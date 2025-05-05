Lifestyle  •  Fashion

All the Best Fashion From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

See the best fashion from this year's Costume Institute Benefit, from custom suiting to couture gowns.

Zendaya. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. Every year, attendees who’ve managed to score a coveted invite to fashion’s biggest night flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in New York City, decked out in their most high-fashion ensembles. Many of these outfits have been in the works for months, as A-list guests work with designers, stylists and the rest of their glam team to curate an appropriately on-theme look for the evening.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the gala’s theme aligns with the corresponding exhibition at the Met; this year, it is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by guest curator and Barnard professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The exhibition focuses on the concept of the Black dandy and examines the importance of fashion to Black identity throughout history, per Voguethe dress code is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit’s focus on menswear and suiting.

The guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the evening, but the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, of course. LeBron James is the honorary chair, but announced today he won’t be able to attend the red carpet due to an injury. For the first time since 2019, there is also a host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Olivier Rousteing, Simone Biles and more.

The Met Gala red carpet is perhaps the most exciting fashion event of the year, and surely the most fun. Attendees at the 2025 Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to their sartorial choices—below, see all the best and most exciting Met Gala looks.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Rihanna. Getty Images

Rihanna

in Marc Jacobs 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Issa Rae. Penske Media via Getty Images

Issa Rae

in Ozwald Boateng

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Taraji P. Henson. WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

in Monse 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lauryn Hill. Getty Images

Lauryn Hill

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe. Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

in Thom Browne

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tyla. Getty Images

Tyla

in Jacquemus

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Miranda Kerr. Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

in Dior 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Charli XCX. Getty Images

Charli XCX

in Ann Demeulemeester

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Balmain 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jasmine Tookes. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jasmine Tookes

in Ruth E. Carter

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Aurora James. Getty Images

Aurora James

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner. Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

in Ferragamo

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Halle Berry. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Halle Berry

in LaQuan Smith

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj. Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Cardi B. Getty Images

Cardi B

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jaden Smith. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jaden Smith

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian. Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

in Chrome Hearts 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Rosalía. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Rosalía

in Balmain 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Chappell Roan. Getty Images

Chappell Roan

in eBay vintage via Paul Tazewell

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Hailey Bieber. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hailey Bieber

in Saint Laurent 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
André 3000. FilmMagic

André 3000

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Mary J. Blige. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Mary J. Blige

in Stella McCartney

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrow. AFP via Getty Images

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrow

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Stella McCartney. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Stella McCartney

in Stella McCartney

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Kendall Jenner. Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

in Torishéju

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Regé-Jean Page. Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

in Brioni 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Eva Chen. Getty Images

Eva Chen

in Wiederhoeft

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

in Sergio Hudson 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Natasha Lyonne. Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

in Alexander McQueen 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Amelia Gray. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Amelia Gray

in Valentino 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Rosé. Getty Images

Rosé

in Saint Laurent 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Laura Harrier. Getty Images

Laura Harrier

in Zac Posen for Gap Studio 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Monica Barbaro. Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

in Dior 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Madonna. Getty Images

Madonna

in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Myha’la Herrold. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Myha’la Herrold

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Variety via Getty Images

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

in Prabal Gurung

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Shaboozey. Penske Media via Getty Images

Shaboozey

in Robert Wun Haute Couture

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Shakira. Getty Images

Shakira

in Prabal Gurung

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond. Getty Images

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond

Usher in Ralph Lauren, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond in Sergio Hudson 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tessa Thompson. Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

in Prabal Gurung

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lizzo. Getty Images

Lizzo

in Christian Siriano 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Justice Smith. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Justice Smith

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Keke Palmer. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Keke Palmer

in Vera Wang 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Huma Abedin. Getty Images

Huma Abedin

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Dapper Dan. Getty Images

Dapper Dan

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman. Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

in Balenciaga 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Russell Wilson and Ciara. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara in LaQuan Smith

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Angela Bassett. Getty Images

Angela Bassett

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
FKA Twigs. Getty Images

FKA Twigs

in Wales Bonner 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Future. WireImage

Future

in Louis Vuitton

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sofia Richie Grainge. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Sofia Richie Grainge

in Tommy Hilfiger 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. WireImage

Ayo Edebiri

in Ferragamo

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lana Del Rey. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lana Del Rey

in Valentino 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Aimee Lou Wood. Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

in Ahluwalia

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Patrick Schwarzenegger. Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Balmain

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Doja Cat. Getty Images

Doja Cat

in Marc Jacobs 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Angèle. Getty Images

Angèle

in Chanel 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Getty Images

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Brody in Fear of God, Chapman in Marchesa 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Whitney Peak. Getty Images

Whitney Peak

in Chanel 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Chopra in Balmain 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Chance the Rapper and Donatella Versace. Getty Images

Chance the Rapper and Donatella Versace

in Versace 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Regina King. Getty Images

Regina King

in Who Decides War 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jeff Goldblum. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jeff Goldblum

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha. Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

in Christian Siriano 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Demi Moore. Getty Images

Demi Moore

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet
Henry Golding. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Henry Golding

in Ozwald Boateng

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin. Getty Images

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin

J Balvin in Marc Jacobs 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

in Moncler 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Georgina Rodríguez. Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sha’Carri Richardson. Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson

in Valentino 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Edward Enninful. Getty Images

Edward Enninful

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Hunter Schafer. Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross. Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Marc Jacobs 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter. Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Suki Waterhouse

in Michael Kors 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jodie Turner-Smith. Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Serena Williams. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Serena Williams

in Moncler 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Vittoria Ceretti. Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

in Moncler 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Doechii. Getty Images

Doechii

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Leon Bridges. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Leon Bridges

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Gabby Thomas and Charlotte Tilbury. Getty Images

Gabby Thomas and Charlotte Tilbury

Thomas in Ahluwalia

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jon Batiste. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jon Batiste

in Tom Ford 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Daniel Lee. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Daniel Lee

in Burberry 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Angel Reese. Getty Images

Angel Reese

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jeremy Pope. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jeremy Pope

in Maison Margiela

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Miley Cyrus. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Miley Cyrus

in Alaia 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

in Givenchy 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Halle Bailey. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Halle Bailey

in Coach 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ashley Graham. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ashley Graham

in Boss 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Megan Thee Stallion. Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

in Michael Kors 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Anne Hathaway. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Anne Hathaway

in Carolina Herrera 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Kerry Washington. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kerry Washington

in Simkhai 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Dasha Zhukova. Getty Images

Dasha Zhukova

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. Getty Images

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Callum Turner. Getty Images

Callum Turner

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Walton Goggins. Getty Images

Walton Goggins

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Dua Lipa. Getty Images

Dua Lipa

in Chanel

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Karlie Kloss. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Karlie Kloss

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Andrew Scott. Getty Images

Andrew Scott

in Giuliva Heritage

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling. Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

in Harbison Studio 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Savannah James. Getty Images

Savannah James

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Mellody Lucas and George Lucas. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Mellody Lucas and George Lucas

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Hamish Bowles. Getty Images

Hamish Bowles

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Louis Partridge. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Louis Partridge

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tyler Perry. Getty Images

Tyler Perry

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

A$AP Rocky

in AWGE

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Babyface. Getty Images

Babyface

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lisa. Getty Images

Lisa

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lorde. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lorde

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Barry Keoghan. Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

in Valentino 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Bad Bunny. Getty Images

Bad Bunny

in Prada 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. FilmMagic

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Biles in Harbison Studio and Owens in Deji & Kola

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Joey King. Getty Images

Joey King

in Miu Miu 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Alton Mason. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Alton Mason

in Boss 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lupita Nyong’o

in Chanel 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwyane Wade. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwyane Wade

in Prada

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Joe Burrow. Getty Images

Joe Burrow

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Zendaya. Getty Images

Zendaya

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Keith Powers. Getty Images

Keith Powers

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jennie. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Jennie

in Chanel 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lauren Santo Domingo. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lauren Santo Domingo

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

in Miu Miu 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay. Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

in Prada

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Diana Ross. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Diana Ross

in Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Zoe Saldana. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Zoe Saldana

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Pamela Anderson

in Tory Burch

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Jeremy O. Harris. Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris

in Balmain 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tory Burch. Getty Images

Tory Burch

in Tory Burch 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Pusha T. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Pusha T

in Louis Vuitton 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Heidi Klum. Getty Images

Heidi Klum

in Vetements

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sadie Sink. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sadie Sink

in Prada

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Maya Hawke. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Maya Hawke

in Prada

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Venus Williams. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Venus Williams

in Lacoste 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sarah Snook. Getty Images

Sarah Snook

in anOnlyChild

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Tramell Tillman. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Tramell Tillman

in Thom Browne 

Lewis Hamilton. Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

in Wales Bonner 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
James Corden and Julia Carey. Getty Images

James Corden and Julia Carey

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Whoopi Goldberg. Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Jamie Singer Soros. Variety via Getty Images

Jamie Singer Soros

in Sergio Hudson 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg. Getty Images

Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Coco Jones. Getty Images

Coco Jones

in Manish Malhotra

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney. Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

in Miu Miu 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Audra Mcdonald. Getty Images

Audra Mcdonald

in Harbison Studio 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Grace Murdoch and Wendi Murdoch. Getty Images

Grace Murdoch and Wendi Murdoch

in Thom Browne 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Alex Newell. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Alex Newell

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Torkwase Dyson. Getty Images

Torkwase Dyson

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Adrienne Warren. Getty Images

Adrienne Warren

in Sergio Hudson

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Raúl Domingo. Getty Images

Raúl Domingo

in Valentino 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Kwame Onwuachi. Getty Images

Kwame Onwuachi

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sabrina Ionescu. Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu

in Sergio Hudson 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Christian Latchman. WireImage

Christian Latchman

Tom Francis. Getty Images

Tom Francis

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh. Getty Images

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Anna Wintour

in custom Louis Vuitton

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Bee Carrozzini. Getty Images

Bee Carrozzini

in Givenchy 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sache Taylor. Getty Images

Sache Taylor

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Monica L. Miller and Carl Wennerlind. Getty Images

Monica L. Miller and Carl Wennerlind

La La Anthony. Getty Images

La La Anthony

in Off White 

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Emma Chamberlain. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Emma Chamberlain

in Courrèges

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ego Nwodim. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ego Nwodim

in Christopher John Rogers

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Lisa Love. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lisa Love

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Teyana Taylor

in Ruth E. Carter

