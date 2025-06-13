Action Franchises Still Thrill Gen Z—With the Right Stars and Strategy

Critics have declared traditional Hollywood entertainment dead to young audiences. Gen Z does enjoy TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat just as much—if not more—than plain old fashioned television and movies. But all hope is not lost. Traditional action and adventure thrillers are still finding new life with younger viewers. Tom Cruise, at 62, may be old enough to be a grandfather to some Gen Z audiences. Yet he ranks 4th among their favorite theatrical movie stars, according to National Research Group data reported by Puck News. This raises a fascinating question about how the action genre is surviving—and, in some ways, thriving—in an era defined by streaming standards, superhero spectacle and micro-attention spans.

The numbers tell a surprising story about star power

Gen Z represents just 20 percent of the audience demand for the Mission Impossible franchise vs. nearly 35 percent from millennials, according to data from media research firm Parrot Analytics. At 71 years old, the James Bond franchise is old enough to have forgotten which actor played 007 in which movie. Unsurprisingly, the film series skews even older with Gen Z contributing just 13 percent of demand. But the action-adventure genre overall still holds sway with these digital descendants. Why? One big reason is the star.

As mentioned, Cruise ranks 4th among Gen Z’s favorite theatrical movie stars (and second overall for general audiences). He’s behind action-dynamo Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds, and ahead of Brad Pitt, whose high-octane racing epic F1 has been climbing the awareness and interest charts of Greenlight Analytics’ box office tracking service, The Quorum, where I work as Director of Insights and Content Strategy.

The Rock cultivated crossover appeal through his wrestling background and family-friendly brand. Reynolds wins them over with meta-humor and social media savvy. Cruise hooks them with death-defying Holy Shit stunts. Even the real-life romantic chemistry and Spider-Man IP power behind Zendaya (7th for Gen Z) and Tom Holland (13th) strikes a chord with younger viewers. (Social media following has become a key factor in casting. Studios see it as a small way to raise the floor of audience interest).

On the overall star power ranking, major names that regularly pop up in action films like Denzel Washington (1st), Will Smith (7th) and Keanu Reeves (9th) are well represented in the top 25. There’s no doubt that in the intellectual property era, star power alone is waning drastically; the name of the franchise matters more than the lead actor. But the right actor paired with the right concept and/or notable character can still make waves. General audiences may not show up for every Keanu Reeves movie. But best believe they’re buying tickets to Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Outside of select star power, streaming has helped keep the genre top of mind. Three of 2024’s 10 most-watched streaming originals were action-heavy series (The Boys, Fallout, Reacher), according to Nielsen viewership. Nine of Netflix’s 10 most-watched English-language films globally all-time incorporate action/adventure elements (Say what you want about Bird Box, but it’s been planted in the top 10 for seven years!). Netflix particularly banks on casting brand names like Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth and Reynolds in shoot-em-up, chop-em-down fisticuff films. Streaming’s ease of access and the genre’s plug-and-play excitement cement it as ideal lean-back and lean-forward viewing. The comfort of our couches has never been so action packed. Just don’t forget the popcorn.

Streaming platforms breathed new life and discoverability into older franchises. Classic Western series Gunsmoke drew more than 10 billion streaming viewing minutes nearly 70 years after its debut last year, per Nielsen. Legacy sequels like Bad Boys 3 and Top Gun: Maverick benefitted from years of catch-up viewing of prior films. This plays directly into Gen Z’s streaming-first mentality. Since 2011, the action genre has consistently been responsible for more than 20 percent of the annual domestic box office share, including nearly 30 percent last year, per box office database The Numbers.

Traditional spy franchises like Mission: Impossible and James Bond may be growing long in the tooth and occasionally out of touch. But the action genre itself is alive and well across different formats and platforms as it adapts to the times. To understand how we arrived at this point, and where the genre is headed, it’s worth examining how action cinema has transformed in recent history.

The evolution of the action genre

This resilience wasn’t always guaranteed. Non-IP action movies dominated the 1980s-90s led by heavyweight stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. But in recent decades, the superhero genre subsumed traditional action flicks by delivering similar explosive set pieces in service of beloved comic book mythology.

From 2004 to 2010, action movies claimed less than 20 percent of the annual domestic box office while ticket sales declined steadily. M:I and James Bond maintained cultural relevance despite lower Gen Z interest. But hits like the John Wick franchise—which launched in 2014 and has since grossed more than $1 billion globally—assisted a cultural comeback. Fans love when Hollywood delivers a fresh approach to familiar storytelling. There’s an argument to be made that the superhero’s rise informed new approaches to action flicks.

Marvel and DC trained audiences to think about franchises in more interconnected ways. Establishing universes that offer familiarity, spectacle and a mix of practical and visual effects re-engaged audiences. The sequential storylines and story eventization—such as Jurassic Park’s original cast returning for Jurassic World sequels or Fast & Furious bringing characters back from the dead—helped bridge eras and provide added audience incentive.

The genre also benefited from a blend of boundary-pushing innovation and classic return to form. Both yielded impressive results. Filmmakers like James Cameron and Christopher Nolan pushed action to new technical heights with massive blockbusters like Avatar, Inception and Tenet, while George Miller elevated the genre with the glorious carnage of Mad Max: Fury Road. They capitalized on growing interest in IMAX and other premium formats that revitalized the big screen experience. Given the improving quality of at-home entertainment, this is particularly helpful in attracting young ticket buyers.

Jason Statham’s recent 90s-esque mid-budget action movies (Wrath of Man, The Beekeeper, A Working Man) have all delivered consistent ROI. This year alone—with Sinners, Black Bag, Thunderbolts, Predator: Killer of Killers, Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning, Ballerina, The Accountant 2, Fight or Flight, Captain America: Brave New World and Novocaine—has already leaned heavily on frenetic film action.

Gen Z gravitates toward stars who feel accessible and self-aware, yet still appreciates traditional movie star charisma when executed authentically. They may not be the core audience target for traditional action franchises, but they’re not rejecting them entirely. Aided by streaming expansion and the genre’s storytelling and formatting development, we’re seeing renewed life outside of aging mainstays.

It’s up to Hollywood to properly leverage the learnings from successes like John Wick (stylized balletic violence, engaging world-building and a well-liked star) and The Boys (genre-blending superhero deconstruction, easy streaming access and a tantalizingly satirical nature). Doing so effectively will create new pathways for action programming to reach younger audiences, which will collect more cash. Unlike Ethan Hunt and James Bond, the genre’s future won’t be found in chasing youth. Instead, it’s about being smart enough to help youth find you.