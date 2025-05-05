All the Best Fashion From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. Every year, attendees who’ve managed to score a coveted invite to fashion’s biggest night flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in New York City, decked out in their most high-fashion ensembles. Many of these outfits have been in the works for months, as A-list guests work with designers, stylists and the rest of their glam team to curate an appropriately on-theme look for the evening.
The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the gala’s theme aligns with the corresponding exhibition at the Met; this year, it is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by guest curator and Barnard professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The exhibition focuses on the concept of the Black dandy and examines the importance of fashion to Black identity throughout history, per Vogue; the dress code is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit’s focus on menswear and suiting.
The guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the evening, but the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, of course. LeBron James is the honorary chair, but announced today he won’t be able to attend the red carpet due to an injury. For the first time since 2019, there is also a host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Olivier Rousteing, Simone Biles and more.
The Met Gala red carpet is perhaps the most exciting fashion event of the year, and surely the most fun. Attendees at the 2025 Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to their sartorial choices—below, see all the best and most exciting Met Gala looks.
Met Gala 2025: All the Best Red Carpet Looks
Rihanna
in Marc Jacobs
Issa Rae
in Ozwald Boateng
Taraji P. Henson
in Monse
Lauryn Hill
Janelle Monáe
in Thom Browne
Tyla
in Jacquemus
Miranda Kerr
in Dior
Charli XCX
in Ann Demeulemeester
Jenna Ortega
in Balmain
Jasmine Tookes
in Ruth E. Carter
Aurora James
Kylie Jenner
in Ferragamo
Halle Berry
in LaQuan Smith
Nicki Minaj
in Thom Browne
Cardi B
in Burberry
Jaden Smith
Kim Kardashian
in Chrome Hearts
Rosalía
in Balmain
Chappell Roan
in eBay vintage via Paul Tazewell
Hailey Bieber
in Saint Laurent
André 3000
in Burberry
Mary J. Blige
in Stella McCartney
Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrow
in Burberry
Stella McCartney
in Stella McCartney
Kendall Jenner
in Torishéju
Regé-Jean Page
in Brioni
Eva Chen
in Wiederhoeft
Quinta Brunson
in Sergio Hudson
Natasha Lyonne
in Alexander McQueen
Amelia Gray
in Valentino
Rachel Brosnahan
Rosé
in Saint Laurent
Laura Harrier
in Zac Posen for Gap Studio
Monica Barbaro
in Dior
Madonna
in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford
Myha’la Herrold
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
in Prabal Gurung
Shaboozey
in Robert Wun Haute Couture
Shakira
in Prabal Gurung
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond
Usher in Ralph Lauren, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond in Sergio Hudson
Tessa Thompson
in Prabal Gurung
Lizzo
in Christian Siriano
Justice Smith
Keke Palmer
in Vera Wang
Huma Abedin
Dapper Dan
Nicole Kidman
in Balenciaga
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara in LaQuan Smith
Angela Bassett
in Burberry
FKA Twigs
in Wales Bonner
Future
in Louis Vuitton
Sofia Richie Grainge
in Tommy Hilfiger
Ayo Edebiri
in Ferragamo
Lana Del Rey
in Valentino
Aimee Lou Wood
in Ahluwalia
Patrick Schwarzenegger
in Balmain
Doja Cat
in Marc Jacobs
Angèle
in Chanel
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Brody in Fear of God, Chapman in Marchesa
Whitney Peak
in Chanel
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Chopra in Balmain
Chance the Rapper and Donatella Versace
in Versace
Regina King
in Who Decides War
Jeff Goldblum
in Burberry
Bebe Rexha
in Christian Siriano
Demi Moore
in Thom Browne
Jeremy Allen White
in Louis Vuitton
Henry Golding
in Ozwald Boateng
Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin
J Balvin in Marc Jacobs
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
in Moncler
Georgina Rodríguez
Sha’Carri Richardson
in Valentino
Edward Enninful
Hunter Schafer
in Prada
Tracee Ellis Ross
in Marc Jacobs
Sabrina Carpenter
in Louis Vuitton
Suki Waterhouse
in Michael Kors
Jodie Turner-Smith
in Burberry
Serena Williams
in Moncler
Vittoria Ceretti
in Moncler
Doechii
in Louis Vuitton
Leon Bridges
Gabby Thomas and Charlotte Tilbury
Thomas in Ahluwalia
Jon Batiste
in Tom Ford
Daniel Lee
in Burberry
Angel Reese
Jeremy Pope
in Maison Margiela
Miley Cyrus
in Alaia
Cynthia Erivo
in Givenchy
Halle Bailey
in Coach
Ashley Graham
in Boss
Megan Thee Stallion
in Michael Kors
Anne Hathaway
in Carolina Herrera
Kerry Washington
in Simkhai
Dasha Zhukova
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Callum Turner
Walton Goggins
in Thom Browne
Dua Lipa
in Chanel
Karlie Kloss
Andrew Scott
in Giuliva Heritage
Mindy Kaling
in Harbison Studio
Savannah James
in Thom Browne
Mellody Lucas and George Lucas
Hamish Bowles
Louis Partridge
Tyler Perry
A$AP Rocky
in AWGE
Babyface
Lisa
in Louis Vuitton
Lorde
in Thom Browne
Barry Keoghan
in Valentino
Bad Bunny
in Prada
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Biles in Harbison Studio and Owens in Deji & Kola
Joey King
in Miu Miu
Alton Mason
in Boss
Lupita Nyong’o
in Chanel
Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwyane Wade
in Prada
Joe Burrow
Zendaya
in Louis Vuitton
Keith Powers
Jennie
in Chanel
Lauren Santo Domingo
Gigi Hadid
in Miu Miu
Ava DuVernay
in Prada
Diana Ross
in Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie
Zoe Saldana
in Thom Browne
Pamela Anderson
in Tory Burch
Jeremy O. Harris
in Balmain
Tory Burch
in Tory Burch
Pusha T
in Louis Vuitton
Heidi Klum
in Vetements
Sadie Sink
in Prada
Maya Hawke
in Prada
Venus Williams
in Lacoste
Sarah Snook
in anOnlyChild
Tramell Tillman
in Thom Browne
Colman Domingo
in Valentino
Lewis Hamilton
in Wales Bonner
James Corden and Julia Carey
Whoopi Goldberg
in Thom Browne
Jamie Singer Soros
in Sergio Hudson
Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg
Coco Jones
in Manish Malhotra
Sydney Sweeney
in Miu Miu
Audra Mcdonald
in Harbison Studio
Grace Murdoch and Wendi Murdoch
in Thom Browne
Alex Newell
Torkwase Dyson
Adrienne Warren
in Sergio Hudson
Raúl Domingo
in Valentino
Kwame Onwuachi
Sabrina Ionescu
in Sergio Hudson
Christian Latchman
Tom Francis
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Anna Wintour
in custom Louis Vuitton
Bee Carrozzini
in Givenchy
Sache Taylor
Monica L. Miller and Carl Wennerlind
La La Anthony
in Off White
Emma Chamberlain
in Courrèges
Ego Nwodim
in Christopher John Rogers
Lisa Love
Teyana Taylor
in Ruth E. Carter