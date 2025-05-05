Culture  •  Parties

On International Dance Day, the Stars of Today Met the Stars of Tomorrow to Celebrate YAGP

The movers and shakers of high society and the performing arts turned out for the organization's 2025 gala, which honored Sarah Hoover and showcased the next generation of dance brilliance.

By
Sara Mullally, Sarah Hoover and Kennedy Smith. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Among the VIP-charged parties we didn’t get around to gushing about last week was the 2025 Youth America Grand Prix gala—The Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow—which, in a perfect pirouette of providence, took place on this year’s International Dance Day. As always, the evening unfolded in glittering, glamorous form, overseen this time by TV personality Andy Cohen (whom someone that night apparently dubbed “the Baryshnikov of Bravo”) and YAGP alumna, choreographer and former ABT dancer Melanie Hamrick—the fact that she’s Mick Jagger’s fiancée probably deserves a mention.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Unfolding first in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the evening honored Sarah Hoover, the arts advocate and former gallerist whose devotion to cultural leadership and next-gen talent has become her calling card. In brief: she co-founded ABT’s Accelerator Committee and fundraises tirelessly for everything from Twyla Tharp’s Diamond Jubilee tour to the New York City Ballet, though you might be more familiar with Hoover, the author. “Sarah is devoted to ballet and the arts,” Hamrick told the crowd before turning toward Hoover and adding, “Sarah, I am proud to call you a friend.”

SEE ALSO: Ten Highlights From New York’s Spring Marquee Auctions

Among those there to celebrate The Motherload author and to support YAGP were boldface types like Chelsea Clinton, who arrived with two of her children and needs no introduction, designer Zac Posen, actor and writer Harrison Ball, former Observer columnist and Sex in the City creator Candace Bushnell, Jagger progeny Lucas Jagger, star editor Amy Astley, arts philanthropist Andrew Martin-Webber and producer Jenni Pulos, among many others.

But the performers were the real stars of the evening: Lucia Lacarra and Matthew Golding debuted a U.S. premiere choreographed by Golding and Edwaard Liang, while Germain Louvet and Hannah O’Neill of the Paris Opera Ballet performed Le Parc by Angelin Preljocaj. O’Neill returned with Friedemann Vogel of the Stuttgart Ballet for a pas de deux from Onegin, and Louvet reappeared solo with a variation from Swan Lake. Yana Peneva, Stuttgart’s newest soloist, made her New York debut in Le Corsaire with daniil simkin, while ABT Studio Company stars Kayla Mak and Max Barker brought Balanchine’s Tarantella to life. Xin Peng Wang, in his final season leading Ballet Dortmund, unveiled a world premiere danced by Samuel Bassler and Daria Suzi. And Isaiah Day delivered a new work for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, paired with a live original score by Matthew Whitaker. The YAGP International Contemporary Ensemble, as always, closed the program, giving the assembled dance devotees a peek at tomorrow’s rising talent.

Germain Louvet and Hannah O’Neill in Le Parc by Angelin Preljocaj. Jennifer Curry Wingrove

“This is an incredible honor by such a meaningful organization to the world of dance,” Hoover said over dinner. “I want to explain how deep my love of dance is. As a young girl growing up in Indiana, I did not have a ton of access to culture. But I did have incredible dance training, and I went to summer programs at ABT and elsewhere. I remember the impact of watching Glass Pieces, a Jerome Robbins ballet with music by Philip Glass. It was totally different than anything I’d ever seen. It changed the trajectory of my life: where I would live and what I would be dedicated to doing. I see dancers and ballet as showing us a more empathetic and expansive way forward in the world, and for that, they are my idols forever.”

And, once again, the YAGP’s Pointe Project returned with seventeen custom pairs of out-of-this-world ballet slippers embellished by artists and designers, including a pair of black sequin shoes by TWP, a glittery silver and black pair by Michael Kors and a pink, embroidered pair by LoveShackFancy. Our favorite? Artist Fer Da Silva’s street-art-inspired addition with “What you call sacrifice, I call love” inked on the insole. That said, the petite slippers that sparkled in their gold-and-glass display were just a wee bit overshadowed by a striking larger-than-life pointe shoe covered in dazzling disco balls and fresh spring flowers. Overshadowed in the best possible way, that is.

Zoe Anderson

Zoe Anderson. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Andy Cohen and Melanie Hamrick

Andy Cohen and Melanie Hamrick. Courtesy YAGP

Sarah Hoover

Sarah Hoover. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Lina Wallach, Rachel Wexler, Grace Pomerance, Colleen Crivello and Marcella Hymowitz

Lina Wallach, Rachel Wexler, Grace Pomerance, Colleen Crivello and Marcella Hymowitz. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Katie Haralson

Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Katie Haralson. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Melanie Hamrick and Larissa Saveliev

Melanie Hamrick and Larissa Saveliev. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Lucas Jagger and Elisa Annenberg Paglia

Lucas Jagger and Elisa Annenberg Paglia. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Jerry Metellus

Jerry Metellus. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Eugenia Bullock

Eugenia Bullock. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Judith Pisar, Larissa Saveliev and Maria Cristina Anzola

Judith Pisar, Larissa Saveliev and Maria Cristina Anzola. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Libby Klein and Marcella Hymowitz

Libby Klein and Marcella Hymowitz. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Djassi DaCosta Johnson

Djassi DaCosta Johnson. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Michelle Ochs and Katya Tolstova

Michelle Ochs and Katya Tolstova. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Barbara Brandt and Matthew Witticker

Barbara Brandt and Matthew Witticker. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Colby Mugrabi

Colby Mugrabi. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Dan Bragiel and Josephine Lee

Dan Bragiel and Josephine Lee. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Maxim Bel and Irina Dvorovenko

Maxim Bel and Irina Dvorovenko. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Amy Astley, Melanie Hamrick and Brynn Putnam

Amy Astley, Melanie Hamrick and Brynn Putnam. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Harrison Ball and Zac Posen

Harrison Ball and Zac Posen. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Kerin Rose Gold and Priya Shukla

Kerin Rose Gold and Priya Shukla. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Joanna Jagoda and Collin Rosche

Joanna Jagoda and Collin Rosche. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Martha Hoover, Sarah Hoover and Colby Mugrabi

Martha Hoover, Sarah Hoover and Colby Mugrabi. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Karine Plantadit

Karine Plantadit. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Natalie Dougherty, Yair Stern, Angelique Dawson and Mia Rowe

Natalie Dougherty, Yair Stern, Angelique Dawson and Mia Rowe. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Monica Elias

Monica Elias. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Mark Tamayo and Jeanne Hoefliger

Mark Tamayo and Jeanne Hoefliger. Michelle Kammerman/BFA.com

Michelle Fedotova, Jolie Moray, Jamie Meyer and Mikaela Meyer

Michelle Fedotova, Jolie Moray, Jamie Meyer and Mikaela Meyer. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

Lesley Vecsler, Amanda Perrin and Natasha Caronna

Lesley Vecsler, Amanda Perrin and Natasha Caronna. Julia D'Ambola/BFA.com

On International Dance Day, the Stars of Today Met the Stars of Tomorrow to Celebrate YAGP
Filed Under: Parties, Dance, Culture, Galas, Lucas Jagger, Andrew Martin-Webber, Jenni Pulos, Lucia Lacarra, Matthew Golding, Germain Louvet, Hannah O’Neill, Angelin Preljocaj, Friedemann Vogel, Yana Peneva, Kayla Mak, Max Barker, Xin Peng Wang, Samuel Bassler, Daria Suzi, Isaiah Day, Fer Da Silva, Youth America Grand Prix, Melanie Hamrick, Harrison Ball, Edwaard Liang, daniil simkin, Sarah Hoover, Matthew Whitaker, Ballet, Amy Astley, Jerome Robbins, Twyla Tharp, Philip Glass, Andy Cohen, Zac Posen, Candace Bushnell, Mick Jagger, Chelsea Clinton, Michael Kors