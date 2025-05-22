Arts  •  Parties

Elegance Met Urgency at This Year’s Gordon Parks Foundation Gala

Executive director Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr. declared the evening the organization’s most critical benefit to date.

Anna Wintour. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Earlier this week, the Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Gala returned to Cipriani 42nd Street to celebrate the indelible legacy of Gordon Parks, the trailblazing photographer whose lens captured the soul of the Black American experience. This year’s gala gathered a Who’s Who of photography, fashion, art and activism and honored four luminaries whose careers reflect Parks’ ethos of beauty, truth and resistance: legendary model and activist Bethann Hardison, artist Rashid Johnson, First Lady of fashion Anna Wintour and civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young. One of the night’s most poignant moments came when Colman Domingo, Emmy winner and perennial awards season presence, presented Wintour with her award in what felt like a full-circle tribute to Parks’ own start at Vogue in 1944.

Pastor Ernest Ledbetter, JR. and Ernest Ledbetter III, whose family Parks famously documented in 1953 for a Life magazine feature on Chicago’s Black church life, kicked off the gala with an invocation. But if the room felt heavy with legacy, it was also buzzing with urgency. As Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr., executive director of the foundation, remarked: “Tonight may be the most critical gala we’ve ever held. Because now, we are facing some of the strongest forces we’ve ever faced, determined to prevent progress, to erase history and to silence the voices that challenge injustice. Gordon gave us clear instructions: ‘Take what I’ve built—and push it forward. Take what I’ve started—and carry it into the future.’ That future is NOW.”

Kunhardt also acknowledged Mikki Ferrill and LeRoy Henderson, two vital artists from Parks’ orbit and now part of the Gordon Parks Foundation’s inaugural Legacy Acquisition Fund, an initiative that will support mid- and late-career artists whose work resonates with the photographer’s mission.

Aurora James and Tyson Beckford. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Spotted rubbing shoulders with art stars like Hank Willis Thomas, Mickalene Thomas, Bisa Butler, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Kennedy Yanko, Sheree Hovsepian and Foundation Art Fellows Derek Fordjour and Scheherazade Tillet were designer Tory Burch, photographer Annie Leibovitz, Super Bowler Malcolm Jenkins, prima ballerina Misty Copeland, TV personality Gayle King and singer-songwriter Michael Stipe. Aurora James and Tyson Beckford were among the evening’s presenters and mingled with the likes of Ari Melber, Leslie Odom, Jr., Deborah Roberts, Jay Ellis, Dapper Dan, Prabal Gurung, Breanna Stewart, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe and curators Jasmine Wahi and Legacy Russell.

Kimberly Pirtle. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

In between speeches, Andra Day delivered a heart-wrenching rendition of “God Bless The Child” and Dave Guy of The Roots kept spirits buoyant with “Ruby’s Rubies.” Sotheby’s powerhouse Kimberly Pirtle took the lectern midway through the evening to help raise a record $3 million via a high-octane live auction of Parks’ photographs. Capping off what was an evening of substance, style and serious cultural gravitas, Day stepped back into the limelight to perform her certified quadruple platinum smash “Rise Up” in what was, all would no doubt agree, the perfect end to a perfect party.

Anna Wintour, Alexander Soros, Huma Abedin, Robin Hickman-Winfield and Annie Leibovitz

Anna Wintour, Alexander Soros, Huma Abedin, Robin Hickman-Winfield and Annie Leibovitz. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Peter W. Kunhardt Jr. and Bethann Hardison

Peter W. Kunhardt Jr. and Bethann Hardison. Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Tory Burch

Tory Burch. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Derek Fordjour, Sarah Arison and Sanford Biggers

The 2025 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner & Auction
Derek Fordjour, Sarah Arison and Sanford Biggers. Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Catherine Gund and Bethann Hardison

Catherine Gund and Bethann Hardison. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Andra Day

Andra Day. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Mickalene Thomas, Gayle King, Cari Champion and Jasmine Wahi

Mickalene Thomas, Gayle King, Cari Champion and Jasmine Wahi. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Carolyn Young and Andrew Young

Carolyn Young and Andrew Young. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Devin Allen

Devin Allen. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Jeff Yabuki and Peter W. Kunhardt Jr.

Jeff Yabuki and Peter W. Kunhardt Jr. hoto by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Deborah Willis and Hank Thomas

Deborah Willis and Hank Thomas. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

LeRoy Henderson

LeRoy Henderson. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Rashid Johnson and Sheree Hovsepian

The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 - Arrivals
Rashid Johnson and Sheree Hovsepian. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Misty Copeland

2025 Gordon Parks Foundation Gala
Misty Copeland. hoto by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault

2025 Gordon Parks Foundation Gala
Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault. Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Kennedy Anko

Kennedy Anko. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Glenda Hatchett

Glenda Hatchett. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Tyson Beckford, Bethann Hardison and Aurora James

The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 - Inside
Tyson Beckford, Bethann Hardison and Aurora James. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Hannah Traore

2025 Gordon Parks Foundation Gala
Hannah Traore. Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Melissa Haizlip

Melissa Haizlip. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

