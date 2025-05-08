I Still Love You, Man: The Best Onscreen Bromances

Films tend to focus on romantic relationships rather than friendships, and it’s even rarer that movies tackle the unique bond between two men. But Hollywood has reflected on male friendship in various ways over the years, both dramatically and comedically. I Love You, Man famously won over audiences with its honest, hilarious depiction of just how hard it is to make new friends as an adult, and movies like Old School and Dumb and Dumber based many of their jokes around groups of male pals. On the more serious side, stories like Stand By Me have been poignant reminders of why it’s important to keep in touch rather than grow apart. And then, of course, there are the movies about friendships coming to an end.

Friendship, which stars Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, is the latest in this subset of the bromances. The quirky A24 comedy, in limited theaters on May 9 and opening wide on May 23, suggests that not all platonic pairings are a good idea—especially if they involve a character played by Robinson. In honor of the film, here are 10 of the best movies about male friendship.

Friendship

Tim Robinson’s off-kilter, discomforting brand of comedy is on full display in Friendship, a movie about what not to do if you want to make new friends. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the movie stars Robinson as a very average guy named Craig. His wife Tami (Kate Mara) and his son seem to have far more exciting lives than Craig, who sticks to a familiar routine and only gets excited about small things like seeing “the new Marvel.” Tami encourages him to befriend a neighbor, Austin (Paul Rudd), and soon Craig is enraptured by what it feels like to get male attention. He, of course, takes it too far and sabotages his new friendship, resulting in some very unfortunate moments. Fans of Robinson will know where it’s going, but it also cleverly plans on Rudd’s past roles, including I Love You, Man.

I Love You, Man

What happens if a guy doesn’t have any real male friends? That’s the sincere question at the heart of 2009 comedy I Love You, Man, a film that can probably be credited with increasing prog-rock band Rush’s fanbase. Paul Rudd plays hapless nice guy Peter. Although he’s close to his fiancée (Rashida Jones), he has no guy pals and therefore no logical best man. This changes when he meet-cutes Sydney (Jason Segel), a confident investor who teaches Peter about friendship. It’s basically a rom-com, but with two straight men in the leads, and it contains some of the funniest scenes ever committed to film. Plus, there’s a Rush concert.

Stand By Me

Rob Reiner’s 1986 coming-of-age drama reflects on the friendships we make in our youth and how we can become disconnected as time passes. Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella The Body, it centers on four boys, played by Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell, who search for the body of a missing kid. It’s about their literal journey and their emotional one as well, showcasing how young men can support each other in real ways despite the confines of masculinity. It also suggests that the best friendships we’ll ever have are created during our formative years, a reminder to hold on to those we connected with when we were young.

Dumb and Dumber

Peter Farrelly set the standard for a buddy comedy with 1994’s Dumb and Dumber, which starred Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels as two absolute idiots. The guys, both well-meaning and totally unequipped for reality, set off on a road trip to Aspen (“where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano”). Their intention is to return a briefcase full of cash to its owner, thinking it was left by mistake, but they’ve actually foiled a random demand. It has gross-out moments, well-timed jokes and a lot of memorable quotes, and despites its outlandish tone the friendship between Lloyd and Harry is one for the cinematic ages.

The World’s End

Although Edgar Wright’s 2013 sci-fi comedy was ostensibly about an android invasion, it also emphasized the longtime connection between old friends. Simon Pegg plays Gary, an immature alcoholic who invites several of his childhood mates back to their hometown for a pub crawl. As they move through the 12 different pubs it becomes clear that androids have taken over members of the town and it’s up to the group to stop them. This leads to emotional revelations and thoughtful heart-to-heart talks. Part of Wright’s beloved “Three Flavours Cornetto” trilogy alongside Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, the wildly entertaining film examines how friendships evolve as you age—something that’s relatable regardless of gender.

The Banshees of Inisherin

Not all male friendship ends well, as evidenced by Martin McDonagh’s searingly funny and heartbreaking Irish film, released in 2022. It stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as lifelong friends who both find themselves unable to move forward when Gleeson’s Colm abruptly breaks up with Farrell’s Pádraic. It spawns a feud between the ex-pals, which ends up involving the entire island community on the fictional Inisherin. It’s one of Farrell’s best performances (he deserved the Oscar that year) and it’s a reminder that sometimes we have to leave behind friendships that no longer serve us. You can try to fight it, but someone might end up with their finger chopped off.

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s 2020 war epic centers on the friendships created during times of conflict and how those trauma bonds can carry through over the years. It follows four former Black U.S. Army soldiers, who served together in Vietnam, as they return to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader. The journey is perilous and life-threatening, but also reminds the men of what both connected and separated them all those years ago. Delroy Lindo turns in a memorable performance as Paul, and it also marked the final film Chadwick Boseman appeared in while he was still alive. It was hugely well-received—for good reason—and represents a really thoughtful effort from Lee, which importantly acknowledged the Black Lives Matter movement without being didactic about it.

Let’s Be Cops

Damon Wayans Jr. and Jake Johnson have an undeniable chemistry in Let’s Be Cops, a much-maligned comedy from Luke Greenfield. It’s much funnier than it got credit for when it was released in 2014, especially if you allow it to just be a ridiculously silly buddy comedy. The actor plays two friends who once made a pact to move back home from Los Angeles if they weren’t successful by 30. In a series of mistaken identity antics, they pretend to police officer and eventually take down an actual gang, despite being totally unqualified. Sure, it’s totally unrealistic, but what good comedy isn’t? And if you like this, you can move on to New Girl, which also starred Johnson and Wayans Jr. as roommates and pals.

Sideways

Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church play friends on a road trip to Santa Barbara County wine country in Alexander Payne’s seminal 2004 film. It’s about their relationship with each other, but also their individual dissatisfaction with their lives and careers. Both actors were rightly nominated for an Oscar for their complexly-woven performances, and Payne and Jim Taylor won that year for Best Adapted Screenplay. It allows its male characters to be vulnerable, imperfect and interested in wine—a notably unique trait onscreen. As a bonus, the film features a standout performance by Sandra Oh, who was less well-known at the time than her co-stars.

Old School

Released in 2003, Old School exemplified a certain era of comedy, much like Wedding Crashers (another film about guys being friends). It holds up surprisingly well, even if there are some inappropriately dated jokes, and it underscores being there for your pals even in the most ridiculous of circumstances. It follows three friends, played by Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson, who attempt to relive their university glory days and keep their new house by starting a fraternity. Things get raucous and weird, but also heart-warming and the frat brothers actually do form a genuine bond. There are a lot of quotable lines (“Blue, you’re my boy!) and it’s one of Ferrell’s best comedies thanks to his unbelievable commitment.