From Gates to Nadella: 50 Years of Microsoft Through 4 Visionary Leaders

Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Gates and Allen after spotting the world’s first personal computer on a magazine cover and deciding to write software for it. Allen simulated the Intel processor it used, while Gates wrote a BASIC interpreter, leading to a successful demo and licensing deal with Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems (MITS). They named their venture “Micro-soft,” a blend of “microprocessor” and “software,” and soon moved operations from Boston to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where MITS was based.

By 1978, Microsoft’s sales topped $1 million, driven by licensing deals. The company quickly expanded internationally and relocated its U.S. headquarters to Bellevue, Wash. (Fun fact: In the 1980s, the Canadian Department of Agriculture quarantined a Microsoft Mouse for four weeks, mistaking it for a live animal. Another fun fact: the “MS” in “MSNBC” stands for Microsoft, which co-launched the 24-hour news network with NBC in 1996.)