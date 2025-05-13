Arts  •  Museums

Cultural Cachet and Institutional Clout Converge at Dia’s Spring Benefit

Art world royalty, the stars of stage and screen and some of the country's most celebrated collectors descended on the museum for a springtime celebration that felt more salon than fundraiser.

By
Arabelle Reille-Mahdavi, François Louis Pinault and James Murdoch. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Dia Art Foundation must hire an absolute army of photographers to document its Spring Benefit, which this year brought more than 550 artists, patrons, museum directors, curators and luminaries from architecture, film and fashion to Beacon, New York. Yes, it’s a fundraiser, but no, it doesn’t feel like one—whether thanks to the cavernous and beautiful interiors of Dia Beacon or the convivial company.

This year’s guests included the always-fabulous Julianne Moore, Gen Z Pinault heir François Louis Pinault, arts patron and Qatari royal Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al-Thani, music producer Jack Antonoff, actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, designer Louise Trotter and mega-collectors Allison and Larry Berg and JK Brown and Eric Diefenbach, along with sundry star architects, serious writers, generous philanthropists and otherwise Very Important People.

The elegant mid-day multi-meal event began, as always, with a morning reception in the Gerhard Richter gallery, after which guests were welcome to browse current exhibitions of works by Renée Green, Roni Horn, Cameron Rowland, Lucas Samaras and Keith Sonnier until the seasonally inspired tulip-bedecked luncheon in the airy Felix Gonzalez-Torres galleries.

In between, board chair Nathalie de Gunzburg took to the dais to address the assembled crowd before handing the mic over to director Jessica Morgan, who paid tribute to the abovementioned artists and reflected on her decade at Dia.

