All the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 AmfAR Gala Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, as A-listers take over the French Riviera town to attend the countless movie premieres, afterparties and events over 12 days. And now, it’s time for one of the most highly anticipated fêtes of the film festival, if not the year—the annual AmfAR Gala in Cannes, which helps support the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the important organization.

The 31st iteration of the Cannes AmFAR gala on Thursday, May 22 will, per usual, take place at the glitzy Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, and Carine Roitfeld is once again curating the fashion show. Taraji P. Henson is the 2025 host, while Duran Duran will take the stage, along with performances from Adam Lambert and Ciara.

Attendees tend to go all out with their attire at the AmfAR gala, making the event one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets to watch. Below, see all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2025 AmfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Barbara Palvin. Getty Images for amfAR

Barbara Palvin

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Karolína Kurková. Getty Images

Karolína Kurková

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Carine Roitfeld. Getty Images

Carine Roitfeld

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Getty Images

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

78th Cannes Film Festival
Michelle Rodriguez. PA Images via Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson. Getty Images

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 during the 78th Cannes Film Festival
Isabella Santoni. Variety via Getty Images

Isabella Santoni

Roaming VIP Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Spike Lee. Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images f

Spike Lee

amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 during the 78th Cannes Film Festival
Patrick Ta. Variety via Getty Images

Patrick Ta

amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 during the 78th Cannes Film Festival
Mamuor Majeng. Variety via Getty Images

Mamuor Majeng

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Teri Hatcher. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Teri Hatcher

Arrivals - amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 Presented By Chopard
Coco Rocha. Getty Images

Coco Rocha

