Margaritas, Max Mara and TLC: Inside the Whitney’s Glamorous 2025 Gala
From surprise headliners and an iconic It bag to contemporary art’s hottest stars and fashion royalty, this glamorous evening served up the most dazzling culture collision on New York City’s spring calendar.
Earlier this week, the Whitney held its 2025 gala, and as always, it was a sharp, high-gloss celebration of contemporary culture. The satin-fueled spectacle celebrated ten years since the Whitney decamped to its Renzo Piano–designed home in the Meatpacking District—a milestone nearly upstaged by it also being a decade since Max Mara released its iconic Whitney Bag (seen here dangling from the forearms of Kathy Hilton, Andie MacDowell and others).
The evening also honored three major forces in the art world: acclaimed artist Amy Sherald (whose “American Sublime” opened to major fanfare last month), beloved Whitney curator Barbara Haskell and philanthropist Richard DeMartini. All three have made indelible—though very different—contributions to American art, and their legacies were celebrated by the beau monde of New York City culture.
But the evening’s highest high note came after dinner, when—without preamble and quite unexpectedly—four-time Grammy Award winners TLC (Tionne Watkins and Rozonda Thomas) took the stage and brought the house down with a live performance of their biggest hits. All in all, the Whitney’s 2025 gala raised a record-breaking $6 million for the museum, plus an unexpected $1 million gift from Whitney Trustee and songwriter Judy Hart Angelo to support the museum’s free admissions program. Another $750,000 was raised for the Barbara Haskell American Fellows Legacy Fund, ensuring the legacy of a curator who’s shaped generations of American art history. Not bad for a Tuesday night in May.
