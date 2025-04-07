As Trump’s Tariffs Spark Global Trade Panic, Art Remains an Exception—at Least for Now

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2 sent shockwaves through global markets and triggered retaliatory tariffs from the nation’s key trade partners, resulting in a historic crash across U.S.-based stocks. The new tariffs, which went into effect a few days later, consist of a base level of 10 percent applied to imported goods entering the U.S. from all countries, with higher reciprocal tariffs targeting sixty other nations—including some nations that were, until very recently, the American economy’s most vital trading partners. Among those are China (34 percent), Switzerland (31 percent), South Korea (25 percent), Japan (24 percent) and the entire European Union, which faces a sweeping 20 percent tariff.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. While the art market is not immune to the wider economic fallout, it appears that—for now—artworks, though not other collectibles, have been spared from the new tariffs, at least when imported into the U.S. The absence of clear guidance on official government channels has sent dealers scrambling to assess the implications for both incoming and outgoing shipments, while a surge of sensationalist headlines has only fueled the uncertainty. A constitutional loophole tied to the First Amendment still seems to shield the free movement of artworks across U.S. borders—for the moment. But that protection, like so much else right now, is beginning to look increasingly precarious.

The provision in question, 50 U.S.C. § 1702(b), safeguards the circulation of certain informational materials, including artworks classified under Chapter 97 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (such as paintings, prints and sculptures) and photography, prints and books listed under Chapter 49. It falls under the broader umbrella of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which imposes explicit limitations on presidential authority during national emergencies—particularly when it comes to restricting the exchange of materials that function as vessels of ideas and cultural expression, meant to uphold the principle of free speech.

More specifically, the relevant portion of 1702(b) states: “The authority granted to the President by this section does not include the authority to regulate or prohibit, directly or indirectly… the importation or exportation, whether commercial or otherwise, regardless of format or medium of transmission, of information or informational materials, including but not limited to publications, films, posters, phonograph records, photographs, microfilms, microfiche, tapes, compact discs, CD ROMs, artworks and news wire feeds.”

It is worth noting that antiquities, decorative art and furniture do not currently appear to be covered by the exemption outlined in this statute and may face additional duties alongside jewelry, watches, wine, cars and items from other collectible categories. As a result, the market for these objects will likely shift even further toward the EMAE and Asia, where regulatory environments may prove more stable—or at least more predictable.

Why lawmakers exempt art from tariffs

“Artworks are explicitly included in the exemption provided under 50 U.S.C. §1702(b)(3) because historically, U.S. lawmakers have viewed these items as forms of expression and communication protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Edouard Guin, founder of shipping company Convelio, told Observer. “Restricting their international circulation could unjustifiably infringe upon freedom of expression.” He went on to explain that prohibiting or even limiting that circulation through new tariffs would undermine the preservation of the cultural and intellectual exchange that the Constitution was designed to protect. The exemption of art helps maintain open cultural exchange channels and prevent economic measures (e.g., embargoes or trade sanctions) from indirectly censoring intellectual and cultural exchanges.

When Guin spoke with Observer shortly after the new tariff threats against Canada and Mexico were floated last month, he predicted that there was a 70 percent chance artworks would avoid tariff enforcement altogether—and for good reason. First and foremost, he described art as a niche market and, therefore, not a useful political target. “Unlike industries with significant economic or political leverage, art is not a priority for the U.S. government. The focus is on high-visibility sectors where a lack of tariffs directly disadvantages American companies,” he said. Guin also made the case that tariffs on artworks would amount to self-inflicted damage. “Half of the world’s top ten art businesses are based in the U.S., and unlike industries such as automotive manufacturing, where production can be shifted, the art market deals in unique goods that originate from anywhere.” Tariffs on art would disproportionately hurt American art businesses more than those in other countries, as they would restrict the ability to source inventory.

At the same time, Guin predicted that the E.U. would leverage its considerable negotiating power to shield its cultural sector. “The E.U. places significant importance on protecting the arts—more than the current U.S. administration. It is likely to push back and negotiate exemptions,” Guin said, casting doubt on the likelihood that European countries would include art in the retaliatory tariffs they’ve begun to prepare. Still, Guin noted there remains a 30 percent chance that artworks could get swept into the broader trade crossfire. “If U.S.-E.U. negotiations escalate, art could become a bargaining chip in a larger economic conflict—potentially driving collectors to buy abroad and store in freeports, ultimately benefiting storage companies outside the U.S.”

Some retaliatory tariffs target U.S. art exports

For now, what we know is that the U.K. has already included artwork in its 417-page list of taxable items published Thursday afternoon—an explicit response to Trump’s 10 percent tariffs on U.S. imports of U.K. goods. While those measures have since been paused for a four-week renegotiation window, the retaliatory list remains intact and includes paintings, drawings and sculptures less than 100 years old. Photographs, prints and other printed matter also appear on the list, alongside camera lenses, photographic equipment and wooden frames for paintings—effectively blocking any easy workaround.

Guin notably declined to comment on China. But on April 4, the country issued a swift and sweeping response to the new U.S. tariffs: a 34 percent tax on all American imports beginning April 10, with no carve-outs—not even for artworks.

Absent from the new tariff list were Mexico and Canada, both of which had been primary targets of earlier threats. While negotiations are ongoing with Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who continues to press for better trade terms following the Trump administration’s 25 percent blanket tariff announcement on March 3, Canada has already fired back with a 25 percent tax on U.S. goods—including paintings, drawings, photographs and other decorative works.

Given that, it’s not unreasonable to assume the exemption currently offered under 50 U.S.C. §1702(b)(3) could evaporate at any moment. As the past several weeks have made abundantly clear, the arts and humanities are nowhere near the top of the current administration’s list of priorities. After announcing plans to all but eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) eventually placed the entire staff on administrative leave.

More recently, arts and cultural organizations across the United States that had been awarded federal grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities received abrupt “Notice of Grant Termination” emails that stated funding would be paused or canceled effective immediately. According to Artnews, DOGE is preparing sweeping staff cuts at NEH—up to 70 to 80 percent. The email justified the sudden funding shutdown as necessary “to safeguard the interests of the federal government, including its fiscal priorities” and further claimed that the NEH would be “repurposing its funding allocations in a new direction in furtherance of the president’s agenda.”

Even the solidity of the First Amendment appears increasingly precarious following Trump’s recent executive order condemning what he labeled “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” promoted by federal museums. The directive specifically singled out the exhibition program at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, which in recent years has focused its curatorial lens on long-marginalized and historically overlooked voices in an effort to broaden the narrative of American art history.

U.S. art fairs may go local as international dealers retreat

Shipping companies have been urging their clients to prepare documentation with extreme precision, given that tariff enforcement is based on country of origin—defined as the place where the artwork was physically created. “Clearly indicating this on shipping documents prevents delays and misclassification at customs,” advised an email sent by Convelio to their clients. Guin also emphasized the importance of including proper documentation to support classification under the 50 U.S.C. § 1702(b) exemption and to prevent artworks from being misidentified as commercial goods. “Lawmakers clearly delineate between economic goods subject to regulation for political or security reasons and objects conveying ideas or information, which should remain protected,” Guin said. “However, the risk of changes is not zero.” Convelio also recommended that clients alert recipients in advance that new customs duties may apply once the tariffs take effect.

More than one dealer and collector has, in recent weeks, told Observer they’ve been rushing to ship artworks before the new ‘worst offender’ tariffs fully come into effect on April 9. Following the example of several Canadian galleries, many European and Asian dealers—particularly those we spoke with in Hong Kong prior to the April 2 announcement—were already making plans to withdraw from U.S. fairs next year. With rising costs, logistical complications and an increasingly hostile economic climate, many fear the blowback will hit American consumers hardest and could edge the U.S. toward recession. Although the cluster of major fairs coming up in May in New York is too close for most galleries to feasibly pull out, the impact could become visible starting with the Armory Show (which just emailed its selected exhibitors last week) and continuing into December with Art Basel Miami Beach. Both fairs are expected to feel markedly more regional this year as the trade war and geopolitical volatility between the U.S. and the rest of the world show no signs of slowing.