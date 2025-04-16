Culture  •  Parties

Misty, Mickalene and $1.3 Million: What You Missed at the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 2025 Vision Gala

From Ben Vereen to Thelma Golden, New York’s cultural powerhouses showed up to celebrate Darren Walker’s visionary legacy.

By
Mickalene Thomas, Bevy Smith and Kenny Burns. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

On April 11, Midtown Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom played host to the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s always-glamorous Vision Gala. The evening’s honoree was Darren Walker, the soon-to-be former Ford Foundation president whose philanthropic influence has become nearly mythological in arts circles. Ava DuVernay presented him with the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award, and the filmmaker—never one for understatement—delivered a tribute that brought the room to a hush: “Darren has always seen the beauty in the bold, the precision in the daring, the grace in the fight.”

Anna Glass, the company’s executive director, revealed that the event not only hit its $1.3 million fundraising goal—it surpassed it by another $132,000 raised in the room for the 56-year-old cultural institution. Clearly this crowd, packed as it was with cultural heavyweights and scene-steady regulars, knew why they were there: to back an organization that has always been less about fitting into the ballet world and more about reimagining it.

The roster of honorary chairs read like a syllabus in cultural history, verve and style: actor and dancer Ben Vereen, The View co-host Sunny Hostin, curator Isolde Brielmaier, actress Bianca Lawson, artist Mickalene Thomas and model and activist Bethann Hardison, among them. Also spotted were the seemingly omnipresent Law Roach, prima ballerina Misty Copeland, Brandon Blackwood, Bevy Smith, Alicia Graf Mack and Thelma Golden (who we all know by now never misses a moment that matters).

And matter it did. Before dinner, the Dance Theatre of Harlem company took the stage for a stirring performance that included We Are All Brown – Commemorating Brown v. Board of Education, anchored by a galvanizing oration from Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund. The night ended, fittingly, with more dance—not just for show, but in celebration—with music provided by DJ D-Nice and Kenny Burns.

Anna Glass and Darren Walker

Anna Glass and Darren Walker. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Law Roach

Law Roach. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Alicia Graf Mack, Robert Garland and Misty Copeland

Alicia Graf Mack, Robert Garland and Misty Copeland. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Stephanie Sung and Peter Sung

Stephanie Sung and Peter Sung. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Juan Carlos Penuela

Juan Carlos Penuela. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Michelle Miller and Thelma Golden

Michelle Miller and Thelma Golden. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Adrienne Lopez and Ava DuVernay

Adrienne Lopez and Ava DuVernay. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Isolde Brielmaier and Stephanie Casimir

Isolde Brielmaier and Stephanie Casimir. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Selwyn Vickers, Janice Vickers, Adrienne Vickers, Lydia Vickers, Asatta Mesa and Benjamin Vickers

Selwyn Vickers, Janice Vickers, Adrienne Vickers, Lydia Vickers, Asatta Mesa and Benjamin Vickers. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Deshawn Morton and Klair Ethridge

Deshawn Morton and Klair Ethridge. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Ingrid Silva

Ingrid Silva. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

David Gray and Kyra Nichols

David Gray and Kyra Nichols. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Rich Reitknecht

Rich Reitknecht. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Erika Liles

Erika Liles. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Lindsey Donnell, Derek Brockington and Alexandra Hutchinson

Lindsey Donnell, Derek Brockington and Alexandra Hutchinson. Jason Crowley/BFA.com

