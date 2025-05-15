From Ramen-Making Class to Horseback Riding, Airbnb Pivots to Experiences and Services

Personal meals made by a Michelin-star chef. A Lucha libre training session with Retro, a professional luchador. An afternoon game of catch with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. These are just some of the experiences now available through Airbnb. The home-sharing giant yesterday (May 14) rolled out a wide slate of hotel-style services and localized activities.

The company’s sweeping rebrand aims to win over travelers who still prefer hotels—Airbnb’s most formidable competitor. “People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space,” CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. “Now, we’re giving you the best of both worlds.”

While hotels have long been known for their built-in perks like room service and on-site gyms, Airbnb is now offering comparable amenities in 260 cities worldwide. Through the app, users can book everything from massages and spa treatments to professional photoshoots, catered meals and personal training sessions.

Airbnb’s new service “hosts” average 10 years of professional experience and must complete the company’s identity verification process, as well as submit any relevant licenses and certifications. The services are priced for a broad range of budgets—half are available for $50 or less per person—and they’re open to anyone, not just travelers or Airbnb guests.

Alongside these services, Airbnb is also revamping its Experiences platform. Originally launched in 2016, the initiative struggled to gain traction due to limited personalization and affordability.

Now, the company is taking another stab at it. Available in 650 cities worldwide, the updated experiences include unique offerings such as a Notre Dame tour with one of the cathedral’s restoration architects, a ramen-making class led by award-winning chef Saburo Ishigōka, and a horseback ride through ancient Inca sites in Peru. The average cost of an experience is about $66, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb has also introduced a new “Originals” category, featuring experiences hosted by particularly notable or unconventional figures. These include a beach volleyball session on Rio’s Leblon Beach with Olympian Carolina Solberg, a glam session with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and an anime-themed event with Megan Thee Stallion—alongside the previously mentioned football and barbecue experience with Patrick Mahomes.

To support the rollout, Airbnb has refreshed its app, redesigning the Explore and Trips tabs, as well as updating its messaging and profile features for easier navigation. Later this year, the company plans to launch a new social component, allowing users to connect with fellow experience participants before and after events.

This pivot isn’t entirely unexpected. Earlier this year, CEO Brian Chesky described 2025 as “the beginning of a new Airbnb“—one that aims to serve as a hub not just for rentals, but for a broader range of lifestyle services and experiences.