part of a collector’s vision—whether through family inheritance, philanthropic gifting or strategic sales. Yet, without clear directives, even the most well-intentioned heirs can struggle to manage the logistics of an inherited collection. The key is to plan ahead, aligning the collector’s wishes with financial realities and legal considerations.

The personal and financial value of an art collection

An art collection often serves as a reflection of a collector’s tastes, intellectual pursuits and relationships with artists and galleries. The personal nature of art makes planning its future both rewarding and emotionally complex.

A case in point: A collector with a deep affinity for postwar American paintings spent decades assembling a museum-quality collection. Yet, when reviewing their estate plan, they realized that none of their heirs shared the same passion for the art. Without a plan, the works might be sold off in haste, potentially at less-than-ideal market conditions. By working with advisors, they were able to structure a strategy that honored their collection’s legacy—donating key works to a university museum, gifting others to family members who expressed interest and creating a trust for future management.

Beyond the emotional aspect, the financial implications of an art collection are significant. The value of a collection often appreciates over time, but it also requires careful oversight regarding insurance, taxes and proper documentation. The joint report from Art Basel and UBS revealed that estate planning was a pressing issue for many high-net-worth individuals. Of those surveyed, 65 percent reported having an existing plan to pass on work to a partner or spouse, and 43 percent had a plan for their children. Estate planning that takes these factors into account ensures that collectors have control over how their collection is handled after they are gone.

The challenges of estate planning for art

Unlike liquid assets, art presents a range of estate planning challenges:

Valuation Complexities : The IRS requires estates to conduct formal appraisals for artwork above a certain value, generally for works of art appraised at $50,000 or more . If an estate underreports value, penalties may apply, while overvaluing can create unnecessary tax burdens. Professional appraisals ensure accurate reporting and informed decision-making.

Tax Implications : Art is subject to estate taxes, which can be significant if a collector ’ s holdings represent a large percentage of their wealth. Capital gains tax on artwork can be as high as 28 percent. Without liquidity, heirs may be forced to sell artworks quickly, often at suboptimal prices or in an unfavorable market.

Family Disputes : Not all heirs share a collector ’ s enthusiasm for art, and disagreements over distribution can create tension. Some may wish to keep the art, while others may prefer to sell. Consider the contentious battle between the Guggenheim Foundation and several of Peggy Guggenheim’s descendants over control of her collection. Or in 2014, when a judge awarded Robert Rauschenberg ’s accountant and two associates $24.6 million in fees for overseeing the estate—much to the disappointment of Rauschenberg’s son, Christopher.

Preservation Costs : Unlike stocks or cash, art requires storage, insurance and conservation. Without a plan, heirs might be unprepared for the costs and responsibilities of maintaining the collection.

A prominent example of poor planning occurred when a collector’s heirs were left with an extensive collection but no guidance. The family disagreed on whether to keep or sell certain pieces, leading to legal disputes and financial strain. Had the collector proactively addressed these issues, much of the conflict could have been avoided.

Options for future planning

A well-structured estate plan considers several pathways:

Gifting art

Many collectors choose to transfer ownership during their lifetime to family members or institutions. This strategy can reduce the taxable estate while ensuring that the collector’s wishes are fulfilled. Fractional gifting—where ownership is transferred over time—can be an effective way to balance tax benefits with continued personal enjoyment of the artwork.

Creating a private museum

Some collectors envision their legacy through the establishment of a private museum. While this is a meaningful way to ensure a collection remains intact, it requires significant financial and administrative planning. As Georgina Adam notes in The Rise and Rise of the Private Art Museum, “Private art museums have become a cultural, social and economic phenomenon of this century… They are a way of ‘giving back to society’ through educational and outreach programs, bolstering the cultural credentials of the region, supporting local artists—and leaving the legacy of the founder’s name and public-spiritedness for future generations.” Examples of successful private museums include the Broad in Los Angeles and the Rubell Museum in Miami, both of which began as private collections but have since become institutions in their own right.

Donating to institutions

Donating art to a museum, university, or cultural institution allows collectors to share their passion with the public. However, institutions have their own acquisition priorities, and not all donations are accepted. Collectors should work closely with museums to ensure their gift aligns with institutional needs.

Selling art

If heirs prefer liquidity, a well-planned sales strategy can maximize value. However, selling art is not as straightforward as liquidating stocks. Auction houses and private dealers offer different benefits depending on market conditions, the rarity of the work and timing. Some collectors arrange for a staggered sale to prevent flooding the market and driving down prices.

Building a comprehensive legacy plan

To ensure a smooth transition, collectors should consider the following steps:

Inventory and Appraisal : Keeping a well-documented inventory with provenance, valuations and condition reports helps streamline estate planning.

Engaging Experts : Estate planning for art requires collaboration between art advisors, attorneys and financial planners. An art advisor ensures market-savvy decision-making while legal and tax professionals navigate the structural complexities of transferring ownership.

Trusts and Wills : Setting up an art trust allows for greater control over distribution, tax planning and preservation. Some collectors create family LLCs to distribute ownership interests, rather than specific works, to their heirs, allowing for equitable distribution over time.

Communicating with Heirs : Open discussions with heirs help clarify expectations, avoiding surprises or disputes down the line.

Once these decisions are made and handled, nearly every collector I have worked with has felt tremendous relief and renewed resolve to enjoy, build and care for their collections even more during their lifetimes.

Estate planning for an art collection is as much about financial prudence as it is about honoring a legacy. Thoughtful planning ensures that a collection is preserved in accordance with the collector’s vision—whether through family inheritance, philanthropy or structured sales.

A well-executed estate plan transforms art from a personal passion into a lasting contribution. For collectors seeking to secure their legacy, the time to start planning is now—before external factors dictate the future of a lifetime’s worth of collecting. By working with trusted advisors, collectors can craft a plan that not only preserves financial value but also honors the deep personal significance of their collection, ensuring it continues to inspire for generations to come.