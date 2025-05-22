All the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 AmfAR Gala Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, as A-listers take over the French Riviera town to attend the countless movie premieres, afterparties and events over 12 days. And now, it’s time for one of the most highly anticipated fêtes of the film festival, if not the year—the annual AmfAR Gala in Cannes, which helps support the Foundation for AIDS Research by raising money and awareness for the important organization.

The 31st iteration of the Cannes AmFAR gala on Thursday, May 22 will, per usual, take place at the glitzy Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, and Carine Roitfeld is once again curating the fashion show. Taraji P. Henson is the 2025 host, while Duran Duran will take the stage, along with performances from Adam Lambert and Ciara.

Attendees tend to go all out with their attire at the AmfAR gala, making the event one of the most exciting and glamorous red carpets to watch. Below, see all the best celebrity fashion moments from the 2025 AmfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

Barbara Palvin

Colman Domingo

Karolína Kurková

Carine Roitfeld

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Michelle Rodriguez

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Isabella Santoni

Spike Lee

Patrick Ta

Mamuor Majeng

Teri Hatcher

Coco Rocha