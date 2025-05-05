All the Best Fashion From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May has arrived, and you know what that means—it’s time for the annual Met Gala. Every year, attendees who’ve managed to score a coveted invite to fashion’s biggest night flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue in New York City, decked out in their most high-fashion ensembles. Many of these outfits have been in the works for months, as A-list guests work with designers, stylists and the rest of their glam team to curate an appropriately on-theme look for the evening.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the gala’s theme aligns with the corresponding exhibition at the Met; this year, it is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” inspired by guest curator and Barnard professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The exhibition focuses on the concept of the Black dandy and examines the importance of fashion to Black identity throughout history, per Vogue; the dress code is “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit’s focus on menswear and suiting.

The guest list is kept tightly under wraps until the evening, but the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, along with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, of course. LeBron James is the honorary chair, but announced today he won’t be able to attend the red carpet due to an injury. For the first time since 2019, there is also a host committee, including Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Olivier Rousteing, Simone Biles and more.

The Met Gala red carpet is perhaps the most exciting fashion event of the year, and surely the most fun. Attendees at the 2025 Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to their sartorial choices—below, see all the best and most exciting Met Gala looks.

Met Gala 2025: All the Best Red Carpet Looks

Rihanna

in Marc Jacobs

Issa Rae

in Ozwald Boateng

Taraji P. Henson

in Monse

Lauryn Hill

Janelle Monáe

in Thom Browne

Tyla

in Jacquemus

Miranda Kerr

in Dior

Charli XCX

in Ann Demeulemeester

Jenna Ortega

in Balmain

Jasmine Tookes

in Ruth E. Carter

Aurora James

Kylie Jenner

in Ferragamo

Halle Berry

in LaQuan Smith

Nicki Minaj

in Thom Browne

Cardi B

in Burberry

Jaden Smith

Kim Kardashian

in Chrome Hearts

Rosalía

in Balmain

Chappell Roan

in eBay vintage via Paul Tazewell

Hailey Bieber

in Saint Laurent

André 3000

in Burberry

Mary J. Blige

in Stella McCartney

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrow

in Burberry

Stella McCartney

in Stella McCartney

Kendall Jenner

in Torishéju

Regé-Jean Page

in Brioni

Eva Chen

in Wiederhoeft

Quinta Brunson

in Sergio Hudson

Natasha Lyonne

in Alexander McQueen

Amelia Gray

in Valentino

Rachel Brosnahan

Rosé

in Saint Laurent

Laura Harrier

in Zac Posen for Gap Studio

Monica Barbaro

in Dior

Madonna

in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford

Myha’la Herrold

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

in Prabal Gurung

Shaboozey

in Robert Wun Haute Couture

Shakira

in Prabal Gurung

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond

Usher in Ralph Lauren, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond in Sergio Hudson

Tessa Thompson

in Prabal Gurung

Lizzo

in Christian Siriano

Justice Smith

Keke Palmer

in Vera Wang

Huma Abedin

Dapper Dan

Nicole Kidman

in Balenciaga

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara in LaQuan Smith

Angela Bassett

in Burberry

FKA Twigs

in Wales Bonner

Future

in Louis Vuitton

Sofia Richie Grainge

in Tommy Hilfiger

Ayo Edebiri

in Ferragamo

Lana Del Rey

in Valentino

Aimee Lou Wood

in Ahluwalia

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Balmain

Doja Cat

in Marc Jacobs

Angèle

in Chanel

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Brody in Fear of God, Chapman in Marchesa

Whitney Peak

in Chanel

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Chopra in Balmain

Chance the Rapper and Donatella Versace

in Versace

Regina King

in Who Decides War

Jeff Goldblum

in Burberry

Bebe Rexha

in Christian Siriano

Demi Moore

in Thom Browne

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton

Henry Golding

in Ozwald Boateng

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin

J Balvin in Marc Jacobs

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

in Moncler

Georgina Rodríguez

Sha’Carri Richardson

in Valentino

Edward Enninful

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Marc Jacobs

Sabrina Carpenter

in Louis Vuitton

Suki Waterhouse

in Michael Kors

Jodie Turner-Smith

in Burberry

Serena Williams

in Moncler

Vittoria Ceretti

in Moncler

Doechii

in Louis Vuitton

Leon Bridges

Gabby Thomas and Charlotte Tilbury

Thomas in Ahluwalia

Jon Batiste

in Tom Ford

Daniel Lee

in Burberry

Angel Reese

Jeremy Pope

in Maison Margiela

Miley Cyrus

in Alaia

Cynthia Erivo

in Givenchy

Halle Bailey

in Coach

Ashley Graham

in Boss

Megan Thee Stallion

in Michael Kors

Anne Hathaway

in Carolina Herrera

Kerry Washington

in Simkhai

Dasha Zhukova

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Callum Turner

Walton Goggins

in Thom Browne

Dua Lipa

in Chanel

Karlie Kloss

Andrew Scott

in Giuliva Heritage

Mindy Kaling

in Harbison Studio

Savannah James

in Thom Browne

Mellody Lucas and George Lucas

Hamish Bowles

Louis Partridge

Tyler Perry

A$AP Rocky

in AWGE

Babyface

Lisa

in Louis Vuitton

Lorde

in Thom Browne

Barry Keoghan

in Valentino

Bad Bunny

in Prada

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Biles in Harbison Studio and Owens in Deji & Kola

Joey King

in Miu Miu

Alton Mason

in Boss

Lupita Nyong’o

in Chanel

Gabrielle Union Wade and Dwyane Wade

in Prada

Joe Burrow

Zendaya

in Louis Vuitton

Keith Powers

Jennie

in Chanel

Lauren Santo Domingo

Gigi Hadid

in Miu Miu

Ava DuVernay

in Prada

Diana Ross

in Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie

Zoe Saldana

in Thom Browne

Pamela Anderson

in Tory Burch

Jeremy O. Harris

in Balmain

Tory Burch

in Tory Burch

Pusha T

in Louis Vuitton

Heidi Klum

in Vetements

Sadie Sink

in Prada

Maya Hawke

in Prada

Venus Williams

in Lacoste

Sarah Snook

in anOnlyChild

Tramell Tillman

in Thom Browne

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

Lewis Hamilton

in Wales Bonner

James Corden and Julia Carey

Whoopi Goldberg

in Thom Browne

Jamie Singer Soros

in Sergio Hudson

Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

Coco Jones

in Manish Malhotra

Sydney Sweeney

in Miu Miu

Audra Mcdonald

in Harbison Studio

Grace Murdoch and Wendi Murdoch

in Thom Browne

Alex Newell

Torkwase Dyson

Adrienne Warren

in Sergio Hudson

Raúl Domingo

in Valentino

Kwame Onwuachi

Sabrina Ionescu

in Sergio Hudson

Christian Latchman

Tom Francis

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Anna Wintour

in custom Louis Vuitton

Bee Carrozzini

in Givenchy

Sache Taylor

Monica L. Miller and Carl Wennerlind

La La Anthony

in Off White

Emma Chamberlain

in Courrèges

Ego Nwodim

in Christopher John Rogers

Lisa Love

Teyana Taylor

in Ruth E. Carter