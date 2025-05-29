The arrival of June ought to offer a reprieve after a busy May art fair calendar packed to the rafters with events both in and outside of New York City. But if the June art fair calendar is only refreshingly light because of Art Basel’s global dominance, at least the next best thing to a month off is a few weeks on the Rhine. Beyond Art Basel, the sundry Swiss satellite fairs are the order of the day this month, and we’re not complaining. It’s a real treat for those looking for a break from the city and a city’s worth of art. Along with the art fairs below, don’t miss this year’s Zurich Art Weekend (a curated program of more than seventy-five exhibitions and 130 special events) on June 13-15 and Basel Art Summer Camp, a pop-up of works by emerging artists at HYVE Hostel on June 18-22.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Our June 2025 Art Fair Guide

ARCOlisboa 2025

May 29 to June 1

The eighth edition of ARCOlisboa returns to the Cordoaria Nacional in 2025, bringing together around seventy galleries selected by the fair’s Organizing Committee for a program that remains rooted in Portuguese artistic discourse while expanding outward through international connections. While much of the work on view is either by Portuguese artists or those tied to Lusophone contexts, the fair’s two curated sections push the scope further: As formas do Oceano (“The Shapes of the Ocean”), curated by Paula Nascimento and Igor Simões, explores relationships between Africa and its diaspora, while Opening, curated by Sofía Lanusse and Diogo Pinto, focuses on emerging galleries and experimental voices. Alongside its General Programme, ARCOlisboa also offers a robust slate of talks through the Millennium Art Talks series, organized by EGEAC and curated by Filipa Oliveira, which touches on everything from collecting and architecture to curatorial content from within the fair. The Foro auditorium in the Torreão Nascente will house ArtsLibris Speakers’ Corner, a platform for conversations on artist books, photobooks, self-publishing and digital formats.

The Artists’ Fair 2025

June 7-8

This artist-led fair calls itself a market, but aren’t all art fairs markets? What sets The Artists’ Fair in London apart is, firstly, that there are no dealers manning the booths. The artists themselves promote and sell their work to an audience invited to pay what they can for entry. There is also a full program of artists’ talks, by which we mean talks geared toward an audience of artists. This is very much a fair promoting communication and collaboration among artists versus an event designed specifically to appeal to collectors, which isn’t to say serious art collectors won’t enjoy themselves here, because they most certainly will. Note: The on-premises bar is open all day.

Arrival 2025

June 12-15

Set against the backdrop of the Berkshires—and equidistant between New York and Boston—Arrival is staking its claim as a slower, smarter kind of art fair. Launching at the TOURISTS hotel in North Adams, this biannual invitational brings together more than thirty galleries and non-profit art spaces from across the U.S., all selected by a network of curatorial ambassadors with deep ties to the region. The result is a tightly edited cross-section of serious programming, from national names like Jessica Silverman, Jane Lombard and Library Street Collective to regional stalwarts such as Praise Shadows and Martha’s Contemporary, plus not-for-profit outfits like Gateway Arts and the Wassaic Project. With off-site programming mounted by institutions like Fall River MoCA and Powerhouse Arts and cultural partnerships with MASS MoCA, The Clark and the Williams College Museum of Art, Arrival (which is free to attend) is sure to make a splash.

Basel Social Club 2025

June 15-21

Basel Social Club was founded in the spring of 2022 by a collective of artists, gallerists and curators who wanted to create social spaces for art. What they built was more festival than art fair: an event that’s free and open to all, accessible by public transportation, full of affordable artworks and enhanced by live music, performances and food. The third edition took place outdoors—specifically, on 72 hectares of open farmland ten kilometers south of Art Basel. In 2024, Robbie Fitzpatrick, co-founder of the fair and owner of Fitzpatrick Gallery, told the Financial Times that Basel Social Club would happen rain or shine. Details about the fourth edition of Basel Social Club are scant, but there’s an A.I.-generated teaser on Insta that cryptically reads “GENTLEMEN PREFER BONDS.”

June Art Fair 2025

June 16-22

June Art Fair, with its evocative but somewhat hard-to-search name, has carved out a niche of its own since 2019 as the gallery-led satellite fair that remembers art should still be fun. Founded by Christian Andersen and Esperanza Rosales, it opens just before the main Basel frenzy begins, offering collectors and curious wanderers alike a moment to breathe and actually look at the art. No VIP stampedes. No champagne bottlenecks. To wit: the very first edition of June Art Fair had no booths—the founders called it an ‘exhibition platform’ rather than a fair. The setting is a conversation starter in and of itself: a repurposed bunker designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron that’s just 200 meters away from Art Basel.

Liste Art Fair Basel 2025

June 16-22

One of the cornerstone satellite fairs orbiting Art Basel, Liste has been a launchpad for the new and the next since 1996, building a well-earned reputation for sharp, boundary-pushing presentations. Often organized as focused solo shows, Liste is where rising artists debut ideas that set art world trends, so it’s no surprise that this fair often spotlights socially and politically engaged work that goes on to resonate well beyond Basel. Since 2021, Liste has expanded into a three-part platform: Liste Art Fair Basel, Liste Showtime Online and Liste Expedition Online. Liste Showtime Online and Liste Expedition Online. Liste Showtime, live from June 16 through June 29, is the fair’s digital counterpart—an online space for artists and galleries unable to make the trip to Switzerland to connect with collectors, curators and enthusiasts. Liste Expedition Online, meanwhile, is a “non-commercial, digital research forum presenting the world’s newest and most important positions in contemporary art,” according to the fair. Still, nothing beats the real thing, and neither is a substitute for spending a day wandering Hall 1.1 to check out the year’s displays.

Photo Basel 2025

June 17-22

Switzerland’s only art fair devoted exclusively to photography, Photo Basel has been making the most of Basel’s June crowds since its founding in 2015—reminding collectors, curators and critics alike that photography is very much a fine art. Held at the stylishly understated Volkshaus Basel, this fair that knows its niche and thrives in it, delivers tightly curated exhibitions that span vintage gems and contemporary breakthroughs. Among this year’s highlights: Basel-based artist Martin Zeller is collaborating with writer and artist Sou Vai Keng on a project that reflects on urban transformation through photography and poetic text, Carlos Leal and Michael Schnabel will meet in conversation on the fair’s opening day and Beyond Photography, a section that debuted in 2023, is coming back with another curated selection of photographic works that transcend the medium’s limitations through special printing techniques, unique presentation and other innovations.

VOLTA Basel 2025

June 19-22

Volta is the Italian word for “turn,” and in literary terms, a volta marks a shift in tone or perspective—a fitting name for an art fair that’s been quietly evolving since its founding in 2005. What began as a casual gathering among friends and dealers has grown into a curated showcase with an emphasis on discovery, innovation and curatorial clarity. VOLTA Basel now functions as something of a crucible: rigorous but open, serious but not stiff. This milestone edition brings together seventy galleries (with an especially strong showing from Swiss galleries) from twenty-eight countries, offering art collectors a lively mix of voices, ideas and points of view. New this year is a dedicated Middle East North African Pavilion designed to spark cross-cultural dialogue.

Art Basel 2025

June 19-22

This international mega-fair—known for drawing international mega-crowds—hardly needs an introduction, but here it is anyway. To paraphrase Observer’s take back in 2018: Art Basel is a pan-continental, seemingly never-ending art juggernaut, with marquee fairs landing every few months in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, plus a scatterplot of satellite exhibitions in between, but the original June edition in the Swiss city that gave the fair its name remains the gold standard of blue-chip legitimacy. It’s where the so-called “serious” collectors descend en masse to comb through presentations from hundreds of the world’s most prestigious galleries, all of them bringing out their best and boldest to hustle in the Messeplatz. That’s all still true, and it’s worth noting that Art Basel remains a major force in the global art market, setting both the pace and the tone for contemporary art sales and institutional taste. If you’re just arriving in the art world and looking to jump into the deep end, this is as deep as it gets.

Women in Art Fair 2025

June 19-21

Now in its third edition, London’s Women in Art Fair continues to make a thoughtful case for its place in the wider art fair landscape as it seeks to “redress the gender imbalance in the art industry.” Founder and director Jacqueline Harvey describes the fair’s aim as breaking down barriers that still stand in the way of gender and racial equity in the arts, and the focus here is squarely on the work of women artists, curators and gallerists. This year, from more than 600 open call submissions, 100 artworks were selected that reflect a broad and timely cross-section of contemporary practice, with a noticeable emphasis on figuration and recurring themes around the female form, motherhood and identity. The roster of participating artists is mostly U.K.-based but comfortably international, representing a range of nationalities and ages, from early-career artists in their 20s to those in their 70s. New this year is the Women in Art Fair Prize, juried by Alison Mosshart, Vanessa Raw and Virginia Damtsa, who bring a mix of artistic, curatorial and cultural experience. A discussion program adds further depth, with conversations featuring SEEN founder Carrie Scott, Femmes Artistes du Musée de Mougins founder Christian Levett, MyArtBroker and collectors Hall Rockefeller and Rachel Verghis.

Treasure House Fair 2025

June 26 – July 1

London’s highly anticipated summer art fair returns this year with seventy internationally recognized exhibitors spanning fine art, furniture, antiquities, jewellery, watches and even classic cars—a sprawling showcase where connoisseurship meets spectacle. Styled as a “treasure house” of the rare and refined, the fair fuses British heritage with a global perspective, presenting everything from ancient artifacts to avant-garde design. Visitors can expect a curated mix of the timeworn and the cutting-edge at Treasure House Fair: the jeweller behind the royal wedding rings will share space with up-and-coming art dealers charting new territory in the global market. Every object on view is vetted by independent experts, ensuring a certain rigor behind the glitz, and inviting visitors to trace a millennia-spanning arc of craftsmanship, ingenuity and cultural ambition. Speaking of classic cars, a special non-selling exhibition, “The Brilliant Bugattis,” will present a trove of thirty artworks and—yes—cars designed by the family patriarch, Carlo.

Even more June art fairs in 2025

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the June art fair calendar in 2025—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more art events you might want to check out this month.

MoBU 2025 (Bucharest)

May 28 – June 1

June 12-15

Juxtapose 2025 (Aarhus, Denmark)

June 13-15

The Digital Art Mile 2025 (Basel)

June 16-22

CAN Ibiza Art Fair 2025

June 25-29

ArtBeat Art Fair 2025 (Lisbon)

June 27-29