Welcome to the Golden Age of International Reality TV

For the past few years, scripted television shows have been stuck in a rut, with critics declaring “The Golden Age of TV” all but dead. The New York Times, The Economist and even the creator of The Sopranos have come out maligning the influx of “mid” TV. They credit the rise of streaming services, the treatment of art as IP, the new threat of A.I. and the prevalence of reboots with killing the much-hyped era. There’s just too much content now, and not enough of it is good.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

But while scripted television may not be at its prime anymore, reality television, and international reality TV, in particular, is having a moment.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, director Bong Joon Ho accepted the Best Foreign Language Film award for Parasite, which also won Best Picture at The Oscars that year. In his acceptance speech, he famously said, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

In 2025, the jury’s still out on whether Americans have taken the Korean filmmaker’s advice to heart when it comes to movies. However, U.S. audiences do seem willing to overlook that one-inch barrier when it comes to “trashy” television—if Netflix’s endless international Love Is Blind spinoffs and Stateside viewers’ increasing appetite for Korean reality TV are any indication. To many, reality television is a waste of time, but to others, it’s an anthropological window into our society. International reality TV can introduce watchers to different worldviews and cultures, which we desperately need right now.

Below, find five international reality shows to get you started, some with subtitles and others not.

Single’s Inferno

In this South Korean dating show, contestants are stranded on an inhospitable island (Inferno) where they are forbidden from revealing their ages or jobs. However, they can win overnight dates to “Paradise,” an upscale resort, by winning physical challenges. There, they can open up to their partners and further develop romantic connections. Like many Korean reality shows, Single’s Inferno employs a panel of hosts who watch the participants alongside viewers and commentate on the drama. Current hosts include actress Lee Da-Hee and Korean boyband member Kyuhyun, among others. While the show’s title suggests raunchiness galore, Single’s Inferno is quite subdued. A kiss on the cheek is the height of physical affection on this series, and the conflict is brooding and internal rather than explosive.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Australian Survivor

If David Genat’s appearance on the American reality show Deal or No Deal Island piqued your interest in Survivor’s counterpart down under, you’ve come to the right place. Based on the Swedish television series Expedition Robinson, Survivor is one of the U.S.’s longest-running reality TV shows. The premise is simple: Participants stranded on an island compete in challenges for prizes and immunity while slowly voting each other off the game until there is a winner. In more recent years, the series has lost a bit of its shine: Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Survivor has decreased from 39 days to 26. And the showrunners have introduced increasingly convoluted game elements to keep viewers interested, which have left many confused and annoyed instead. If you yearn for Survivor’s glory days, check out Australian Survivor, where the survival period is longer (about 50 days), the challenges are tougher and the twists are plain and simple. While Jeff Probst is arguably the best host in reality TV, Jonathan LaPaglia gives him a run for his money, and the COVID-19 seasons in the Australian outback are an absolute blast.

Where to Start: Season 5 or 8

Where to Watch: Unfortunately, you’ll need a VPN to watch in the U.S.

Love Is Blind Sweden / Japan

If you watch dating shows, chances are, you’ve watched Love Is Blind. Netflix’s standout reality show employs a unique gimmick: Contestants go on dozens of dates without seeing each other. After about a week, they get engaged, sight unseen, to their chosen partner and have roughly a month to decide if they want to follow through with the wedding. Since Love Is Blind’s premiere in 2020, Netflix has created nearly a dozen international spinoffs, including ones in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Germany.



While each adaptation has something to offer, the one-season Swedish and Japanese versions stand out. In many ways, Love Is Blind Sweden most closely resembles Love Is Blind U.S. in terms of the country’s sex and dating culture. However, Sweden makes the list for its bonkers live reunion, which will leave your jaw on the floor. Love Is Blind Japan, on the other hand, sometimes reads more like a Hirokazu Kore-eda film than a reality show. Unlike the other versions of the series, which hinge on dramatic confrontations and badly-behaved contestants to keep audiences engaged, Japan is, as you might expect, a quieter, more introspective show. It explores social taboos in the country—like tattoos, divorce and age gaps—with grace and thoughtfulness.

Where to Watch: Netflix (Sweden, Japan)

Love Island UK

No list of international reality shows would be complete without Love Island, an oldie but a goodie. On the famous UK show, swimsuit-clad hotties live in a massive villa and try to form connections. They fight, participate in challenges, couple up and break up. Via “re-coupling” ceremonies, the islanders switch partners, and at random times, are dumped from the island. This revolving door of new contestants called “bombshells” creates chaos that is equal parts unhinged and deliciously watchable. Part of Love Island’s appeal is its sheer volume—the seasons air live in the UK and typically span around 50 episodes. It’s also hard to overstate this show’s impact on pop culture: Love Islandisms like “grafting” and “I’ve got the ick” have become part of the cultural lexicon, even in the show’s counterpart across the pond. If you’re feeling adventurous, you might also try Love Island Australia or Love Island France, which are both addicting in their own ways.

Where to Start: Season 3

Where to Watch: Hulu

Old Enough!

Old Enough! is a different kind of reality show — one with a ton of heart. Airing since 1991, the Japanese series follows children between the ages of 1 and 6 on simple errands. Sometimes kids are tasked with picking up one or two items from a store. Other times, they visit a relative or place an offering at a local shrine. They often pick up the wrong items and lose their way, but watching these tiny humans problem solve in a safe environment (camerapeople are close by, the townspeople are informed of the errands ahead of time and Japan is famously safe) is part of the appeal. The show has been airing for so long that a former Old Enough! participant sent their own child on an errand for the show. The series offers international viewers a look into Japan’s culture of community. Plus, it’s super cute.

Where to Watch: Netflix