From Gates to Nadella: 50 Years of Microsoft Through 4 Visionary Leaders

For a half-century-old company, Microsoft (MSFT) has seen remarkably steady leadership—just three CEOs and four chairmen at the helm since its founding. Gates served as CEO for 25 years and remained chairman for another 14. His successor, Steve Ballmer, who began as the company’s first business manager, led Microsoft for 14 years under Gates’s continued oversight. Current CEO Satya Nadella, who joined Microsoft in 1992, was appointed in 2014 under then-chairman John W. Thompson and assumed the chairmanship himself in 2021.
Here are the four leaders and their key milestones at Microsoft: