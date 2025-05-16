Art Stars Party With the Power Patrons: Inside This Year’s MoMA PS1 Gala

MoMA PS1’s annual gala, staged each year in the museum’s airy courtyard, always defies expectations. Last year, the scene-stealers on the red carpet weren’t celebrities but two stunning parrots brought in by art collective Shanzhai Lyric. This year, the step-and-repeat wasn’t a carpet at all, but part of Eric N. Mack’s sumptuous fabric installation, which floated overhead like a gently undulating sky, adding color, drama and, for some, a ready-made hiding spot.
“We know that our work, both individually and collectively, as a fragile but essential ecosystem, is more important than ever,” Butler told the room before passing the mic to LaToya Ruby Frazier, who praised Wei Rales for her “generosity, sincerity, and willingness to act.” Then board chair Robert Soros kept it brief, touching on PS1’s history and future before introducing artist and musician Jason Moran, who in turn welcomed Walker.
But when the clock struck ten, the gala loosened its collar. Guests stood, stretched and made their way upstairs for the much-anticipated afterparty—dreamily designed by DonChristian Jones and kept electric by live sets from Demi Vee and The Band, plus DJ turns from Ms. Carrie Stacks and Persona La Ave.
