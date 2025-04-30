How Union Square’s Buzzy New Openings Are Redefining the Neighborhood

A beacon of cultural vibrancy, creative energy and historical significance,​ Union Square has long been ​a gathering place, drawing artists, entrepreneurs and dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers in equal measure. Its namesake pedestrian square ​was the site of labor protests and demonstrations of the 1800s​. In 1976, the Greenmarket​, one of the city’s original farmers’ markets, opened with a handful of vendors. Today, it brings together​ tens of thousands of shoppers from all five boroughs and beyond.

Kale lovers and commuters aren’t enough to sustain a neighborhood, even a nexus of New York City. As independent retailers and longtime 16th Street fixtures shuttered or moved (Coffee Shop and Bluewater Grill closed in 2018 and 2019, while Danny Meyer’s Union Square Cafe relocated a few blocks away in 2016), the neighborhood started to lose its shine. What it’s been missing is a cool factor and a reason to visit, beyond convenience, in-season produce from the farmers’ market and browsing the shelves at Barnes & Noble, the largest bookstore in Manhattan and one of the biggest in the world. The ever-evolving hospitality scene steps into both of those roles.

In 2024, Union Square welcomed 49 new ground-floor businesses, and 65 percent (32) of those were F&B. There’s a renewed investment and interest in the area post-Covid. Occupancy is way up as many chefs and restaurateurs have seized the opportunity to put down roots in a district that appears to be back on the upswing, rather than add to a congested dining destination like the East Village or Soho—and join the small but mighty clutch of legacy foodie favorites such as ABC Kitchen.

As Union Square rises from the ashes of the pandemic (albeit slower than some other areas that are less reliant on tourism and subway commuters), the dynamics of the neighborhood have shifted. There’s a sense that it’s ready to lean into leisure and transition from a place to run errands to a destination to go on a date or enjoy a night out with friends. “We saw a lot of untapped potential and a community ready for something different,” Nicole Vitagliano, founder of Elizabeth Street Hospitality, tells Observer.

Business owners are optimistic about the uptick in foot traffic and energy. “People are rediscovering the neighborhood, and that’s bringing in both new residents and curious visitors,” says Jaruwijit Jaruthiphayakhantha, co-owner of La Dong, the newest venture from the team behind Pranakhon, which opened in fall 2024.

The influx of new restaurants ​confirms that Union Square ​is a worthwhile place to spend idle hours,​ whether that’s an after-work drink or dinner followed by a reading at the Strand, an independent, family-owned bookstore since 1927.​ “What’s so exciting about these openings is that they bridge the district’s food and beverage history with the style and flavors of the 21st century,” Julie Stein, Executive Director of the Union Square Partnership, a nonprofit organization that advocates for improvements for the Union Square-14th Street community, tells Observer. “This new wave of restaurants showcases the diversity of local talent that adds to the established culinary legacy of Union Square.”

While there are countless new restaurants to discover in New York City of late, much of the chatter from both local New Yorkers and on-the-pulse out-of-towners focuses on Cafe Zaffri, aka Zaf’s. The all-day Levantine hotspot from the female superstars behind Raf’s and The Musket Room, which opened in The Twenty Two in February, has become one of the hottest tables in town. Eager patrons set Resy alerts in hopes of scoring a reservation, hoping to nab a table to savor breads and spreads, skewer service with Lebanese rice and lamb tartare on orange banquets in the dining room. The inviting bar buzzes with a stylish crowd sipping cocktails and conversing.

La Dong has generated Michelin buzz for its craveable Vietnamese dishes such as turmeric crêpes and wagyu pho. Leon’s, the latest from husband-and-wife restaurateurs Nick Anderer (the executive chef) and Natalie Johnson (who heads up the beverages program), serves coastal Italian flair with nods to Anderer’s Egyptian heritage. Other marquee debuts over the past year include Le Basque for upscale vegan fare, Kanyakumari, which celebrates the coastal cuisine of Western India, and Mission Ceviche, an upscale Peruvian eatery with an existing location on the Upper East Side.

Two fast-casual concepts aimed at attracting folks who work in the area or those looking for a quick and easy (read: not sit-down) but still high-quality lunch recently opened in the neighborhood. Counter Service opened on 14th Street a few months ago and is already a fan favorite with menu items like the mushroom patty melt and Green Goddess chicken club. Pizzazz fires farmers market-inspired Neapolitan pizza. Bauli, the beloved Italian bakery dating back to 1922, will expand into the U.S. market next month. Smashy, a Hungarian smash burger joint, has plans to touchdown in Union Square in the spring, as well.

Union Square isn’t just having a restaurant renaissance—drinking dens are popping up, too. Another Country is a cocktail and vinyl listening experience with clever concoctions like Saler Moon, a mix of Salers Gentiane, Cocchi Americano, Prosecco, lemon, tonic and sage. Patrons flock to L’Americana for the signature sips, but stay for the small plates such as whipped ricotta and truffle potato chips.

Culinary credentials may be driving the bulk of the resurgence, but the area is getting a boost—and becoming infinitely more appealing as a base for discerning travelers—thanks to the evolving hotel scene. On the hospitality front, all eyes are on The Twenty Two New York, the London hotel-meets-private-club export opened its doors in February. “Union Square was attractive for our first U.S. location outside because it’s amid an exciting revitalization, blending historic New York charm with modern development. We saw a clear upward trajectory in its cultural scene, foot traffic and business opportunities,” explains Eric Freitas-Orford, the General Manager at The Twenty Two New York. Tucked inside the landmarked Margaret Louisa Home building at 16 East 16th Street, the polished property offers a refined, distinctive experience (a sort of hushed see-and-be-scene vibe) for overnight guests and members and, perhaps most notably, plays host to Zaf’s.

The W New York—Union Square, which first debuted in 2000, recently reopened after a significant multimillion-dollar renovation. In the coming months, the hotel, in partnership with Mercer Street Hospitality, will debut three distinct culinary concepts in fall: Seahorse, seafood-driven coastal European-meets-downtown New York dining, The Living Room, a reimagined cocktail lounge for sipping and socializing, and The Rooftop, a new, AvroKO-designed indoor-outdoor spot with skyline views.

Union Square has always had a central location and name recognition. Now, the revitalized hospitality scene is acting as the bedrock for the next chapter of social and tourism vitality in the district. ​But the new culinary outlets and hotels are more than just splashy names. Places to eat inherently bring people together, and these new restaurants are already drawing eyeballs, foot traffic and hype to the neighborhood. Just as the culinary fanfare continues to bolster Union Square’s status as a contemporary dining destination, the launch of a luxury hotel and the refresh of another has ignited a spark for discerning travelers that it’s well worth staying and playing in the area rather than just passing through.