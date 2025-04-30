10 Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Best for Anxiety, Pain, & Arthritis

CBD oil for dogs may seem like a gimmick, but humans and most animals—including pets—possess an endocannabinoid system. As a result, cannabinoids like CBD, THC, CBG, CBN and CBC are just a few of the compounds that can provide life-changing relief for canines. Today, pet parents can support their animals with CBD tincture, CBD hemp oil and CBD dog treats—to name a few. Unfortunately, some vendors may see pet health as an afterthought and potentially cut corners on animal products. But as demand and competition increase, so do the overall quality standards of hemp oil for dogs.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The bottom line is that our furry friends deserve the same care, scrupulous testing, transparency and quality that humans expect from their own CBD products. Despite many low-quality options, we’re happy to say there are vendors that truly put effort into their CBD oil for dogs. Research is limited with CBD on humans, so its use on household pets is even less understood. But animals and humans can suffer from similar physical and neurological ailments. If dogs can harness CBD the same way we do, then we can at least hope that it will help them with health conditions like:

Anxiety



Epilepsy

Pain

Inflammation

Appetite

Mood

Cancer

We’ll soon get into the specifics about the potential use of CBD for dogs. The bigger question, however, should be: “where do I find the best CBD oil for dogs?” We’ve ranked the 10 best companies based on specific objective benchmarks, saving our valued readers hours of work so they can focus on what matters: their pets.

Observer’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs Rankings

Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Colorado Botanicals Best Budget-Friendly: Nuleaf Naturals Best Treats: Holistapet Best Product Variety: CBD Dog Health Best for Everyday Wellness: Chill Paws Best Flavor Variety: CBDfx

How We Chose Our Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Staying objective is crucial to ensure aspiring CBD customers receive the best guidance possible. To facilitate this, we base our findings on several benchmarks. While no brand will get a perfect score in all of the below areas, we look for companies that balance those effectively.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Most CBD products are third-party lab tested, thanks to increased consumer awareness about the industry’s unregulated nature. But while third-party tests are crucial for ruling out contaminants like pesticides, fungi, microbes and heavy metals, they also ensure accountability. Proper tests are accessible, easy to read and fully outline the product’s cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

Customer Reviews

CBD company websites are flooded with satisfied customers offering glowing reviews of their products. Although this feedback may be true, it’s also likely selective. We’d never reasonably expect CBD brands to post overwhelmingly negative product reviews. Consequently, we can’t rely on those sources. Instead, sites like TrustPilot and Reddit offer better insight into a brand’s popularity, its strengths and areas of opportunity (if any).

Blind Product Testing

Finding the right product means eliminating bias. Some of these brands are well-known, so it’s easy for some people to fall for brand recognition, even if they’re unaware. To prevent this, we tested each product by removing the label and letting the results speak for themselves.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

While good tenure helps credibility, we see it as more of a bonus than a dealbreaker. Some of the companies on our list are small but have enormous potential. As for transparency, we look for detailed descriptions of the brands’ hemp sources, cultivation, processing, testing and extraction. The more we see under the proverbial hood, the better.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Formulations and concentrations for different dog sizes

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Source of hemp

Extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Observer’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs in 2025

After thorough testing and research, Colorado Botanicals obtained our number-one spot. However, nine other contenders on our list deserve consideration, with their own unique formulas and philosophies. Read on to learn what different companies have to offer and ensure your dog receives the perfect CBD oil product for his or her needs.

Established in 2018, Colorado Botanicals continues to dominate our list.

However, this is hardly surprising, considering the brand boasts thousands of positive customer reviews. Clients from all over the U.S. are thrilled at the results they see from Colorado Botanicals CBD products, including its CBD oil for dogs.

Like its human customers, dogs generally respond well to the brand’s CBD oil, with owners reporting improvements in anxiety, arthritis, and pain, to name a few.

Of course, achieving such consistent results with dog CBD oil isn’t easy. Crafting well-formulated pet CBD oil involves a critical balance of quality assurance, appropriate sourcing, and state-of-the-art techniques.

Very few brands closely monitor their cultivation processes. However, Colorado Botanicals grows in-house and regularly tests its soil for heavy metals, bacteria, fungi, and other contaminants.

Colorado Botanicals is one of a small—but growing—group of CBD companies that operates in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility, uses an ISO 9001-certified lab and is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified.

A clean, reliable extraction process is critical for both the safety and efficacy of dog CBD oil. Using a proprietary low-heat separation technology, Colorado Botanicals retains three times as many compounds while leaving no solvent traces in the final product.

Initially offering a 750 mg dog CBD oil option, Colorado Botanicals expanded its line to suit small and medium-sized dogs:

750 mg – 50+ pounds ($59.99)

375 mg – 25-50 pounds ($39.99)

185 mg – Up to 25 pounds ($24.99)

Overall, Colorado Botanicals is an absolute hit, offering a safe, clean, effective product to pet parents everywhere.

Highlights

60-day money-back guarantee (risk-free purchase)

Options for Small (185mg), Medium (375mg) and Large Dogs (750mg)

Dog CBD oil is available in bacon and plain flavors

Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains 0.0 % THC

Organically-sourced

Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Vegan

GMP and ISO 9001 Certified facility

Pros

Best extraction method in the industry

Excellent customer service feedback

Amazing value

Organically-sourced

Tested throughout cultivation, manufacturing and extraction

Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil

15% discount for subscribers

Loyalty and assistance programs for eligible individuals

Cons

Only offers bacon flavor and unflavored

No CBD treats at the moment

Visit Colorado Botanicals

Opening in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has a huge advantage in terms of experience. But even back then, the brand was still ahead of its time.

Aside from being a pioneer, NuLeaf was one of the first companies to embrace full-spectrum or “whole plant” CBD products when isolate dominated the market. However, we understand that quality sometimes comes at a price.

Fortunately for consumers, NuLeaf now offers a “Cabana Club” membership that rewards individuals with phenomenal discounts.

Pet CBD products often get pushed aside, with few – if any – options available from vendors. NuLeaf, however, has an excellent line of hemp plant extracts for animals, including oil, dog chews, hard biscuits, and topicals.

Like its other CBD products, NuLeaf uses full-spectrum hemp extract in its CBD oil for dogs. These are available in 300, 900; 1,800, and 3,000 mg bottles. However, CBD concentration only increases by volume, with a fixed concentration of 60 mg/ml.

NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil for Dogs Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD

60 mg/ml

Proprietary advanced CO2 extraction

Cabana Club membership offers substantial discounts

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs

Focused on purity

CO2 extraction

Organic and non-GMO

Third-party tested

Cabana Club makes the brand’s products more affordable

Assistance programs for certain customers

Cons

Concentration is fixed at 60 mg/mL

Mixed reviews

Expensive without a club membership

Brand summary and CBD dog products

Visit NuLeaf Naturals

3. Best Treats: HolistaPet

HolistaPet opened in 2017, offering a new approach to pet CBD products. Rather than focus on conventional CBD options for humans, the brand zeroed in on hemp-derived CBD oil for pets. Although this limits HolistaPet’s product scope, the company’s expertise in cat and dog CBD products is arguably second-to-none.

The brand offers a wide dosage selection to suit dogs of all sizes. Using the power of broad-spectrum CBD, HolistaPet’s products offer a robust concentration of naturally occurring cannabinoids to support a pet’s health and overall wellness. HolistaPet CBD Oil for Dogs is available in five options:

150 mg

300 mg

600 mg

1,200 mg

3,000 mg

Dogs – like their human counterparts – aren’t typically fond of the “hempy” taste of cannabis extract. Fortunately, HolistaPet’s oils are specifically formulated with natural chicken or salmon flavors.

Although anecdotal evidence is strong, there’s little definitive scientific data for CBD’s efficacy to treat anxiety, neuropathic pain, general pain management, or joint stiffness.

However, HolistaPet’s website has an array of helpful resources for introducing CBD to pets. More importantly, the posts are intellectually honest, offering a realistic overview of CBD and its potential benefits. Most importantly, the company doesn’t market CBD as a “cure all,” but rather a helpful supplement to enhance a pet’s well being.

CO2 extracted and subjected to rigorous third party testing, pet parents can rest assured that HolistaPet takes their pet’s safety seriously.

Highlights

Broad-spectrum CBD

Available in sizes ranging from 150 mg to 3,000 mg

CO2 extracted

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Chicken, salmon, or plain flavor options

Pros

Broad-spectrum CBD offers the best therapeutic effects with no THC

Made from domestically-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Pet-friendly flavors

90-day money-back guarantee

Mostly positive customer reviews

Cons

No USDA organic hemp certification

Low terpene profile

Visit Holistapet

4. Best Product Variety: CBD Dog Health

Another pet-centric CBD oil vendor, CBD Dog Health is a one-stop-shop for dog owners embracing a more natural option – in conjunction with conventional veterinary medicine.

CBD Dog Health’s products extend beyond plain CBD oil for dogs. Pets can also enjoy the wellness benefits of CBD through various topicals and treats.

We’re particularly impressed with the brand’s formulation. Different product lines are infused with non-cannabis extracts for a more targeted effect than most CBD oil for dogs.

Pet parents can choose between three product lines:

Heal: plain full-spectrum CBD oil for general wellness

Ease: with turmeric and frankincense for joint support and allergies

Calm: with lavender for relaxation and mood improvement

At $87.99 and $121.99 for the 550 (Original Strength) and 1,150 mg (Extra Strength) plain CBD options, the products appear to be a large investment. However, CBD Dog Health’s products come in 60 mL bottles, offering better value at a larger upfront cost.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Three formula options

60 mL bottles

Available in 550 and 1,110 mg concentrations

Pros

Full-spectrum

CO2 extracted

Third-party lab tested

All-natural with herbal infusions for added benefits

10-15% discount for subscribers

Carefully crafted for targeted support

Cons

No flavor options

Notable price increase since our previous review

Customers pay return shipping when processing a refund

Visit CBD Dog Health

5. Best for Everyday Wellness: Chill Paws

Unsurprisingly, the next brand on our list is also pet-focused. Chill Paws Pet CBD oil caught our attention in 2024. After revisiting the brand in 2025, we’re happy to see the same quality, value and results we expected from Chill Paws.

Chill Paws is meticulous when it comes to its hemp, exclusively sourcing it from domestic farms employing organic growing practices. This – combined with CO2 extraction and lab testing – creates a pet CBD oil containing high-quality ingredients and no solvents.

Made from full-spectrum extract, pet owners have 250, 500, and 1,000 mg to choose from.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD tincture

CO2 extraction

Third-party tested

Organically-sourced

Available in 1,000, 500 and 250 mg bottles

30-day money-back guarantee on opened or unopened products

20% subscriber discount

Pros

Whole-plant extract

Lab tested

Solventless extraction

20% discount for subscribers

Multiple options

Reasonably priced

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Small number of pets may have adverse reactions to THC

More expensive compared to most CBD oil for humans

Visit Chill Paws

6. Best Flavor Variety: CBDfx

CBDfx is a sharp deviation from the three pet-focused brands above. Although CBDfx’s generalized approach to CBD products doesn’t offer the same expertise, the company certainly dominates in terms of variety.

Opening in 2014, CBDfx is another industry veteran. Which such a longstanding presence in the CBD market, the brand has had time to master this naturally occurring compound found in cannabis.

Sourced from organically grown, lab-tested, non-GMO hemp, CBDfx broad-spectrum Pet Tincture is available in 250, 500; 1,000 and 2,000 mg bottles.

CBDfx has always received praise from us over its excellent flavor infusions, and the Pet Tincture is no exception. Owners can choose natural bacon or chicken, ensuring their furry friends enjoy the taste as much as the benefits.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD tincture

CO2 extraction

Third-party tested

Available in 250, 500; 1,000; and 2,000 mg bottles

60-day money-back guarantee on unopened products

25% subscriber discount

Pros

Large and longstanding market presence

CO2-extracted

Generous subscriber discount

Competitively priced

Third-party tested

Test results are available online

Notable uptick in positive independent reviews

Cons

Large product selection means the brand can’s specialize in CBD oil for dogs.

Customers can only return unopened products

Visit CBDfx

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs?

There’s very little conclusive evidence about the benefits of CBD for humans, let alone dogs. However, while dogs and humans are biologically different in most respects, vertebrate and invertebrate animals have an endocannabinoid system. These include mammals, reptiles, fish and birds, along with invertebrates like sea urchins and nematodes. This crucial network of receptors and signaling pathways allows us (and much of the animal kingdom) to experience the potential health benefits of cannabinoids, including CBD, for overall health and wellness. Many pet parents swear by CBD products, claiming hemp-derived CBD increases their animals’ quality of life. But let’s see what the data says about pet CBD oil for dogs.

Anxiety and Stress

Like humans, dogs can get stressed. Although their worries rarely extend beyond loud noises or where they put their chew toys, some canines may suffer from PTSD as a result of abuse or simply be skittish. Regardless, many dog owners say the health benefits of CBD on their dogs shine through—and some research may back this up.

According to one article by Cornell University, dogs in a placebo-controlled experiment were given CBD and then monitored for anxiety. The research showed that 83% of the animal subjects showed a notable decrease in anxious behaviors. But this isn’t the only example. A 2023 publication from Frontiers in Veterinary Science examined the preventative effects of CBD prior to stressful situations. 20 dog subjects were placed in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. The cannabinoid group was given THC-free CBD oil at 4 mg/kg. The CBD group demonstrated less anxiety than the placebo subjects when faced with situations like car travel or separation anxiety.

Pain

Like humans, dogs will experience pain throughout their lives. Whether due to injury, chronic illness or age, a pet’s body is just as susceptible as any other animal’s. Humans already use CBD products to help with pain relief, especially for joint pain and chronic pain. It only makes sense to try and replicate those results for a dog’s health.

A 2020 experiment in the journal Pain tested the analgesic effects on dogs with osteoarthritis (OA). This painful condition seriously damages joint health in humans and animals, leading to chronic pain that limits the quality of life. According to the study, 20 mg of CBD was enough to reduce the activity of cytokines, which trigger the inflammatory responses that lead to severe pain in OA patients. Studies on dogs and CBD appear limited to osteoarthritis pain relief, as are many human studies. It appears that much of cannabidiol’s analgesic benefits—especially related to joint pain—are tied to its anti-inflammatory properties. With this in mind, let’s look at inflammation next.

Anti-Inflammatory

CBD isn’t the only cannabinoid believed to have anti-inflammatory effects. But its non-intoxicating nature, along with increased THC sensitivity in dogs, makes CBD preferable to its psychotropic counterpart. A 2023 review of existing literature examined five studies examining pain relief from OA-related joint pain. The 2023 paper in Frontiers found consistent results indicating CBD could reduce inflammation and the pain it causes. The methods and types of extracts varied from full-spectrum CBD hemp oil to CBD isolate, but all generated consistent results. However, the review authors have some concerns. Specifically, the five articles in question had a high chance for bias, weakening the already small amount of evidence available.

Epilepsy and Seizures

Of CBD’s potential health benefits, epilepsy treatment (in humans) is the only function backed by double-blind clinical studies. However, the same can’t be said for more common forms of epilepsy. Like humans, dogs are susceptible to seizure disorders. Conventional treatment is available with certain medications, but the side effects can be difficult to handle. Naturally, pet owners would rather find alternatives that don’t have such a capacity for harm.

This brings us to a groundbreaking study from Colorado State University, where dogs with idiopathic epilepsy (epilepsy with no known cause) were split into CBD and placebo groups. Researchers discovered an average of 33% reduction in seizures in the dogs who received full-spectrum hemp extract. Although 33% is notable, it’s not as impressive or effective as some antiepileptic drugs. Ultimately, the authors conclude that the results are promising but slightly underwhelming. They call for further research into the benefits of CBD for epilepsy in dogs.

Cancer

CBD continues gaining traction for its potential anti-cancer properties. Although conclusive research is still far off, preliminary studies are promising. A 2021 study published in Veterinary and Comparative Oncology tested CBD’s effects on canine cancer cells. The researchers tried treatment with just CBD and in conjunction with conventional cancer treatment. The full-spectrum hemp extract helped promote cell death but—perhaps unsurprisingly—worked better when combined with standard cancer therapy. Either way, it’s possible that CBD may play a future supportive role against cancer in both humans and animals.

Where to Buy CBD Oil for Dogs?

Colorado Botanicals ranked highest on our list of best CBD oils for dogs. Although they checked all the boxes, the other featured competitors may suit some individuals better.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Your Dog

Shopping for the right CBD takes some due diligence since CBD products aren’t regulated. Always look for the following features:

Broad-Spectrum

Although we recommend full-spectrum CBD hemp oil for humans, it’s not the best choice with dogs. Pet CBD oil should be THC-free, because dogs are more susceptible to the effects. Dog CBD oil can also be made with isolate, but it lacks the other beneficial compounds necessary for the best therapeutic effects.

Ingredients

All-natural ingredients are the best choice. Artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or other synthetic components will not improve a dog’s overall health. Fortunately, reputable brands (like the 10 on our list) don’t use synthetic additives.

Value

Finding the best CBD oil for dogs at the right price is a delicate balancing act that requires some research. Many people become hyper-focused on pricing. While this is understandable, value isn’t about getting the cheapest CBD product. Instead, determine what dosage and formulation is best for your pet’s health, then try to find the best one that fits your budget.

Customer Feedback

We rely on customer feedback as part of our criteria, and we recommend shoppers do the same. However, it’s best to look outside the brand’s website for independent reviews since companies can’t skew or censor these sources.

Third-Party Tests

We’ve mentioned third-party tests before and we’ll reiterate it now: independent lab analysis is crucial. Without this process, it’s difficult to determine if a product contains high-quality CBD oil. Don’t purchase a CBD product from any brand that doesn’t conduct and publish tests.

Understanding CBD Potency

Conventional wisdom tells us that potency is directly correlated with dosage when it comes to CBD tinctures and oil. However, we’ve explained earlier how pure CBD isolate—while reaching up to 98% potency—is inferior to its broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD hemp oil counterparts. CBD works differently than products that are dose-dependent. Cannabidiol is biphasic, meaning its efficacy works in a curve rather than a straight line. Typically, therapeutic supplements or pharmaceutical drugs have a stronger effect (or become toxic) as the dose increases.

When demonstrated in a graph, CBD’s pattern looks like a hill or a bell curve. The “top” of that hill is the ideal dosage. Naturally, falling short of the right dose will reduce the product’s efficacy. However, the biphasic nature also means too much CBD will negate the therapeutic benefits. Consequently, it’s impossible to know the ideal dose. We must also consider biochemical factors like age, body size, weight and even gender. Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products also contain other critical compounds that affect the experience.

In short, it’s hard to understand CBD potency because not even the scientific community can provide consistent answers. CBD oil can change from batch to batch, unlike pharmaceutical drugs containing a precise, pre-dosed amount.

Types of CBD Oil for Dogs

There are three types of CBD oil available, which we’ll quickly explain.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the best option because it’s processed to retain all of the hemp plant compounds, including up to 0.3% THC.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum hemp extract. However, this product contains—at most—trace amounts of THC. Although slightly hampered by a lack of THC, broad-spectrum CBD products contain critical terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

CBD Isolate

Isolate is CBD in its purest form. At almost 98%, isolate contains the highest concentration of CBD. It lacks the “hempy” flavor of other oil types, making it more palatable for dogs. However, isolates are stripped of all other cannabis compounds. As a result, dogs don’t experience the full string of benefits that broad or full-spectrum CBD oils offer.

How to Give CBD Oil to Your Dog in Just 3 Steps

There are a few ways to administer CBD oil to your dog. Ultimately, the approach you choose depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences. To properly administer CBD oil to your dog, follow the below steps.

1. Choose a CBD Product

Like CBD oil for humans, there are a few ways for dogs to consume isolate, full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Sublingually

Putting the CBD oil under your dog’s tongue is the fastest, most direct way. Usually, CBD oils come with a syringe or dropper. Although simple, pet parents may struggle with this for the same reason humans do: the taste. People aren’t generally fans of the strong, earthy taste of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil. Consequently, the animal won’t want to ingest the product.

Add to Food or Water

Adding CBD oil to a dog’s water or food may work better for some pets. Although it won’t mix with water -based liquids, it may dilute the flavor. However, adding the oil to your dog’s food is a better option. Dry food will absorb the oil and mask the taste, while the stronger aroma of wet food will achieve the same thing.

CBD Dog Treats

Some vendors offer CBD treats. These products are conventional dog treats—such as biscuits—typically infused with full or broad-spectrum hemp extract. Essentially, they’re a dog’s version of CBD gummies. These products are usually well-received because they come in various dog-approved flavors.

2. Determine the Dosage

Dogs have the same endocannabinoid system as humans, meaning they can experience the same effects and benefits—albeit at a lower dose. Your pet’s endocannabinoid system—like a human’s—needs time to adjust to CBD products. Therefore, the “start low and go slow rule” also applies. While the effective dose varies depending on factors like your dog’s weight or age, every animal needs to follow the gradual dosing process. Start with the smallest amount possible and gradually increase it every few days.

3. Observe Your Dog’s Response

Unfortunately, dogs can’t tell us if the hemp plant CBD oil is helping. Monitor your dog’s behavior throughout the process. Many pet parents notice visible improvement within a few days or weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil for Dogs

Having a few questions or concerns about CBD oil for dogs is perfectly understandable, especially since your pet’s overall health is at stake.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Yes, CBD oil is safe for dogs, as long as it’s made with high-quality ingredients and thoroughly tested for purity and safety.

How Fast Does CBD Oil Kick in for Dogs?

The amount of time it takes for CBD oil to kick in for dogs depends on a few things, including:

Sensitivity

Biochemistry

Age

Empty or full stomach

Body weight

Typically, CBD oil’s effects can appear within 30 minutes to two hours.

Can Dogs Overdose on CBD Oil?

No, dogs can’t overdose on CBD oil. The World Health Organization declared in 2016 that CBD is safe for consumption with no possibility of addiction or abuse. However, taking too much oil can lead to side effects, such as:

Drowsiness

Increased or decreased appetite

Mood changes

Gastrointestinal issues

Headache

Although unpleasant, side effects from CBD oils are rare, mild and usually short-lived.

Will CBD Oil Make My Dog High?

No, CBD oil won’t make your dog high. Even full-spectrum hemp extract contains no more than 0.3% THC, accounting for a minor fraction of the total cannabinoid profile. However, dog owners can always opt for broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil, which contains almost no THC.

Can You Travel with CBD Oil on a Plane?

Yes, you can travel with CBD on a plane anywhere in the United States. However, we don’t recommend carrying the product to another country since many have draconian cannabis laws.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog?

Start with a small amount and work your way up until you notice improvement. As we covered earlier, there’s no universal dose.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog With Cancer?

The study we cited earlier showed promising results, but it fails to disclose the dosage used. However, considering the thousands of breeds available, it’s impossible for one small study—even one that mentions dose—to provide a general answer. Follow the “low and slow” approach to gradually introduce CBD oil to your dog, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions (if any).