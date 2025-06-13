Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang Leaves to Join Meta Following $14.3B Deal

As Meta intensifies its A.I. race against Big Tech rivals, it’s recruiting Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI, to strengthen its efforts. Wang, 28, announced yesterday (June 12) that he will step down as CEO to join a newly formed A.I. team within Meta. The announcement came after Meta acquired 49 percent of Scale AI in a deal that valued the startup at $29 billion, which Wang confirmed in a memo to employees.

“As you’ve probably gathered from recent news, opportunities of this magnitude often come at a cost. In this instance, that cost is my departure,” he wrote, while thanking his team for accelerating “the development of what may be the most important technology in human history.”