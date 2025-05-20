Phillips Installs Robert Manley and Miety Heiden in Top Posts Amid Market Shifts

Fresh off its $51.9 million Modern and Contemporary Evening Sale, which reaffirmed the auction house’s strength in the contemporary segment, Phillips has announced the appointment of Robert Manley as chairman of modern and contemporary art and Miety Heiden as chairman of private sales. Both are leading experts in the field, and their promotions signal Phillips’ continued focus on the modern and contemporary segments as cornerstones of its business.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Phillips CEO Martin Wilson described the appointments as a testament to their expertise and long-standing commitment. “Their deep understanding of the market, coupled with their trusted relationships with collectors around the globe, has made a significant impact on our clients and the wider art and culture communities,” he said in a statement. “I have no doubt they will continue to drive excellence with the professionalism, integrity and enthusiasm that define Phillips.”

This leadership transition follows the departure of Cheyenne Westphal and Jean-Paul Engelen, who stepped down after eight years as global chairwoman and ten years as president of the Americas and co-head of modern and contemporary art, respectively.

SEE ALSO: Looking Back at 25 Years of Tate Turbine Hall Commissions

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this new role at such a pivotal time for Phillips,” Manley told Observer following the announcement. “I look forward to the opportunity to build on the remarkable momentum we’ve achieved, working alongside the exceptional team we have in place here at Phillips, in deepening our relationships with collectors, artists and institutions around the world. Together, we’ll continue to champion bold ideas, expand our global reach and shape a forward-looking program that reflects the dynamism of the market and the passion of our community.”

With more than 26 years in the industry, he joined Phillips in 2016 as deputy chairman and senior international specialist of 20th-century and contemporary art, quickly rising to worldwide co-head of modern and contemporary art. In that role, he secured major consignments for some of Phillips’ most successful sales, including the collection of Francesco Pellizzi and the Pop Art trove of Miles and Shirley Fiterman. He was also behind several record-setting results for artists, including Yayoi Kusama and Robert Motherwell.

Joining the auction house around the same time, Miety Heiden has been a driving force behind high-value consignments for both auctions and private sales. Under her leadership, Phillips’ annual private sales have grown by 46 percent.

“It’s been a privilege to help shape the growth of private sales at Phillips and to work closely with collectors in bringing extraordinary works to market,” Heiden said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and excited for the outlook ahead as we continue to expand our reach, connecting with collectors around the globe. The success of our curated exhibitions and the increase in first-time buyers underscore the power of thoughtful storytelling and strategic collaboration.”

Notably, the auction house’s private sale channel is increasingly serving as a key gateway for new clients. In 2024, 77 percent of private sale buyers at Phillips were first-time buyers. This aligns with the rising significance of private sales across the auction world, as noted in the Art Basel & UBS market report, which recorded a 14 percent increase in private sales through auction houses. Christie’s saw a staggering 41 percent surge, while Sotheby’s reported that private sales accounted for 23 percent of its business, up from 15 percent the year prior.