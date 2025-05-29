Nvidia Posts Record Revenue But Faces $4.5B Hit from China Chip Ban

During the quarter, Nvidia incurred a $4.5 billion inventory write-down tied to unsold H20 chips, which were custom-built for the Chinese market to comply with federal regulations prohibiting U.S. companies from selling advanced A.I. chips to China. New export restrictions imposed by the Trump administration, which took effect in April, banned the use of H20 in Chinese supercomputing and military projects. Unlike earlier policies, the new rules included no grace period for Nvidia to sell existing inventory or fulfill pending orders.
Huang explained that the H20 chip has no alternative buyers, leaving Nvidia to absorb the cost of idle inventory.
Still, Huang emphasized that global demand for A.I. infrastructure continues to accelerate. “A.I. is growing faster and will be larger than any platform shifts before,” he said. “Every nation now sees A.I. as core to the next industrial revolution—a new industry that produces intelligence and foundational infrastructure for every economy. Nations are investing in A.I. like they once did in electricity and the Internet.”
Huang also pointed to strong demand for Nvidia’s latest A.I. platforms, including the new Blackwell NVL72—a rack-scale A.I. supercomputer he described as “a thinking machine designed for reasoning.”
“This is the start of a powerful new wave of growth. We have more orders today than we did the last time I spoke about orders at GTC,” he said. “Grace Blackwell is in full production, and we now have multiple significant growth engines.”