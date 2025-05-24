Arts  •  Museums

Margaritas, Max Mara and TLC: Inside the Whitney’s Glamorous 2025 Gala

From surprise headliners and an iconic It bag to contemporary art’s hottest stars and fashion royalty, this glamorous evening served up the most dazzling culture collision on New York City’s spring calendar.

Jordan Casteel, Scott Rothkopf, Amy Sherald and Darren Walker. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Earlier this week, the Whitney held its 2025 gala, and as always, it was a sharp, high-gloss celebration of contemporary culture. The satin-fueled spectacle celebrated ten years since the Whitney decamped to its Renzo Piano–designed home in the Meatpacking District—a milestone nearly upstaged by it also being a decade since Max Mara released its iconic Whitney Bag (seen here dangling from the forearms of Kathy Hilton, Andie MacDowell and others).

The evening also honored three major forces in the art world: acclaimed artist Amy Sherald (whose “American Sublime” opened to major fanfare last month), beloved Whitney curator Barbara Haskell and philanthropist Richard DeMartini. All three have made indelible—though very different—contributions to American art, and their legacies were celebrated by the beau monde of New York City culture.

The night began with a burst of energy as guests sipped margaritas and espresso martinis in the museum’s ground-floor lobby, soundtracked by a DJ set from the vivacious Natasha Diggs. From there, the crowd ascended to the seventh-floor galleries for a seated dinner beneath the museum’s vaulted ceilings. And what a crowd it was! Among the bold-faced names in attendance: thespians Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Laura Harrier, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb; designers June Ambrose, Wes Gordon, Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, along with model Ubah Hassan and photographer Mario Sorrenti.

The art world turned out in full force. Firelei Báez, Kevin Beasley, Jordan Casteel, Torkwase Dyson, Teresita Fernández, Jeffrey Gibson, Wade Guyton, Camille Henrot, Lotus Kang, Josh Kline, Jeff Koons, Jesse Krimes, Julian Lethbridge, Glenn Ligon, Trevor Paglen, Rachel Rose, Ian Cheng, Tom Sachs, Ilana Savdie, Laurie Simmons, Carroll Dunham, Lorna Simpson, Henry Taylor, Dyani White Hawk and Terry Winters rubbed shoulders with high-profile patrons and cultural power players, including Steven Beltrani, Donna De Salvo, Rick Hilton, Sarah Hoover, Tina Kim, Matthew Marks, Lisa Phillips, Jordan Roth and the inimitable Darren Walker.

TLC kicking it old school. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

But the evening’s highest high note came after dinner, when—without preamble and quite unexpectedly—four-time Grammy Award winners TLC (Tionne Watkins and Rozonda Thomas) took the stage and brought the house down with a live performance of their biggest hits. All in all, the Whitney’s 2025 gala raised a record-breaking $6 million for the museum, plus an unexpected $1 million gift from Whitney Trustee and songwriter Judy Hart Angelo to support the museum’s free admissions program. Another $750,000 was raised for the Barbara Haskell American Fellows Legacy Fund, ensuring the legacy of a curator who’s shaped generations of American art history. Not bad for a Tuesday night in May.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Sarah Hoover and Tom Sachs

Sarah Hoover and Tom Sachs. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Dyani White Hawk and Leilani Houston

Dyani White Hawk and Leilani Houston. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan and Stephanie March

Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan and Stephanie March. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Henry Taylor

Henry Taylor. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Lenard Tessler and Fern Tessler

Lenard Tessler and Fern Tessler. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Paul Arnhold and Meg Onli

Paul Arnhold and Meg Onli. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Ilana Savdie

Ilana Savdie. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jeffrey Gibson and Rune Olsen

Jeffrey Gibson and Rune Olsen. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Cathy Ho Lee and Jen Rubio

Cathy Ho Lee and Jen Rubio. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Kyle DeWoody

Kyle DeWoody. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jennie Goldstein, Josh Kline and Lisa Kim

Jennie Goldstein, Josh Kline and Lisa Kim. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jay Manuel and Jaimie Alexander

Jay Manuel and Jaimie Alexander. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Giorgio Guidotti and Kristina O’Neill

Giorgio Guidotti and Kristina O’Neill. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Nigel Barker and Cristen Barker

Nigel Barker and Cristen Barker. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Michael Berman and Susan Hess

Michael Berman and Susan Hess. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Sara Shlesinger

Sara Shlesinger. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Lisa Phillips and Chad Leat

Lisa Phillips and Chad Leat. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Katja Goldman and Michael Sonnenfeldt

Katja Goldman and Michael Sonnenfeldt. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Steven Beltrani and Claire Paull

Steven Beltrani and Claire Paull. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Natasha Diggs

Natasha Diggs. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Maria Giulia Maramotti and Mario Sorrenti

Maria Giulia Maramotti and Mario Sorrenti. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Sarah Gavlak

Sarah Gavlak. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Maynard Monrow, Richard DeMartini, Jenny Brorsen and Carter Foster

Maynard Monrow, Richard DeMartini, Jenny Brorsen and Carter Foster. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Jesse Krimes

Jesse Krimes. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

June Ambrose

June Ambrose. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rhea Combs and Barbara Haskell

Rhea Combs and Barbara Haskell. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Ronnie Kassan and Michael Kassan

Ronnie Kassan and Michael Kassan. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jessica Morgan and Connie Butler

Jessica Morgan and Connie Butler. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Kim Conaty

Kim Conaty. Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

