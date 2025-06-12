This NYC Startup Turns Air Into Gasoline to Decarbonize Cars that Won’t Go Electric

Aircela’s journey began in 2019 when Dahlgren and his wife, Mia, who serves as the company’s chief operating officer, started developing the technology in their Manhattan apartment. Three years later, the startup expanded into commercial office space and has raised a total of $5.54 million to date to accelerate development, according to Pitchbook. Aircela is backed by investors including Chris Larsen, founder of the crypto payment service Ripple; Jeff Ubbem, an activist board member of ExxonMobil; Maersk Growth, a Danish venture capital fund; and others.

How it works

Aircela’s air-to-gasoline conversion process is divided into three subsystems. First, a fan pulls air into the machine, where it passes through a plastic and nylon net that extracts CO2, creating a liquid carbon solution. Next, an electrolyzer regenerates absorbents while separating the CO2 to produce hydrogen gas. Finally, a compressor processes the gases into methanol, which is then refined into gasoline.

Dahlgren explained that each machine currently produces about one gallon of gasoline every 24 hours, removing 10 kilograms of CO2 from the atmosphere for each gallon produced.

Aircela is working toward mass production of its machines. Designed to be assembled in modular parts, the machines can be scaled without the need for large, centralized facilities. The company is collaborating with specialized manufacturing partners for component production, while handling final assembly and system integration in-house.

“The technology is fully built, so this phase is about proving performance at commercial scale, optimizing production, and building customer confidence as we grow,” Dahlgren said.

Aircela’s plans for early adoption

Within the next two years, Aircela plans to manufacture between 50 and 100 machines for early field deployments, according to Jonny Lowndes, the company’s head of commercialization. Aircela is already in talks with potential customers, including several automakers. In late 2024, the startup showcased its technology to Jaguar Land Rover as part of the automaker’s sustainability innovation challenge. It is also in early discussions with a U.S.-based manufacturer and a German automaker, although the company declined to disclose their names.

Beyond the automotive sector, Aircela is targeting niche markets such as motorsports for racing vehicles, long-haul trucking and shipping. These industries “still rely on liquid fuels today,” Lowndes noted, and are looking for solutions to “reduce fossil dependence without overhauling their engineers, vehicles or infrastructure.”