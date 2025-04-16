Sip in Style at Divine Vintage, L.A.’s Coolest Wine Bar

At Santa Monica’s Divine Vintage, it’s out with the new, and in with the old. Helmed by Jennifer Rush of Blue Plate Santa Monica, Divine Vintage started as a shop for all things wine, jewelry and clothing, but has recently upgraded to become the Westside’s coolest new wine bar. Upon walking up the red brick steps and through the front door of this cozy green cottage on Montana Avenue, guests are immersed in the shop’s whimsical charm. Marble checkered floors are surrounded by library-like walls of wine (most of which are organic or biodynamic), but as you venture further into the store, gorgeous coats and glass displays of glamorous jewelry catch the eye, while a shimmering, ship-shaped chandelier hangs above.

Though Rush has been in the hospitality industry for years, this project in particular stemmed from a more personal place. “My love for vintage started in my childhood,” Rush tells Observer. “Growing up, we were basically forbidden from buying new clothing, so I was always going to swap meets or thrift stores—it felt like a treasure hunt.” While New York-born Rush focuses on the style and aesthetic aspect of Divine Vintage, her partner in love and life, New Zealand native Nick Dumergue, is the expert on all things vino.

“I figured out pretty early on that wine was what I wanted—when I was 18, to be exact,” Dumergue says. “Rather than take the traditional sommelier route, which is more hospitality-based, I really wanted to learn how to grow grapes, how to make wine and how to sell it around the world.” Since then, Dumergue has had a successful career, with highlights like running the wine program at Harrods and producing Gordon Ramsay’s signature collection of California wines. He is also a certified Diploma Educator for the WSET and teaches an immersive five-day course in France, where students partake in everything from vineyard pruning to bottling their own wines.

Together, this dynamic duo has created a gathering space for Westside locals looking to upgrade both their wine cellar and wardrobe. Though Divine Vintage started exclusively as a shop, it has now evolved to become an actual wine bar where guests can sip rotating flights while nibbling on shareable snacks. The brand-new patio, which officially opened at the end of March, boasts a cozy, quaint and chic vibe that is enhanced by Gucci wallpaper, a Chinese Art Deco rug, lush greenery and antique lanterns—entirely curated by Rush herself. “I was kind of going for cool, granny-chic,” explains Rush. “The Gucci wallpaper, which we also have in the bathroom, was my starting point, and I wanted it to feel warm and cozy, but also like you were on vacation.”

Inspired by their own travels, Divine Vintage carries more than 250 unique bottles of wine, all of which are hand-picked by Dumergue. “We’ve realized that the locals here are very intimate with California wine. They often have their favorites and are pretty well-versed in their chosen varietals,” Dumergue tells Observer. “With Divine Vintage, we saw an opportunity to expose customers to other wines of the world. From Sicily to South Africa and New Zealand, we’ve opened people up to the beautiful wines found in these more unusual places.”

When traveling together, Rush and Dumergue seek out goods to bring back to the shop. While Dumergue seeks out the best bottles that reflect the region, Rush takes herself vintage hunting. “This past winter, I went to the U.K. and brought back all these great coats from Scotland,” says Rush. “Sometimes I’ll go to an estate sale in Palm Springs and find all kinds of glam jewelry. It really depends on where I am, but there’s a whole fun world of special finds out there.” From Tokyo to Thailand, Rush prides herself on finding the rarest of gems that customers can’t get anywhere else in L.A.

With the opening of the back patio and new kitchen, guests can shop till they drop before sitting down for a flight and bites. “We’re working with some fabulous cheese importers that I met at the Fancy Food Show, and right now we’ve got a great goat cheese and the most indulgent truffle cheddar,” says Rush. “Other menu items include cured meats, truffle potato chips and marinated olives—kind of like Italian bar snacks.” Divine Vintage also hosts an array of pop-up specials ranging from oyster and lobster night to taquito night, with the help of her teams at Blue Plate Taco and Blue Plate Oysterette.

When it comes to their wine club, guests receive two specially curated bottles per month for $70, but rather than simply picking up their bottles and going home, guests can partake in educational and immersive pick-up parties. “Nick is just so approachable. He’s so fun in his delivery, and when he explains something, even if it’s complex, you walk away being like ‘Oh, I totally understand,’” explains Rush. “He’s just very relatable.” In addition to getting personal face time with Dumergue at these club pick-up parties, guests walk away with a scroll that explains the theme of that month’s club picks along with the varietal’s origins, history and significance. Club members also receive 20 percent off of wines by the glass and flights in-store, and when dining at any Blue Plate restaurant—Blue Plate Oysterette, Blue Plate Taco and Tacolina in Silver Lake.

Even if you don’t join the club, Divine Vintage hosts a variety of interactive events like sushi and sake pairings and hands-on wine blending courses, providing plenty of opportunity to learn more about the world of wine with Dumergue and other experts. “We really want to cater to the whole neighborhood,” explains Rush. “We’ve got a couple of cool beers for people who don’t drink wine, and if anyone is pregnant or simply taking a break from drinking, we have some delicious non-alcoholic options.”

Whether you’re a Westsider looking for a new place to sip wine this summer or an East L.A. local wanting to support Santa Monica business following the Palisades Fire, Divine Vintage is a true treasure chest in the heart of Montana Avenue. “Since the space is like a little jewel box, we’re able to have so much direct contact with everyone who walks in our door,” Rush tells Observer. “For me, there’s nothing better than making deeper connections over a great glass of wine.”