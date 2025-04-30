A Culture of Pressure: How Modern Workplaces Are Fueling a Mental Health Crisis

Stress has become the ambient noise of modern working life. Defined by the World Health Organization as “a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation,” stress is universal—but its intensity, its origins and our responses to it can vary wildly. According to a new Gallup report, 41 percent of employees said they experienced a lot of stress the previous day, with work experiences significantly contributing to daily emotions. Even more troubling, 20 percent reported feelings of loneliness, a number that spikes among remote workers. The modern workplace is in the midst of a mental health crisis. But why is work driving us to such a breaking point? Which industries are the worst offenders? And what, realistically, can employers do to help?

The Pressure Cooker: Why Work Stress Is Getting Worse

Unrealistic expectations from leadership and a lack of meaningful mental health support are two of the most common culprits. An overwhelming workload, paired with unattainable goals, traps employees in a cycle of long hours and constant pressure. Without strong managerial support, stress doesn’t just simmer—it explodes, leading to burnout and serious health issues. A failure to recognize and tackle staff levels can have an astounding impact on a business and its ability to deliver results. For example, a study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine recently estimated that burnout costs U.S. companies up to $21,000 per employee per year due to lost productivity and staff turnover. The same research estimates that burnout can cost businesses almost three times the average cost of healthcare insurance, and up to 17 times the cost of training per employee. Looking after the well-being of employees isn’t only a duty of care from the employer; it should be a financial obligation for them as a business too.

Certain sectors feel the strain more than others. Research analyzing health and safety data found that human health and social work top the list for stress-related illnesses. Close behind are public defense and education, with legal and finance rounding out the top five—industries where long hours, client demands and hyper-competitive environments are practically built into the job description.

What Employers Can—and Must—Do

Across all sectors and job roles, employers need to recognize the unique stress their industry can bring to their staff and offer targeted support that positively benefits mental health in the workplace, keeping in mind that one size doesn’t fit all. The nature of stress differs between industries and employers need to be aware of this in the nuanced support they offer to staff. For example, in finance, some of the biggest crunch points for pressure can be deadlines around the closing of the financial year, excessive workload and a perception of competition with your colleagues. In healthcare, for example, the pressures around excessive workload and lack of resources can remain the same, but with further complications of exposure to emotional and/or traumatic experiences with patients.

So where, and how, can employers begin their journey—and how can they ensure that efforts are bespoke to their industry and its unique challenges? The first step toward solving a problem is admitting you have one. Employers must first listen to what staff are thinking and feeling. To do so, they need to open channels of communication: anonymous surveys, regular manager check-ins and honest conversations about stress points are critical starting places.

Leadership must set the tone by promoting a genuine work-life balance, encouraging flexible schedules and setting reasonable workload expectations. It’s not about offering mental health benefits, but building a culture where using them isn’t stigmatized – and making sure that the support offered truly makes a difference to the lives of their staff.

Too many companies are afraid to ‘walk the talk,’ being more than happy to speak broadly about staff wellbeing and offering superficial perks here. Still, they are afraid to put words into action when offering real, concrete support or tangible conversations. This performative behavior helps no one. Only true structural change within a business that creates an empathetic culture where employees are listened to and respected will help to create a point of difference for your organisation and work to truly support staff mental wellbeing. Leaders have an opportunity and responsibility to lead these conversations and promote a positive work-life balance, distilling this from the top down across their business to encourage staff to follow their lead.

Another must-have is a strong Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that offers confidential counseling and clear pathways for employees seeking help. Managers should be equipped to point their teams toward these resources and foster a workplace where seeking support is seen as a strength, not a weakness.

Sustaining the Effort

Key moments like Stress Awareness Month offer natural opportunities to spotlight mental health, through events, panels or practical workshops. But true support isn’t just a once-a-year campaign—it’s an everyday practice.

With nearly half of employees experiencing stress at work, employers must step in to support their staff’s mental wellbeing, understand their workload and help to tackle their levels of stress. Without this, businesses risk their employees reaching the crunch point of burnout, which can lead to extreme issues with wider employee mental health. Investing in staff wellbeing and tackling stress levels benefits not only your employees, but also improves talent retention and the ability to deliver business results within the wider organization too. Both internally and externally, it’s how you can build the strongest business possible.

Zoe Sinclair is a workplace wellbeing expert and founder of mental wellbeing consultancy and conference This Can Happen.