Arts  •  Museums

Art Stars Party With the Power Patrons: Inside This Year’s MoMA PS1 Gala

Earlier this week, a Who’s Who of cultural heavyweights gathered to celebrate artist Kara Walker and Glenstone founder Emily Wei Rales under one very photogenic textile installation.

By
Pete Scantland, Michelle Scantland and Rafael Flores. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

MoMA PS1’s annual gala, staged each year in the museum’s airy courtyard, always defies expectations. Last year, the scene-stealers on the red carpet weren’t celebrities but two stunning parrots brought in by art collective Shanzhai Lyric. This year, the step-and-repeat wasn’t a carpet at all, but part of Eric N. Mack’s sumptuous fabric installation, which floated overhead like a gently undulating sky, adding color, drama and, for some, a ready-made hiding spot.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

More than 400 guests assembled under the keen gazes of co-chairs Sarah Arison and Thomas Wilhelm, with Samir Goel and Julie Markham, Eleanor Heyman Propp, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Iman, Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg, Jamie and Robert Soros, Jessica Soy, and Mahfuz and Chloe Sultan. Those on the long list of boldface names were there to toast Glenstone co-founder and director Emily Wei Rales and artist Kara Walker—and to generously replenish MoMA PS1’s Annual Exhibition Fund.

As ever, the night drew a high-gloss crowd of art-world power players. Among those spotted sipping cocktails and working the room were philanthropic icon Agnes Gund, design duo Paul Arnhold and Wes Gordon, culture catalyst Darren Walker, MoMA mainstay Glenn D. Lowry, P.S.1 founding force Alanna Heiss, Pritzker art scion Abby Pucker, collectors Jill and Peter Kraus, art advisor Michi Jigarjian, White Cube senior director Courtney Willis Blair, curator and patron Dana Farouki, dealer Jane Hait, philanthropist Allison Berg, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak, curator and writer Legacy Russel and patron Victoria Rogers.

LaToya Ruby Frazier and Glenn D. Lowry. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

California Baby founder Jessica Soy and fashion heiress Paola Fendi mingled with a Who’s Who of artists that included Korakrit Arunanondchai, Matthew Barney, Cecily Brown, Ian Cheng, Whitney Claflin, Raul De Nieves, Camille Henrot, Joan Jonas, DonChristian Jones, Ayoung Kim, Deana Lawson, Glenn Ligon, Okwui Okpokwasili, Tschabalala Self, Sable Elyse Smith, Taryn Simon and Kiki Smith (among many others). That is, until MoMA PS1 director Connie Butler gave the gentle call to dinner. The evening’s feast, designed by acclaimed chef and artist Omar Tate, was a garden-to-table reverie made of roots, herbs, flowers and whatever else he deemed seasonally appropriate.

“We know that our work, both individually and collectively, as a fragile but essential ecosystem, is more important than ever,” Butler told the room before passing the mic to LaToya Ruby Frazier, who praised Wei Rales for her “generosity, sincerity, and willingness to act.” Then board chair Robert Soros kept it brief, touching on PS1’s history and future before introducing artist and musician Jason Moran, who in turn welcomed Walker.

But when the clock struck ten, the gala loosened its collar. Guests stood, stretched and made their way upstairs for the much-anticipated afterparty—dreamily designed by DonChristian Jones and kept electric by live sets from Demi Vee and The Band, plus DJ turns from Ms. Carrie Stacks and Persona La Ave.

Sydie Lansing and Agnes Gund

Sydie Lansing and Agnes Gund. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Sarah Arison

Sarah Arison. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg

Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Tschabalala Self and Lyle Ashton Harris

Tschabalala Self and Lyle Ashton Harris. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Glenn D. Lowry, Mitchell Rales and Dustin Yellin

Glenn D. Lowry, Mitchell Rales and Dustin Yellin. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

LaToya Ruby Frazier

LaToya Ruby Frazier. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Kara Walker and Emily Rales

Kara Walker and Emily Rales. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Camille Henrot

Camille Henrot. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Robert Soros and Ruba Katrib

Robert Soros and Ruba Katrib. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Rebecca Reed and Dustin Yellin

Rebecca Reed and Dustin Yellin. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Karesia Batan

Karesia Batan. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Molly Epstein

Molly Epstein. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Reginald Dwayne Betts

Reginald Dwayne Betts. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Lucas Cooper and Dorsey Waxter

Lucas Cooper and Dorsey Waxter. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Hyun-sook Lee, Lee Ufan, Connie Butler and Tina Kim

Hyun-sook Lee, Lee Ufan, Connie Butler and Tina Kim. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold

Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhold. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Lisa Roumell and Mark Rosenthal

Lisa Roumell and Mark Rosenthal. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Isolde Brielmaier

Isolde Brielmaier. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

George Petrocheillos, Connie Butler and Dakis Joannou

George Petrocheillos, Connie Butler and Dakis Joannou. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Kym Pinder and Legacy Russell

Kym Pinder and Legacy Russell. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Charles Stewart, Adam Pendleton and Caterina Stewart

Charles Stewart, Adam Pendleton and Caterina Stewart. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Taryn Sacramone, Jose Ortiz and Sally Tallant

Taryn Sacramone, Jose Ortiz and Sally Tallant. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Glenn Ligon, Sarah Arison and Alanna Heiss

Glenn Ligon, Sarah Arison and Alanna Heiss. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Damani Malcom, Allison Calhoun, Michelle Thomas and Octavia Burgel

Damani Malcom, Allison Calhoun, Michelle Thomas and Octavia Burgel. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Ruba Katrib and Ayoung Kim

Ruba Katrib and Ayoung Kim. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Deana Haggag and Abby Pucker

Deana Haggag and Abby Pucker. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Jill Kraus and Peter Kraus

Jill Kraus and Peter Kraus. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Abigail DeVille and Eric N. Mack

Abigail DeVille and Eric N. Mack. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Meg Malloy and Kara Walker

Meg Malloy and Kara Walker. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Tavares Strachan and Tschabalala Self

Tavares Strachan and Tschabalala Self. Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Suzanna Lee, Molly Epstein and Abigail Ross Goodman

Suzanna Lee, Molly Epstein and Abigail Ross Goodman. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Jeffrey Meris, Catherine Schreiber and Tavares Strachan

Jeffrey Meris, Catherine Schreiber and Tavares Strachan. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

DonChristian Jones

DonChristian Jones. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Peter Brandt and James Lavender

Peter Brandt and James Lavender. Brendon Cook/BFA.com

Art Stars Party With the Power Patrons: Inside This Year’s MoMA PS1 Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Samir Goel, Julie Markham, Eleanor Heyman Propp, Jessica Soy, Mahfuz Sultan, Chloe Sultan, Emily Wei Rales, Courtney Willis Blair, Dana Farouki, Legacy Russel, Paola Fendi, Whitney Claflin, DonChristian Jones, Thomas Wilhelm, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Paul Arnhold, Jill Kraus, Jane Hait, Victoria Rogers, Ayoung Kim, Okwui Okpokwasili, Sable Elyse Smith, Omar Tate, Gaurav Garg, Jamie Soros, Glenn D Lowry, Michi Jigarjian, Allison Berg, Raul De Nieves, Peter Kraus, Robert Soros, Abby Pucker, Ian Cheng, Tschabalala Self, Connie Butler, Iman, Komal Shah, Alanna Heiss, Deana Lawson, Darren Walker, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Camille Henrot, Taryn Simon, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Sarah Arison, Jason Moran, Joan Jonas, Anne Pasternak, Wes Gordon, Glenn Ligon, Agnes Gund, Kiki Smith, Cecily Brown, Matthew Barney, Kara Walker, MoMA PS1