Nvidia Posts Record Revenue But Faces $4.5B Hit from China Chip Ban

Nvidia closed out its first fiscal quarter with strong earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, but CEO Jensen Huang said tightening export restrictions on the company’s A.I. chips to China have effectively shut Nvidia out of one of the world’s largest A.I. markets.

“With half of the world’s A.I. researchers based there, the platform that wins China is positioned to lead globally. Today, the $50 billion China market is effectively closed to U.S. industry,” Huang said on a call with analysts yesterday (May 28). “The question is whether one of the world’s largest A.I. markets will run on American platforms. America wins when A.I. models like DeepSeek and Qwen run best on American infrastructure.”

Nvidia reported $44.1 billion in revenue for the February–April quarter, up 69 percent from the same period last year. The company’s data center business, which includes the sale of A.I. chips, generated $39.1 billion in revenue, a 73 percent year-over-year increase. Quarterly net income came in at $18.8 billion, up 26 percent from last year. However, gross margins fell to 61 percent—the company’s lowest since 2022. Nvidia shares rose more than 4 percent today following the financial results.