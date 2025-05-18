What CEOs Can Learn from the Boring Power of Mark Carney

We live in a world where disruptive personalities and headstrong leadership styles grab the headlines. But maybe Mark Carney’s measured and meticulous rise to become the 24th Prime Minister of Canada offers a compelling counterexample. While some might label the former central bank chief as ‘boring,’ his track record shows a shrewd approach that has been remarkably effective in high-stakes scenarios. As CEOs navigate an increasingly VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) business environment, Carney’s ‘boring power’ provides valuable lessons worth examining.

The ‘Strategic Stillness’ Advantage

Carney’s measured bearing stands in stark contrast to many of today’s high-profile leaders, and his composed demeanour has proven effective across diplomatic, financial and policy arenas. This approach was evident during the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Donald Trump on May 6th of this year. His calm presence in the pressure of the Oval Office appeared to shift the dynamic from confrontational to collaborative, with more warmth being shown than had been the case between the President and Carney’s predecessor. This ‘strategic stillness’ has characterized the Canadian Prime Minister’s entire career. During his tenure as governor of the Bank of England, he navigated the 2016 Brexit fallout and the onset of COVID-19 with the same measured composure. Despite these conditions, Carney became one of the longest-serving governors in the Bank’s history.

Research supports the wisdom of this approach for leaders who value sustainability over column inches. A Harvard Business Review study found that “how [CEOs] respond under pressure” makes a lasting impression on the people around them. It concluded by saying, “While it isn’t easy to step up to your best under pressure, it is incredibly important.”

Technical Mastery into Leadership Leverage

Behind Carney’s composed exterior lies exceptional technical expertise. His Harvard and Oxford education and 13 years at Goldman Sachs gave him a rock-solid foundation for his central banking career. The technical mastery forged over decades allowed him to communicate complex economic principles with authority, even when the news he had to deliver wasn’t what the markets or politicians wanted to hear.

Several sources agree that this ability to translate complex monetary concepts to different stakeholders is the factor that can make or break financial endeavours. For CEOs, the lesson is clear: technical know-how combined with clear communication gives you a strategic advantage. Embrace the credibility that comes with the breadth of business experience, but never forget that leverage is built when you communicate this experience with clarity.

Building Trust Through Consistency

Throughout his career, Carney has prioritized institutional credibility over personal visibility. His approach to leadership has focused more on building trust through consistent messaging than cultivating a charismatic public persona. This consistency was evident in his handling of forward guidance at the Bank of England during the Brexit transition. Rather than making abrupt policy shifts, Carney publicly emphasized the Bank’s commitment to providing ‘relative guidance’ and conditioned his forecasts on evolving data and market expectations.

Studies highlight that open and candid communication from leaders fosters trust, enhances employee engagement and supports organizational change. In short, CEOs who provide predictable, measured leadership during uncertainty create the psychological safety that teams need to perform at their best.

Balancing Multiple Stakeholders

Perhaps Carney’s most transferable skill for CEOs is his ‘everyman’ ability to address multiple audiences simultaneously. Throughout his career, observers have noted his ability to communicate across constituencies with differing interests. As Bank of England governor, he balanced the interests of financial markets, politicians and the broader public. As UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, he worked at the intersection of public policy, financial markets, and climate science. And as his 2021 book Value(s): Building a Better World for All shows, his decision to explicitly address the challenge of balancing economic priorities with broader societal needs was conscious and intentional. Today’s CEOs who face similar complexity should take heed and seek equilibrium rather than bowing to single-issue stakeholders.

Be ‘Boring’ in a Crisis

Crisis management is where Carney’s ‘boring power’ really shines bright. His methodical approach, clear communication, evidence-based decision-making and forward planning during turbulent times have proven effective on multiple occasions throughout his career. During the 2008 financial crisis, Carney’s measured response at Canada’s central bank helped the country avoid the worst of the crisis. A 2024 IMF working paper emphasized his communication and forward guidance as key success factors during the Brexit transition period.

A 2021 Global Crisis Survey by PwC found that organizations with strategic, well-integrated crisis response plans and leadership teams are significantly better positioned to maintain operations and recover from disruptions. As CEOs navigate today’s complex risk landscape of geopolitical tensions, A.I. disruption and climate change, Carney’s boring-but-effective crisis management offers a template.

Putting ‘Boring Power’ to Work

How can CEOs cultivate methodical, adaptive and communicative traits? Three actionable steps stand out.

Be strategically restrained : Carney can hold competing ideas in tension without rushing towards a premature resolution. He focuses on synthesising opposing views rather than making binary decisions. This allows him to reach nuanced outcomes that acknowledge complexity. Invest in becoming a wider subject matter expert: Carney’s power comes partly from his unique background in investment banking, central banking, climate finance and diplomacy. He has expanded his technical understanding into adjacent areas. This gives him credibility with multiple stakeholders and positions him as a strategic leader rather than a tactical expert. Practice clear and calibrated communication : Carney’s communication is notable for its precision and how he adapts it to specific audiences. As George Bernard Shaw allegedly said, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” Don’t let this be you.

In a world where disruptive leadership gets the headlines, Carney’s ‘boring power’ offers a compelling alternative. The evidence suggests that a methodical, technically sound, consistent approach may be exactly what organizations need to navigate today’s complex challenges. Perhaps boring isn’t so boring after all.

David Pullan and Sarah Jane McKechnie are the founders of UK-based consultancy The Story Spotters and co-authors of The DNA of Engagement: A Story-Based Approach to Building Trust and Influencing Change