From CARMEN.maquia to Creative Black Tie, Ballet Hispánico’s Emerald Gala Dazzled

Late last month, more than 450 of New York’s cultural changemakers and balletomanes gathered in the Art Deco–inspired Ziegfeld Ballroom in their best “Creative Black Tie” to honor business leader, activist and Tony- and Emmy-winning producer and philanthropist Henry R. Muñoz III. The occasion was Ballet Hispánico’s 55th anniversary Emerald Gala—which raised over $1.6 million for the organization’s artistic and educational programs—and the accolade presented to Muñoz was the company’s Nuestra Inspiración Award.
“This honor represents more than just personal recognition,” he said in a pre-gala statement. “It’s a celebration of Latino artists, our rich culture and the transformative power of the arts to shape our society and create understanding.”
Before Nicaraguan-American political strategist, CNN commentator and The View co-host Ana Navarro presented the award, gala-goers were enraptured by selections from Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s ballet CARMEN.maquia, an explosive dance adaptation of Bizet’s iconic opera Carmen. The dancing continued during the sit-down dinner, which was enlivened by performances by the students from The Ballet Hispánico School.