The Deregulation Doctrine: Trump’s A.I. Playbook Bets on Innovation Over Oversight

The Trump administration has taken a stance of deregulation and pro-innovation. This cannot be seen as anything but positive for A.I. policy, growth, competitiveness and national security. This is a strategic shift from the previous administration’s regulatory framework toward fostering private-sector growth, strengthening national security applications and maintaining U.S. competitiveness in A.I. development. Regulation limits beneficial technological development, plus the regulators do not see what innovators see and experience every day in the field. This leads directly to a shutdown of useful innovation and can possibly permit potentially harmful innovative advancement.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Out with the Old

An early move by the Trump administration was to rescind former President Biden’s AI executive order (Executive Order 14110). On its surface, it could have been seen as a positive policy based on comprehensive risk-mitigation measures and regulatory oversight for A.I. development. In reality, it stifled innovation and slowed progress. We are now moving towards industry-led governance and voluntary industry standards, with several efforts underway to lessen the bureaucracy that slows A.I. adoption—especially in the crucial sectors of healthcare, finance and infrastructure. This A.I. policy prioritizes military applications, with increased investments in A.I. for defense, cybersecurity and intelligence.

An A.I. Czar

David Sacks, a technology investor and entrepreneur, has been appointed as “AI & Crypto Czar” to oversee A.I. and cryptocurrency policy. But, this is only a part-time role, as he will maintain his position in the private sector at his VC fund. His top influence is being the key advisor to President Trump on policy decisions related to A.I. and crypto. They need someone who is plugged into that world 24/7/365. You cannot have a career politician or bureaucrat advising on fields as dynamic and potentially disruptive as A.I. and cryptocurrency. Sack’s approach is expected to focus on market-driven innovation, open-source A.I. development, and reducing regulatory constraints to spur entrepreneurship.

Minimal A.I. Regulation

The administration was steadfast in its stance, favoring minimal A.I. regulation in response to the A.I. Action Summit held in Paris earlier this month. Co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit gathered global A.I. leaders, policymakers, industry experts and civil society representatives to address the future of A.I. governance, sustainability and ethics.

There was a distinct focus on developing international cooperation frameworks for A.I. regulation and sustainability. One outcome was a Joint Declaration on Inclusive and Sustainable AI, signed by 58 countries, including France, India, China and the European Union (EU). The declaration outlined principles for transparency and accountability in A.I. systems, equitable access to A.I. technologies and mitigation of A.I.-driven risks, including job displacement and biases. U.S. representatives, led by Vice President JD Vance, refused to sign the joint declaration. Their stance was one of minimal A.I. regulation, arguing that excessive regulations would stifle innovation and slow A.I. advancements. Vice President Vance objected to the inclusion of China in A.I. governance discussions, citing national security risks.

“The Trump administration believes that A.I. will have countless revolutionary applications in economic innovation, job creation, national security, healthcare, free expression and beyond,” Vance said. “To restrict its development will not only unfairly benefit incumbents in this space—it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations.”

The implications of the U.S. position are:

Stronger industry growth due to less regulation, accelerating A.I. innovation and greater domestic investments Potential regulatory fragmentation and the rise of trade barriers from the EU and other AI-regulated economies Increasing geopolitical tensions with the EU and Asian allies that signed the global A.I. agreements

The U.S. Administration’s A.I. policy has prioritized growth, innovation, competitiveness and national security over regulatory oversight. This approach may benefit our country’s A.I. ecosystem and strengthen U.S. leadership in A.I.. It also raises concerns about ethical risks, consumer protections and potential global regulatory conflicts. Moving forward, industries need to remain ahead of regulators—domestic and foreign—through industry-led governance initiatives and standards.

Among the goals Vance mentioned was to “unleash” the brightest innovators the U.S. has to offer. While great on its face, we must consider the unintended consequences of little regulation on technology. Who will weaponize A.I. against the good of the people? Scammers, thieves and all manners of bad actors. How do we police these people and their destruction to the United States and its citizens with little to no regulations? As a leader in the space, you must be consistent and insistent on continual training, self-policing, self-regulation and creating ethical guidelines for both yourself and your industry peers. If the industry fails to police and regulate itself, we can be sure a power-hungry politician will seize the opportunity to create onerous regulations and proclaim from their puppet, “We told you so.”