ADHD Isn’t a Trend. It’s a Competitive Edge—When Workplaces Adapt.

“Everyone has ADHD these days. It must be a new trend.” Few comments are as dismissive—or as misinformed. The rise in ADHD diagnoses isn’t a sign of a cultural fad. It reflects growing awareness and long-overdue recognition. Instead of just gritting their teeth and pushing through, more people are finally seeking answers after years, or even decades, of chronic overwhelm, anxiety and burnout.

So, no, not everyone has ADHD. Many are just now catching up to why they have always struggled with focus, routine or conventional working styles. That’s not a trend, it’s an indication of progress. Comparing ADHD to everyday stress misses the point entirely. When people respond to explanations of ADHD with, “Everyone gets overwhelmed sometimes,” some perspective is helpful: “Everyone urinates, too, but if someone was doing it 40 times a day, they likely have a problem.” ADHD isn’t just about distraction or forgetfulness. It’s a neurological difference that, when unsupported, can deeply impact someone’s professional trajectory.

The workplace isn’t built for neurodivergent brains

The ‘normal’ way of working doesn’t always align with the conditions that neurodiverse people need to thrive. One in seven people is neurodivergent, but 36 percent of neurodivergent employees say that they haven’t had any guidance or support at work. Managers aren’t given the information they need to help neurodiverse team members, either— a 2024 survey showed that only 28 percent of managers received any neurodiversity training.

Business offices can be overstimulating, and many workplaces expect neurodiverse minds to simply adapt. Behind desks across industries are employees heavily masking, drained by anxiety and therefore unable to perform at their full potential. Something as seemingly simple as a spontaneous “quick chat” can trigger days of spiraling—catastrophizing, overanalyzing and bracing for disaster. The lack of structure only amplifies anxiety. Meetings often feel like performance stages, where silence is safer than risk, and the loudest voices dominate, even as some of the best ideas remain unspoken. Forcing yourself to be neurotypical takes a toll. Structures that work for the neurotypical majority, such as back-to-back meetings, open office plans and unclear expectations, can be deeply counterproductive for others.

The result? We lose out on extraordinary talent. People with ADHD are not broken neurotypicals. They are intuitive, empathetic and creative thinkers who often bring a unique perspective to problem-solving. They spot patterns where others see chaos. They work in bursts of hyperfocus. They take risks that pay off. In short, they are the exact kind of minds that make companies more competitive—if we let them.

Building inclusive workplaces

It’s about time we created a workplace that lets neurodiverse people shine. That starts with equipping managers to support team members in fulfilling their true potential.

According to the Neuroinclusion at Work Report 2024, 45 percent of organizations say that inclusive workplace efforts have had a positive impact on creativity and innovation, while 43 percent report improvements in employee performance. Further, 63 percent of employers taking action to accommodate neurodiverse employees report a positive overall impact on employee wellbeing. The benefits of neuroinclusion aren’t theoretical—they’re tangible.

The broader economic implications are clear, too. A study by Accenture, Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities found that closing the disability employment gap could help boost the U.S. GDP by up to $25 billion (about $77 per person in the U.S.). That figure alone makes a clear business case for inclusive hiring and retention practices.

Yet ADHD in the workplace is still often treated as a liability. While frequently framed solely in terms of challenges, research suggests that employees with ADHD can offer extraordinary value in creativity, innovation and focus. The issue isn’t ADHD itself, it’s the lack of workplace accommodations holding employees back.

The value of thinking differently

An ADHD brain can think outside the box, identify patterns and trends, spot gaps in the market and approach problems from unique angles. Having ADHD minds within your organization will give you a fresh perspective, a new way of thinking and a competitive advantage.

While ADHD can mean issues with time management, memory and distractions, it can also come with sharp instincts, big-picture thinking and the kind of intuitive insight that can steer businesses away from bad deals even before they happen. During a conversation, a colleague once asked if ADHD was the reason for my occasional lateness. The answer was yes, but it’s also the reason for my strategic foresight, creativity and quick negotiation skills.

Putting accommodations in place is the best investment a company can make. Options like remote work and hybrid schedules help reduce sensory overwhelm, while tools such as noise-canceling headphones can improve concentration. Fidget tools and standing desks support focus and self-regulation. Providing visual reminders, calendars, regular breaks and access to ADHD or employee assistance programs can make a significant difference. These aren’t expensive perks, they’re investments that can yield massive returns. These simple accommodations can enable employees with ADHD to become among the most driven, creative and strategic contributors on your team. It’s time we stopped treating neurodiversity as a talking point or passing trend. ADHD isn’t a problem to solve, it’s a strength to cultivate.

Alex Partridge is the founder of LADBible and UNILAD and the host of the ADHD Chatter podcast. His book Now It All Makes Sense: How An ADHD Diagnosis Brought Clarity To My Life is out now, published by Sheldon Press.