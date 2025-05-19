Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection’s Young Fellows Ball

Arts  •  Museums

Laurence Milstein and Misty Copeland. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Last week, the Frick Collection threw open its doors for one of New York’s most anticipated fêtes: the Young Fellows Ball. Now nearing its third decade, the annual gathering drew more than 600 of the city’s best-dressed under-45s there to serve looks and support the museum’s exhibitions, conservation efforts and public programming. The year’s theme, Porcelain Garden, took its cue from the reopening of “Porcelain Garden: Vladimir Kanevsky at The Frick Collection,” while many attendees took sartorial cues from the Ukrainian sculptor’s stunningly lifelike porcelain flowers.

Scattered throughout the museum, the blooms set the tone for an evening that was equal parts transportive, philanthropic and culturally grounded (the ball featured gallery talks centered on paintings by Turner and Lawrence side-by-side with DJ sets by Angel + Dren). Two immersive photo experiences, one on each floor, also echoed Kanevsky’s florals, offering guests a chance to step into artistic dreamscapes and capture the moment.

Spotted among the crowd were plenty of familiar faces, each clad to match the splendor of the setting. Prima ballerina Misty Copeland, glass artist Paul Arnhold and Baroness Allison Ecung von Arnim mingled with arts patron and executive Arielle Patrick, philanthropist Lizzie Asher, The Muses’ Jack James and Daniel Walters, art collector and PRZM cofounder Laurence Ross Milstein and actress Lola Tung. Honorary chair Bach Mai’s presence was unmistakable—not only for his design acumen but also for the showstopping gowns he created for a number of guests, including Copeland and Patrick, that nearly upstaged the beautiful artworks on display.

Lizzie Asher and Casey Kohlberg

Lizzie Asher and Casey Kohlberg. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Bach Mai

Bach Mai. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jack James and Daniel Walters

Jack James and Daniel Walters. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Huma Latif

Huma Latif. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Zach Weiss

Zach Weiss. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jessica Wang

Jessica Wang. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Casey Kohlberg

Casey Kohlberg. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Alexandra Moncure

Alexandra Moncure. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Sophia Michelen

Sophia Michelen. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Katherine Gage Boulud and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson

Katherine Gage Boulud and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Axel Rüger

Axel Rüger. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Bailey Foote

Bailey Foote. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Eric Viner

Eric Viner. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Skye Ostreicher and Carolyn Vaeth

Skye Ostreicher and Carolyn Vaeth. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Gabriela Vascimini

Gabriela Vascimini. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Jackie Elfe

Jackie Elfe. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Daniela Kaliada and Maria Menezes

Daniela Kaliada and Maria Menezes. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Giulio Dalvit and guest

Giulio Dalvit and guest. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Sarah Godfrey and Elle Lexxa

Sarah Godfrey and Elle Lexxa. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

