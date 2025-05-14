All the Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

The annual Cannes Film Festival is here, which means it’s time for the biggest and brightest in the movie industry to descend upon the French Riviera for 12 days of uninterrupted glamour. The 2025 Cannes Film Festival begins on May 13 and runs through May 24, celebrating international cinema and bringing with it an array of glitzy red carpets, movie premieres and after parties.

Juliette Binoche will serve as jury president of the main competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, taking over duties from Greta Gerwig. At the opening ceremony, Robert De Niro will received the Honorary Palme d’Or award. The cinematic festivities will open with the French film Bye Bye, directed by filmmaker Amélie Bonnin. While the films might be the driving force of Cannes, the fashion is a close second. A-listers go all out on La Croisette throughout the 12-day affair, which is one of the most extravagant and exciting red carpets of the entire year.

Just one day before the red carpet festivities began, however, the Cannes Film Festival explicitly updated its dress code, sharing on the official website that for “decency reasons,” nudity and “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train,” are prohibited on the red carpet. The updated rule also notes that anyone who doesn’t follow the dress code will not be able to access the red carpet or other areas of the festival. While the film festival has always had a notoriously strict code, requiring black tie attire. This is a new subsection of the rules, though, and it’ll be interesting to see if everyone follows the new addendum. The Cannes red carpet has, after all, been the setting of many a rather gorgeous sheer dress over the years, from Kendall Jenner’s layered tulle Schiaparelli to Bella Hadid’s nude Saint Laurent frock. We’re just going to have to wait and see how it plays out on the 2025 red carpet.

Last year’s film festival in the South of France also brought us dazzling sartorial moments like Anya Taylor-Joy in old Hollywood Dior, Naomi Campbell in sparkling sequined Chanel and Demi Moore in sculptural Schiaparelli, and there’s no doubt that the 2025 iteration will bring with it even more gorgeous ensembles. We’re keeping you updated with all the best fashion from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet throughout the entire spectacle. Below, see the best red carpet looks.

Juliette Binoche

Bella Hadid

in Saint Laurent

Halle Berry

in Jacquemus

Heidi Klum

in Elie Saab

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Zuhair Murad

Eva Longoria

in Tamara Ralph

Isabeli Fontana

Julia Garner

in Gucci

Juliette Binoche and Jeremy Strong

Binoche in Dior, Strong in Loro Piana

Irina Shayk

in Armani Privé