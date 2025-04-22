From ‘Black Swan’ to ‘Étoile’: The Best Movies and TV Shows About Ballet

Since the early days of Hollywood, the high stakes world of ballet has often made for a compelling onscreen drama. Filmmakers have showcased the dance form in both narrative and non-fiction stories, on TV and in film. There have been numerous documentaries that focus on individual dancers and larger dance companies, and multiple teen television series that use ballet as a backdrop for dramatic stories. But the best movies and TV shows incorporate the art form into the narrative by meta performances and casting, making ballet an undeniable part of the overall viewing experience.

From Black Swan to Center Stage, Hollywood’s fixation on dance has been beloved by audiences. So it’s not surprising that the latest effort from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino is centered on ballet’s behind-the-scenes experience. The writing and directing duo’s new series, Étoile will revive our collective love of ballet dancers and those who enable their talent. In celebration of the show, which premieres on Prime Video on April 24, here are the eight best depictions of ballet in film and television over the years.

The Red Shoes (1948)

British film The Red Shoes, written and directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger is a ballet classic, loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1845 fairytale. Actual ballet dancer Moira Shearer plays aspiring ballerina Victoria Page, who joins famous company Ballet Lermontov. She becomes deeply enmeshed in the company, despite the draw of her romance with a conductor, with fatal results. The film features several other real-life dancers, including Robert Helpmann, Léonide Massine and Ludmilla Tchérina, and includes numerous opulently-staged ballet numbers. In 2023, the film celebrated its 75th anniversary and got a celebratory re-release in theaters. A worthwhile viewing if you haven’t seen it. Watch on Max.

The Turning Point (1977)

Herbert Ross’ drama The Turning Point stars Shirley MacLaine and Anne Bancroft as fictional versions of real-life ballerinas Isabel Mirrow and Nora Kaye. MacLaine plays DeeDee Rodgers, a ballerina who leaves a well-known ballet company after she becomes pregnant, while Bancroft embodies Emma Jacklin, a prima ballerina who later reunites with DeeDee. The film is as much about ballet as it is about the relationship between the two women and their tumultuous history, with ballerina Leslie Browne playing DeeDee’s daughter Emilia, and a 29-year-old Mikhail Baryshnikov plays Emilia’s boyfriend. It earned 10 Oscars nominations and won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Drama, as well as Best Director. It is so beloved that the film has become a pop culture staple and has often been referenced in other media, including Sherman-Palladino’s own Bunheads.

Suspiria (1977)

Dario Argento supernatural horror film spins toward the darker side of ballet. In the Italian film, Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper) is an American ballet student who arrives at prestigious European dance school, which is actually a front for a coven of witches. It’s violent and uncomfortable, with a lot of stylish gore, and it is certainly not for everyone. But there’s a reason the film has gone down in horror infamy (Argento continued the trilogy with two sequels) and why it was remade in 2018 by Luca Guadagnino with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton in the leading roles. It’s visually compelling, even when it’s terrifyingly blood-soaked.

The Company (2003)

Although it’s not one of Robert Altman’s most acclaimed films, his ballet-set ensemble drama is a thoughtful glimpse into the dance world. It stars Neve Campbell, a former dancer, alongside James Franco and Malcolm Mcdowell, and features an appearance by renowned choreographer Lar Lubovitch. Campbell plays Loretta “Ry” Ryan, a talented dancer who is a rising star at the Joffrey Ballet, helmed by McDowell’s Alberto Antonelli. She’s caught between a romance with a up-and-coming chef (Franco) and her career—a frequent theme in ballet-set movies and TV shows. It became Altman’s penultimate film and encouraged Campbell to later executive produce Chelsea McMullan’s documentary Swan Song, about the actress’ alma mater National Ballet of Canada. Watch on Amazon Prime.

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage is both the most dramatic and the most memorable film ever set in the world of ballet (sorry Black Swan). It holds a deep nostalgia for viewers of a certain age, who likely owned it on VHS or DVD, and it marks the debut of recent Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña. The teen drama, directed by Nicholas Hytner, is set in the fictional American Ballet Academy, where an eclectic group of young dancers struggle to find success. It features a 10-minute standout ballet sequence featuring many of the actors, which is notable for its completely unrealistic staging. It was so good the film’s choreographer Susan Stroman— won an American Choreography Award. A real modern classic.

Billy Elliot (2000)

Stephen Daldry’s British coming-of-age drama earned numerous awards nominations when it was released and has carried on an impressive legacy onstage as Billy Elliot the Musical in the years since. A young Jamie Bells plays the titular character, an 11-year-old working class boy with a passion for ballet. His father Jackie (Gary Lewis) objects to his son’s passion, but eventually comes around thanks to the help of Billy’s dance teacher Sandra (Julie Walters). It’s an emotionally uplifting film with a standout performance from Bell, who was cast from thousands of boys and scored a BAFTA for the effort. Real-life dancer Adam Cooper plays the older version of Elliot, who performs Swan Lake at the end of the film.

Black Swan (2010)

Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror film Black Swan is perhaps the most iconic of all ballet movies, thanks in part to its shock appeal. It stars Natalie Portman as sheltered young dancer Nina Sayers, who is part of the New York City Ballet. After being cast as the lead in Swan Lake, Nina begins to go off the rails, hallucinating and becoming entangled with new arrival Lily (Mila Kunis). Although the film is ostensibly about someone becoming lost in their art, Aronofsky also put ballet literally center stage, working with well-regarded choreographers and using real ballerinas as dance doubles for the cast. It’s an unsettling watch with dynamic performances from its leads, as well as Vincent Cassel, who plays the company’s artistic director (Portman memorably won the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for her work). Watch on Hulu.

Bunheads (2012)

After teasing a love of ballet on Gilmore Girls, Sherman-Palladino created Bunheads, a short-lived dramedy series for ABC Family. On the show, Sutton Foster plays Michelle, a former ballerina and current Las Vegas showgirl who gets married on a whim. After her new husband unexpectedly dies, she finds herself teaching ballet alongside her mother-in-law Fanny (Kelly Bishop) in the fictional Paradise, California. Michelle struggles to adapt to the small town and her new life, but quickly becomes a source of inspiration for many of the young dancers. It features an A+ cast, many of whom have reappeared in Sherman-Palladino’s shows, and a lot of great dance sequences. The series was canceled after 18 episodes, but deserves to someday be resurrected. Watch on Hulu.

Étoile (2025)

After dabbling in ballet and dance throughout her career, Sherman-Palladino finally brings it to the forefront in Étoile, an engaging comedy-drama about two fictional dance companies. The companies, one in New York City and one in Paris, decide to swap dancers and choreographers to help with publicity—which brings a lot of entertaining drama along with it. Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg run the respective companies, and the rest of the dynamic ensemble cast is comprised of both actors and real dancers. Its standout is French actress Lou de Laâge, who plays fiery prima ballerina Cheyenne, a complex character who fits right into the Sherman-Palladino canon. The dance sequences, primarily choreographed by Marguerite Derricks, who also worked on Bunheads, are impressively staged and memorable, particularly those danced by de Laâge and her very talented double Constance Devernay-Laurence. It’s an easy binge, especially if you like quippy dialogue and absurdist characters. Watch on Amazon Prime.