Inside The Bronx Museum Gala: Hot Art and a Seriously Cool Crowd

It’s been a busy week for the art world’s see-and-be-seen set! While some of art and philanthropy’s best and brightest spent Monday evening at the Met’s Temple of Dendur raising funds for the YoungArts gala, other cultural and philanthropic luminaries gathered at Tribeca Rooftop for The Bronx Museum of the Arts’ annual gilded get-together and art auction. So many spring parties, so little time…

This year, the Bronx Museum’s gala honored Futura (less-commonly known as Leonard McGurr), who received the Trailblazer Award presented by artist Zephyr; MacArthur “Genius” Ebony G. Patterson, who received the Visionary Award presented by MCA Denver chief curator Miranda Lash; and multidisciplinary artist Abbott Stillman, who received the Bronx Creative Vanguard Award presented by gallerist Brigitte Mulholland.

Lest anyone forget that this stylish soirée is also a fundraiser, the always-anticipated live auction was helmed by Sotheby’s dynamic Kimberly Pirtle and featured works by Awol Erizku, Gamaliel Rodríguez, Stillman and FUTURA, plus an exclusive studio visit with artist Rashid Johnson. All told, the gala raised over $800,000 to support the museum’s mission of championing artists whose identities have been historically marginalized while engaging audiences in the Bronx. (FYI: The museum is currently mid-renovation, but the north wing is still open—and worth a visit.)

And now, the guest list. Among the artists spotted: John Ahearn, Brian Donnelly (a.k.a. KAWS, also seen that night at the YoungArts gala), Awol Erizku, Nate Lewis, Wardell Milan, Halim Flowers, Reverend Joyce McDonald, Angel Otero, José Parlá and Lee Quinones. Also in the mix: filmmakers Henry Chalfant and Charlie Ahearn (who’s been everywhere lately), rapper Joey Bada$$, curator Amy Rosenblum-Martín, gallerists Rachel Uffner, Sam Gordon and Monique Meloche, art advisor Rachel Cole, Jasmine Tsou of Lisson Gallery, and on the philanthropic side, Karen Patterson of Ruth Arts and Kyle Croft of Visual AIDS.

The night wrapped with a lively afterparty featuring a dazzling performance by R&B star Amber Mark (who’s opening for Sabrina Carpenter this fall) and a high-octane set by DJ Pete Butta.

Charlie Ahern, FUTURA and John Ahearn

KAWS

Amy Rosenblum-Martín and Robin Cembalest

FUTURA

Abbott Stillman and Lila Stillman

Awol Erizku

Annie Taylor

Charlie Ahern, Kathleen Chalfant, Henry Chalfant and Martha Cooper

Amber Mark

Stevie Garvey and Angela Kunicky

Joey Bada$$

Jeffrey Meris and Kim Dacres

Zhyell Ranch, Joyce McDonald, Sam Gordon and Kyle Croft

Soull Ogun, Dynasty Ogun and Joey Bada$$

Ebony G Patterson.

Joseph Mizzi

John Ahearn, David Antonio Cruz and Juanita Lanzo