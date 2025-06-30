Arts  •  Galleries

Golden Hour Glamour: Inside the Serpentine Summer Party

Cate Blanchett co-hosted the annual art party, which this year drew Grayson Perry, Michael Bloomberg, Rebel Wilson, Sadiq Khan, Minnie Driver and Bianca Jagger.

By
Cate Blanchett and Bettina Korek. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Last week, as the golden hour lit up London’s Kensington Gardens in that honeyed glow so particular to June, the Serpentine Summer Party returned in all its unfiltered glamour. Marking the 25th anniversary of the Serpentine Pavilion architecture commission, this year’s fête was hosted by arts patron and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist with Cate Blanchett—the year’s singular star co-host—resplendent in a shell-encrusted Dilara Findikoglu creation. The invite-only event, long considered one of the U.K.’s most art-forward and impeccably dressed parties, proved again why it’s one of the most exclusive tickets of the summer. The dress code? Bold. The guest list? A Venn diagram of creative talents, cultural titans and high-profile disruptors.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

The centerpiece, as always, was the pavilion itself: A Capsule in Time, designed by Marina Tabassum and near-ethereal in the late-day sunshine. Also on view was Serpentine South’s Giuseppe Penone exhibition “Thoughts in the Roots,” which showcases the Arte Povera artist’s expansive body of sculpture, drawing, painting, installation art and photography exploring the relationship between humans and nature.

The year’s Who’s Who included London Mayor Sadiq Khan; Skepta, fresh from Paris Fashion Week; Isha Ambani, one of India’s most powerful business leaders; design-world titan Thomas Heatherwick; and artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye—because where else would you find a mayor, a Turner Prize winner, a billionaire heiress and a Mercury Prize-winning grime artist rubbing elbows? Screen favorites like Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Marvel’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, actress-turned-producer Rebel Wilson, comedy’s Isla Fisher, veteran Brit Celia Imrie, breakout Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning, Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds, Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft and fantasy franchise darling Emily Carey donned their creative best, along with a list of artists that included Anthea Hamilton, Rana Begum, Tomma Abts, Cornelia Parker, Yinka Shonibare and Isaac Julien, among others. Also spotted were Studio 54 legend Bianca Jagger, Bollywood A-lister Sonam Kapoor and Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

Yinka Shonibare. Dave Benett

There were turns from Caroline Polachek, whose live set shimmered beneath the trees, and underground favorite GALLiVANTER, who kept the crowd moving long after the last canapé disappeared. But the true marvel of the night was its precise balance of prestige and play. In a city known for its layered scenes and insular circles, the Serpentine Summer Party remains a rare convergence point where the art feels as alive as the conversation.

Marissa Montgomery, Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson

Marissa Montgomery, Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson. Dave Benett

Bettina Korek, Michael Bloomberg, Marina Tabussum and Hans Ulrich Obrist

Bettina Korek, Michael Bloomberg, Marina Tabussum and Hans Ulrich Obrist. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffrey

Beth Ditto and Charles Jeffrey. Dave Benett

Lily Allen

Lily Allen. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Addison O’Dea and Minnie Driver

Addison O’Dea and Minnie Driver. Dave Benett

will.i.am

will.i.am. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Ugoma Ebilah and Sir Grayson Perry

Ugoma Ebilah and Sir Grayson Perry. Dave Benett

Conner Ives

Conner Ives. Dave Benett

Lily McMenamy

Lily McMenamy. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn. Dave Benett

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire. Dave Benett

Bianca Jagger and Marina Tabussum

Bianca Jagger and Marina Tabussum. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Sonam Kapoor and Harris Reed

Sonam Kapoor and Harris Reed. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Jordan Grant

Jordan Grant. Dave Benett

Cambryan Sedlick and Georgia May Jagger

Cambryan Sedlick and Georgia May Jagger. Dave Benett

Storm Saulter and Sheila Atim

Storm Saulter and Sheila Atim. Dave Benett

Jackie St Clair and Carl Michaelson

Jackie St Clair and Carl Michaelson. Dave Benett

Hans Ulrich Obrist and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

Hans Ulrich Obrist and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Adot Gak

Adot Gak. Dave Benett

Sherrett Dahlstrom

Sherrett Dahlstrom. Dave Benett

Lady Kitty Spencer and Harrison Osterfield

Lady Kitty Spencer and Harrison Osterfield. Dave Benett

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne. Dave Benett

Obongjayar

Obongjayar. Dave Benett

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor. Dave Benett

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer. Dave Benett

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander. Dave Benett

Golden Hour Glamour: Inside the Serpentine Summer Party
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galleries, Serpentine Galleries