Where Art World Avant-Garde and Establishment Meet: Inside The Kitchen’s Spring Gala

Culture’s boldfaced names gathered to celebrate legendary choreographer Lucinda Childs, visionary filmmaker Wu Tsang and power patron Jamie Singer Soros.

By
Legacy Russell, Olivier Berggruen, Rachael Louise Elliott and Porfirio Figueroa. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Last week at City Winery, The Kitchen hosted its annual Spring Gala—a vibrant convergence of artists, patrons and cultural luminaries that honored the legendary choreographer Lucinda Childs, visionary filmmaker, artist and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Wu Tsang and patron Jamie Singer Soros, joined by her husband Robert Soros.

For those not in the know, The Kitchen is best described as a crucible for boundary-pushing art. “My hope for the future of the art world is that institutions continue to commit to holding space for artists for risky play and the discovery of new directions,” executive director Legacy Russell told Observer in 2023. With more than 50 years of exhibitions, performances and provocative dialogue under its belt, The Kitchen continues to do exactly that.

This year’s gala, co-chaired by Sarah Arison, Olivier Berggruen and Michi Jigarjian, with honorary co-chairs Charles Atlas, Philip Glass, Jacqueline Humphries, Simone Leigh and Fred Moten, was a true reflection of the institution’s avant-garde roots.

The benefit committee, a who’s who of deep-pocketed art-world commitment, included Larry Gagosian, Jody and John Arnhold, Philip and Shelley Aarons, Agnes Gund, along with a lineup of artists: Rashid Johnson, Julie Mehretu and Cindy Sherman among them. Institutional support came from a formidable lineup—Hauser & Wirth, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Keith Haring Foundation, Glenn Ligon Studio, FLOX Studio and others—all adding ballast to The Kitchen’s mission.

The guest list, meanwhile, reflected a cross-section of the art world’s most visible powerbrokers and iconoclasts. Patrons Sarah Arison, Carla Shen, Bernard Lumpkin and Carmine L. Boccuzzi mingled with low-key, high-impact tastemaker A.C. Hudgins. Artists in attendance included Joan Jonas, Baseera Khan, Jordan Carter, Miles Greenberg, Naudline Pierre and Rhea Dillon exchanged ideas with curators Robyn Farrell, Isolde Brielmaier and Jasmine Wahi. Ebony Haynes of David Zwirner and dealer Jane Hait were among the commercial-side notables in the room. Also spotted was Kickstarter CEO (and passionate art collector) Everette Taylor.

An artist in a black hat and jacket with a dramatic red feather arrangement speaks into a microphone on stage at The Kitchen’s Spring Gala.
Serpentwithfeet. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Actor and choreographer Angela Trimbur emceed the night with wit and warmth, bolstered by remarks from Russell, Moten and kinetic force-of-nature choreographer Elizabeth Streb. The evening’s program included a propulsive drum-driven dance by Alysia Johnson of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, followed by a hauntingly elegant spoken-word set by serpentwithfeet.

Angela Trimbur

An emcee wearing a black dress speaks expressively on stage in front of a screen that reads “The Kitchen Spring Gala, May 22, 2025,” listing honorees and performers including Lucinda Childs, Wu Tsang, Jamie Singer Soros, Robert Soros, serpentwithfeet and Angela Trimbur.
Angela Trimbur. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Ilana Savdie and Sarah Arison

Two women, one in a brown pantsuit with a printed bodysuit and one in a red and orange ombré gown, laugh together on the gala floor.
Ilana Savdie and Sarah Arison. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Iris Marden and Isolde Brielmaier

Two women stand arm-in-arm in front of The Kitchen’s backdrop at the Spring Gala; one wears a dark suit with floral appliqués, the other a cropped textured black dress with a red clutch.
Iris Marden and Isolde Brielmaier. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

A woman in a bright red dress stands next to a man in a gray suit jacket and blue shirt; both pose in front of The Kitchen’s Spring Gala backdrop.
Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Carla Shen

A woman in a bold, sleeveless leopard-print dress poses confidently in front of The Kitchen’s step-and-repeat backdrop, smiling with one hand on her hip.
Carla Shen. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Miles Greenberg and Sarah Jones

A man in a black sleeveless shirt that reads “ADULT CONTENT” stands smiling beside a woman in a pink satin gown, both posing amid banquet tables at The Kitchen Spring Gala.
Miles Greenberg and Sarah Jones. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Elizabeth Streb and Lucinda Childs

Two older women pose side by side in front of The Kitchen’s backdrop—one wearing a black blazer over a rock band T-shirt, the other in black with a patterned scarf and white hair.
Elizabeth Streb and Lucinda Childs. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Zoe Lukov and NIC Kay

Two women pose in front of The Kitchen’s branded backdrop; one wears a fringed brown dress and heels, the other wears a loose denim shirt and glasses.
Zoe Lukov and NIC Kay. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Jeremy Capps and Makayla Bailey

A man in a pinstripe suit and sunglasses smiles and embraces a woman in a floral halter gown with dark sunglasses and a large hair bow, standing in front of The Kitchen’s gala step-and-repeat.
Jeremy Capps and Makayla Bailey. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Wu Tsang and Raja Feather Kelly

Two men laugh and hold hands in front of The Kitchen’s Spring Gala step-and-repeat; one wears a black puffer jacket with pearl earrings, the other a red and yellow striped jacket over a yellow shirt.
Wu Tsang and Raja Feather Kelly. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

RaFia Santana, Lena Imamura and Nora Clancy

Three women—one in bright pink patchwork, one with orange-dyed hair in a floral jacket, and one in a shimmering rose-colored dress—smile at the camera during the dinner portion of The Kitchen’s gala.
RaFia Santana, Lena Imamura and Nora Clancy. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Emily Waters and Clive Chang

A woman in a white tied blouse and green sparkly pants poses with a man in a white blazer; both are laughing in front of The Kitchen’s event step-and-repeat.
Emily Waters and Clive Chang. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Robyn Farrell, Josiah McElheny, Jordan Carter and Alexandra Cunningham Cameron

A group of four guests wearing black “TK” baseball caps, including two women and two men, pose together at a table during the gala.
Robyn Farrell, Josiah McElheny, Jordan Carter and Alexandra Cunningham Cameron. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Jasmine Wahi and Aruna D’Souza

Two women in colorful saris stand smiling in front of a step-and-repeat backdrop with "The Kitchen" and "TK" logos, posing at The Kitchen’s Spring Gala.
Jasmine Wahi and Aruna D’Souza. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Jay Worthington, Debra Singer, Kahlil Robert Irving, Lisa Ivorian and Aileen Agopian

Five people stand together in front of The Kitchen’s gala backdrop, including a man holding a tote bag that says "THE MET"—they appear to be a mix of art professionals and donors.
Jay Worthington, Debra Singer, Kahlil Robert Irving, Lisa Ivorian and Aileen Agopian. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Naudline Pierre

A woman wearing a black blazer with large buttons and a dramatic black headwrap poses alone in front of The Kitchen’s Spring Gala backdrop.
Naudline Pierre. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Thea Gulbrandsen and Julio Santo Domingo

A woman in a green fitted dress holds a pink clutch while standing next to a man in a dark jacket and floral shirt, both smiling at The Kitchen’s gala photo wall.
Thea Gulbrandsen and Julio Santo Domingo. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Kiana Rawji, Rhea Dillon, Zoë Hopkins and Baseera Khan

Four women in festive eveningwear—two in black dresses, one in a sheer blue top and pants, and one in a sequin blazer—pose for a photo mid-celebration at The Kitchen gala.
Kiana Rawji, Rhea Dillon, Zoë Hopkins and Baseera Khan. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Eliza Soros, Julian Ehrlich and Eliza Barry Callahan

Three people in black outfits stand side by side, smiling at The Kitchen’s Spring Gala backdrop; the central figure wears glasses and a checkered scarf.
Eliza Soros, Julian Ehrlich and Eliza Barry Callahan. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Jacqueline Humphries

Jacqueline Humphries. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Molly Davies and Legacy Russell

Two women embrace warmly in front of The Kitchen’s gala backdrop—one wearing a multicolored patchwork dress with a green headband, the other in a bright coral-red strapless gown with a large bow.
Molly Davies and Legacy Russell. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

