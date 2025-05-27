The 11 Key Executives Running Tesla Behind Elon Musk’s Spotlight

It’s hard to picture Tesla without Elon Musk, whose long-standing leadership and public persona are nearly inseparable from the company. But behind the billionaire CEO is a powerful bench of executives driving Tesla’s expansive operations—from car manufacturing and charging infrastructure to self-driving software and humanoid robots. Founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla has since grown into the world’s most valuable carmaker by market capitalization.
Though Musk leads or owns several other companies—including SpaceX, The Boring Company, X and xAI—Tesla remains his most closely associated venture. He has led it for 17 years and recently signaled plans to step back from a government advisory role to focus more fully on the company. Still, Tesla’s day-to-day operations rely heavily on a cadre of senior leaders. Here are some of the top executives steering the EV giant today:
Elon Musk, CEO
Musk’s involvement with Tesla began in 2004, when he invested $6.35 million in the company during a Series A funding round. The entrepreneur, who had formerly co-founded PayPal and Zip2, officially became chief executive in 2008. He’s overseen the EV maker through a variety of tumultuous periods and twice saved it from the brink of bankruptcy amid the 2008 financial crisis and production rollout of the Model 3 between 2017 and 2019.
More recently, Musk’s rising political influence has spurred public backlash against Tesla, with investors suggesting the CEO either find a replacement to lead Tesla or step away from his work with U.S. President Donald Trump—calls that seemingly worked, with Musk reiterating his commitment to Tesla last month. All in all, Tesla has helped make Musk the wealthiest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $418.7 billion.
Vaibhav Taneja, chief financial officer
Before joining Tesla, Taneja worked at another Musk-affiliated company. He spent nearly 17 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers before taking on finance and accounting roles at SolarCity, the solar energy firm founded by Musk’s cousins and acquired by Tesla in 2016. Taneja steadily advanced through Tesla’s financial ranks, serving as assistant corporate controller, corporate controller and chief accounting officer before being named CFO in 2023. That same year, he received a $139 million pay package—the largest awarded to a chief financial officer in nearly two decades.
Tom Zhu, senior vice president of automotive
Zhu is one of Tesla’s highest-ranking executives, overseeing global manufacturing, sales and delivery operations. He joined the company in 2014 following a stint at Chinese project management firm Kaibo Engineering Group, beginning his Tesla career in China and playing a key role in the construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory. In 2023, Zhu was promoted to senior vice president of automotive and relocated to Tesla’s U.S. headquarters in Austin, before reportedly returning to China last year amid an internal restructuring. Known for his problem-solving prowess, Zhu has earned the nickname “the fireman” inside the company, according to the Wall Street Journal.