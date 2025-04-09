YoungArts’ Playfully Glamorous Gala Returns to the Met’s Iconic Temple of Dendur

It’s a sure sign spring has sprung when cultural, creative and philanthropic luminaries from New York and beyond descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Temple of Dendur to raise funds for the annual YoungArts gala. This year’s emcee was actress Katerina McCrimmon, widely lauded for her turn as Fanny Brice in the national tour of Funny Girl (Entertainment Weekly called her “the next greatest star”), and the evening was flawlessly executed once again by Raúl Àvila, the designer behind both the Met Gala and the Academy Awards. For this edition, Àvila drew inspiration from photographer Jordan Tiberio’s atmospheric images and floral motifs, imbuing the night with an elegant, playful vibe.

As always, Monday’s guest list read like a Who’s Who from the worlds of arts and philanthropy. This year’s honorary chairs included dancer Misty Copeland, painter and filmmaker Titus Kaphar and Agnes Gund, who needs no introduction. They were joined by gala co-chairs Sarah Arison, Thomas Willhelm, Gillian Hearst, Michi Jigarjian, Sandra Tamer and Tony Tamer, who welcomed more than 250 attendees to what began as an elegant cocktail reception and quickly morphed into a celebration of talent that spanned dance, poetry, music and song, ultimately raising over $1.2 million in support of YoungArts’ mission.

Under the direction of Gossip Girl’s Zuzanna Szadkowski, past YoungArts winners shared their talents: Sydney Burtis brought tap to the stage, jazz pianist Isaac Harlan played and actress Liisi LaFontaine sang, among others.

Notable attendees included the legendary Mikhail Baryshnikov, choreographer and director Bill T. Jones, curators Jasmine Wahi and Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, actresses Katerina McCrimmon and Nicole Ari Parker and a host of visual artists, including Sarah Sze, Taryn Simon, Derek Fordjour, Camille Henrot, Glenn Ligon, KAWS, the Haas brothers and Kennedy Yanko. Also spotted in the crowd were MoMA PS1 director Connie Butler, MoMA director Christophe Cherix, MASS MoCA director Kristy Edmunds, The Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden, CEO of the Aspen Art Museum Nicola Lees, former MoMA director Glenn Lowry, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak and many, many more. Suffice it to say, museum leadership was well-represented, as were philanthropists and cultural leaders, including Komal Shah, Jody Arnhold, Paul Arnhold, Wes Gordon, Ed Bass and Sasha Bass, Allison Berg, Marie-Josée Kravis, Dasha Zhukova Niarchos and Stavros Niarchos, Debi Wisch and Clara Wu Tsai.

Misty Copeland, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart

Sarah Arison and Gillian Hearst

Camille Henrot

Glenn Ligon, Thelma Golden and Scott Rothkopf

Titus Kaphar, Rujeko Hockley and Derek Fordjour

Jasmine Wahi

Folake Ologunja, Debi Wisch, Dee Dee Sides, Misty Copeland and Angela Goding

Sydney Burtis

Shelley Fox Aarons and Phil Aarons

Danni Pascuma and David Thomson

Bjorn Amelan, Kim Cullen and Slobodan Randjelovic

Julia Chiang, KAWS, Nicola Lees, Rachel Rees, Camille Henrot and Sarah Arison

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, Dee Dee Sides and Katherine Bishop

Zoe Buckman and Legacy Russell

Sarah Arison, Graham Steele, Jennifer Koh and Lisa Leone

Thelma Golden and Connie Butler

Chloe Berkowitz, Clive Chang and Lily Herzan

Nicole Fleetwood and Peter Kunhardt Jr.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Lee Quiñones

Michi Jigarjian and Zoe Buckman

Simona Vassilev and Ted Vassilev

Katherine Bishop, Glenn D. Lowry and Anne Pasternak

Tim Ingrassia and Stephanie Ingrassia