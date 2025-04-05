Arts  •  Museums

Art Icons Hit the Whitney for a First Look at Amy Sherald’s ‘American Sublime’

Luminaries from the creative classes descended on the museum for not one but two celebrations staged in honor of the figurative artist’s most comprehensive survey to date.

By
Amy Sherald and Law Roach at Tuesday’s celebration dinner. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

A full-blown army of art world elites stormed the Whitney this past Tuesday and Wednesday to toast “Amy Sherald: American Sublime,” which opens in New York on April 9 and, as Observer noted when we covered the exhibition at SFMOMA, is the most comprehensive showing of her work to date. There’s no arguing that Sherald has carved out one hell of a niche for herself in contemporary American realism and figuration; the exhibition brings together close to fifty paintings spanning from 2007 to the present, including early works almost never exhibited publicly and a new painting created just for the show alongside her iconic portraits of First Lady Michelle Obama and Breonna Taylor.

But let’s talk about the real spectacle: the guest lists. Revelers there to bask in Sherald’s success converged on the museum from the worlds of art, media, fashion and philanthropy. On Tuesday, a D.J. set the mood as invitees gathered on the fifth floor to admire the works in “American Sublime” before heading down to the museum’s lobby for a sit-down repast made all the more magical by Amy Sherald herself getting on the mic to share tidbits about her life and career. Notable faces included artists Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Chase Hall, Calida Rawles, Jordan Casteel and Theaster Gates, among many others; choreographers Kyle Abraham and Bill T. Jones; TV host and producer Padma Lakshmi; stylist Law Roach; superstar museum director Thelma Golden; arts supporter and philanthropist Darren Walker and a host of curators, patrons and art enthusiasts.

The celebration continued on Wednesday at the opening party, which also began with a sneak peek at the exhibition—this time with a special bonus preview of “Marina Zurkow: Parting Worlds,” “Mary Heilmann: Long Line” and “Collection View: Louise Nevelson,” which also open next week. Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of the same faces in the second-night crowd (the only thing better than hobnobbing at the Whitney is doing it twice in one week), but plenty of novel notables, too. Among the artists were Marilyn Minter, Sharon Sprung, Bo Bartlett, Miles Greenberg, Marina Zurkow and again, many more; TV icon Fran Drescher was her usual ebullient self at the step-and-repeat; the 2024 Whitney Biennial curators Chrissie Iles and Meg Onli made the rounds; Cynthia Rowley was looking amazing; and killing it, as per usual was producer Jordan Roth. Even cooler? Sherald’s models Arewà Basit, Denzel Mitchell, Jr. and Candice Hoyes were spotted posing with their portraits.

Amy Sherald

Amy Sherald with her famous portrait of the former First Lady. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Miles Greenberg

Miles Greenberg. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jon Gray, Jordan Casteel and David Schulze

Jon Gray, Jordan Casteel and David Schulze. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Jonathan Mccrory

Jonathan Mccrory. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Scott Rothkopf and Thelma Golden

Scott Rothkopf and Thelma Golden. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Na Kim

Na Kim. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Amy Griffin and Rashid Johnson

Amy Griffin and Rashid Johnson. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Bill T. Jones

Bill T. Jones. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Darren Walker and Adrienne Edwards

Darren Walker and Adrienne Edwards. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Rujeko Hockley

Rujeko Hockley. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Theaster Gates and Calida Rawles

Theaster Gates and Calida Rawles. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Kyle Abraham

Kyle Abraham. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Amy Sherald and Dread Scott

Amy Sherald and Dread Scott. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Marilyn Minter

Marilyn Minter. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Bisa Butler

Bisa Butler. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

James Claiborne

James Claiborne. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Charlie Ahern and Hope Sandrow

Charlie Ahern and Hope Sandrow. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Judith Bernstein

Judith Bernstein. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Chase Hall

Chase Hall. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Eric Shiner

Eric Shiner. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Marina Zurkow and Steven Sacks

Marina Zurkow and Steven Sacks. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Rujeko Hockley and Jordan Roth

Rujeko Hockley and Jordan Roth. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Dustin Yellin

Dustin Yellin. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Robert Hughes, Charles Kreloff and Jerry Saltz

Robert Hughes, Charles Kreloff and Jerry Saltz. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

