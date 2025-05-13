Cultural Cachet and Institutional Clout Converge at Dia’s Spring Benefit

Dia Art Foundation must hire an absolute army of photographers to document its Spring Benefit, which this year brought more than 550 artists, patrons, museum directors, curators and luminaries from architecture, film and fashion to Beacon, New York. Yes, it’s a fundraiser, but no, it doesn’t feel like one—whether thanks to the cavernous and beautiful interiors of Dia Beacon or the convivial company.

This year’s guests included the always-fabulous Julianne Moore, Gen Z Pinault heir François Louis Pinault, arts patron and Qatari royal Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al-Thani, music producer Jack Antonoff, actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris, designer Louise Trotter and mega-collectors Allison and Larry Berg and JK Brown and Eric Diefenbach, along with sundry star architects, serious writers, generous philanthropists and otherwise Very Important People.

Among the art world notables spotted were numerous gallerists, curators and museum leaders, including David Nolan, Ales Ortuzar, Cecilia Alemani, Anne Pasternak, Tina Kim, Glenn Lowry, Nicola Lees and Antwaun Sargent. Naturally, the list of artists in attendance was equally long and illustrious—Sarah Sze, Lee Ufan, Chase Hall, Louise Lawler, Tyler Mitchell, Marilyn Minter, Virginia Overton, Terry Winters and many, many more.

The elegant mid-day multi-meal event began, as always, with a morning reception in the Gerhard Richter gallery, after which guests were welcome to browse current exhibitions of works by Renée Green, Roni Horn, Cameron Rowland, Lucas Samaras and Keith Sonnier until the seasonally inspired tulip-bedecked luncheon in the airy Felix Gonzalez-Torres galleries.

In between, board chair Nathalie de Gunzburg took to the dais to address the assembled crowd before handing the mic over to director Jessica Morgan, who paid tribute to the abovementioned artists and reflected on her decade at Dia.

Louise Trotter and Julianne Moore

Jordan Carter and Renée Green

Marilyn Minter

Lee Ufan and Esra Joo

Tina Kim and Elizabeth Chung

David Nolan and Chakaia Booker

Humberto Moro, Rudy Gerson and Jonathan González

Carla Camacho

Jessica Silverman and Eric Diefenbach

Celine Song

Jonny Bauer and Jill Magid

Dani Cin and Helen Toomer

Neda Young and Curt Marcus

Kathryn Murdoch and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso

Cecilia Alemani and Massimiliano Gioni

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn and Nicolas Rohatyn

Naomi Fasil, Sara Zewde and Adam Yarinsky

Antwaun Sargent and Jessica Morgan

George Economou

Alexandra Truitt and James Meyer

Monique Péan

Genny Nissenbaum and Selmo Nissenbaum

Aaron Cezar and Oswaldo Macia

Rodman Primack, Anne Pasternak, Mike Starn and Bill Miller

Dana Lee and Greg Lee

Ed Ferris, Nicola Lees and Lyle Ashton Harris

Carol Finley and John Finley

Slobodan Randjelovic and Jon Stryker

Antwaun Sargent, Tyler Mitchell and Jeremy O. Harris

Molly Duffy Burns and Kiane von Mueffling

Roger Goodell and Simon Kendall

Azikiwe Mohammed and Karey David

Sohrab Mohebbi, Ellie Riens and Stefania Bortolami

Pamela Joyner

Miky Lee and Jeffrey Deitch

Rita McBride and Glen Rubsamen

Rosa Barba, Stuart Comer, Ana Janevski and Maxime Cavajani

Ken Okiishi and Nick Mauss

Thomas Rom and Adrian Danchig Waring