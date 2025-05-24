Realism Returns: The Resurgence of Traditional Art Skills in the Digital Age

“It comes down to reality,” Billy Joel sings in “New York State of Mind.” Indeed, slowly but surely over recent decades, realist art has bounced back into the mainstream. This resurgence follows a long period in which paintings and sculptures with identifiable subject matter—works that reflect what humans actually see in the world—were widely dismissed. In tandem, the rise of the digital era diminished the value once placed on traditional art skills. But that tide is turning.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Unlike abstract art, representational art depicts recognizable subjects from the real world, such as landscapes or figures. The work might be executed in a wide range of styles, from impressionism to photorealism, medieval religious iconography to Salvador Dalí’s surreal scenes. It is sometimes called realist or figurative art, though “realism” also refers to a specific, detailed, lifelike approach to representational imagery.

More narrowly defined, “Realism” is often viewed as the first modern art movement. It emerged in France in the 1840s as a rejection of traditional forms of art and literature deemed obsolete in the wake of the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. The movement emphasized humanism and real-world subjects, displacing religious or mythological themes, and revolutionized painting in the process.

The realist rebound began in the 1960s against the dominating background of Abstract Expressionism. In the 1970s, Photorealists such as Chuck Close and Richard Estes helped refocus attention on technical skill. In the 1980s, more expressive realist work created by artists like Odd Nerdrum attracted notice, and by the 1990s, prominent institutions were taking note and ateliers such as the Florence Academy revived classical drawing and painting techniques, cementing a renewed interest in traditional foundations.

Evidence of realism’s revival is now widespread from magazine coverage, gallery exhibitions and efforts of competitive art organizations such as the Art Renewal Center (ARC) and the Bennett Prize, administered by the Pittsburgh Foundation. These institutions spotlight work that combines the highest level of technical achievement and conceptual sophistication. A new generation of successful contemporary realist painters, including Roberto Ferri, Nick Alm, Jeremy Lipking, Ali Cavanaugh and April Gornik, has further elevated the movement.

Although realist art never disappeared from major institutions, those institutions are now more visibly reflecting the trend. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for example, has recently mounted exhibitions of realist work, including most recently “Caspar David Friedrich: The Soul of Nature” and “Sargent and Paris.” Internationally, the movement is also seen in exhibitions like “Realism Now” at the European Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona.

But why now? In a moment seemingly dominated by digital and A.I.-generated art, some attribute realism’s resurgence to a broader cultural embrace of conservative values or to a post-pandemic desire for tangible human connection. Yet the revival of realism began well before these recent shifts. While these may be contributing factors, there are deeper reasons for the rebound. At its core, realist art offers a kind of pleasure and fulfillment that is increasingly rare. The best contemporary realist art provides a gratifying connection to the world as we perceive it. These works feel unmistakably human, not only in their subject matter and planning but also in their execution. They are shaped by the artist’s hand, their movement and their eye. That sense of human touch is something we continue to seek out.

The art market, too, has taken notice. Realist paintings have been fetching high prices at auction and earning praise from critics. René Magritte’s L’empire des lumières sold for $121 million at Christie’s in November 2024, breaking records as the highest Surrealist work sold at auction. At the same time, the range and diversity of realist art has broadened to encompass more styles.

As Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine observed in 2024, covering the ”Realism Now” exhibition in Barcelona: “Realism is a plural movement, a territory with as many paths as there are artists who traverse it.” There is space for digital and A.I.-generated art, each requiring its own skill set. But human-produced realist art will never disappear. In fact, it may be more essential than ever.

Much of realism’s strengths lie in its foundation in classical technique, and access to that training has never been greater. As U.S. Art News reported in September 2024, there has been a revival in classical art instruction, with choices ranging from formal programs at schools such as the Florence Academy, online instruction from top teachers and private mentorship from master artists.

Classical art training emphasizes technical proficiency, drawing heavily on fundamental principles such as line, shape, value and form. Students engage in rigorous study through life drawing, anatomical study and constructive sketching. Today’s realist artists are building on these foundations while exploring new techniques and materials to capture the details and textures of real life. Some artists are incorporating digital tools alongside the more traditional materials such as oil paint, acrylics and charcoal. Today’s prominent artists known for blending traditional techniques with digital art include David Hockney and Jordan Nassar.

Collectors—whether seasoned or casual—often find the skill involved in realism immediately legible. As an Art and Object anecdote recounted, one viewer put it simply: “I know that guy was a genius, but sometimes I want to know if it’s good artwork just by looking at it.”

Realism has developed into many divergent paths, both stylistically and thematically. Photorealism often showcases sheer technical virtuosity, while other realist works, like those by April Gornik, aim to evoke deeply emotional responses. Some realist art emerged in contrast to the preceding Romanticism era, which often idealized its subjects. That approach frequently included in its scope what the artist saw as the rawness and sorrow of everyday life. Over the years, other forms of realist works leaned more heavily into didactic and critical commentaries on the current culture.

Realism’s appeal, in the end, may lie in its capacity to evolve—remaining grounded in traditional skill while expanding to reflect the complexities of the present moment. In an era of increasing digital abstraction, that human touch remains uniquely compelling.