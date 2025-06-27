Culture  •  Parties

From CARMEN.maquia to Creative Black Tie, Ballet Hispánico’s Emerald Gala Dazzled

Henry R. Muñoz III accepted the company’s Nuestra Inspiración Award while cultural changemakers and balletomanes danced into the night.

By
Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Eduardo Vilaro, Henry R. Muñoz III and Ana Navarro. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Late last month, more than 450 of New York’s cultural changemakers and balletomanes gathered in the Art Deco–inspired Ziegfeld Ballroom in their best “Creative Black Tie” to honor business leader, activist and Tony- and Emmy-winning producer and philanthropist Henry R. Muñoz III. The occasion was Ballet Hispánico’s 55th anniversary Emerald Gala—which raised over $1.6 million for the organization’s artistic and educational programs—and the accolade presented to Muñoz was the company’s Nuestra Inspiración Award.

“This honor represents more than just personal recognition,” he said in a pre-gala statement. “It’s a celebration of Latino artists, our rich culture and the transformative power of the arts to shape our society and create understanding.”

Before Nicaraguan-American political strategist, CNN commentator and The View co-host Ana Navarro presented the award, gala-goers were enraptured by selections from Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s ballet CARMEN.maquia, an explosive dance adaptation of Bizet’s iconic opera Carmen. The dancing continued during the sit-down dinner, which was enlivened by performances by the students from The Ballet Hispánico School.

A dramatic pose in a ballet performance.
A moment from Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s CARMEN.maquia. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Over the course of the evening, philanthropists Kate Lear and Andrew Martin-Weber mingled with New York governor Kathy Hochul, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs commissioner Laurie A. Cumbo and GMA’s Stephanie Ramos, who attended with her husband, filmmaker Emio Tomeoni. Also spotted were actor Harvey Guillén, dancer Alicia Graf Mack and costume designer Machine Dazzle, who rubbed elbows with artist Grimanesa Amorós, Vogue Mexico and Latin America editor-in-chief Karla Martinez de Salas and Lincoln Center’s Shanta Thake.

Before the glamorous night’s end, guests filed onto the dance floor and got their groove on to the sounds of the beloved three-time Grammy Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

Stephanie Ramos and Emio Tomeoni

Stephanie Ramos Tomeoni and Emio Tomeoni stand and laugh.
Stephanie Ramos Tomeoni and Emio Tomeoni. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Eduardo Vilaro and guest

Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Harvey Guillén and guest. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Kathy Hochul and Henry R. Muñoz III

Governor Kathy Hochul and Henry R. Muñoz III pose before a step-and-repeat.
Kathy Hochul and Henry R. Muñoz III. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Gabriel Rivera-Barraza and Grimanesa Amorós

Gabriel Rivera-Barraza and Grimanesa Amorós. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Andrew Martin-Weber, Machine Dazzle and Benjamin Woollcott

Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Andrew Martin-Weber, Machine Dazzle and Benjamin Woollcott. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jeanne Marie Fernandez and Patrick Muhlen

Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Jeanne Marie Fernandez and Patrick Muhlen. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Bridget Kane

Bridget Kane poses.
Bridget Kane. Patrick McMullan/PMC

D. Anthony Bond and Antonio Cangiano

D. Anthony Bond and Antonio Cangiano hug.
D. Anthony Bond and Antonio Cangiano. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Amir Baldwin, Darius Case and Adam Dario Morales

Amir Baldwin, Darius Case and Adam Dario Morales pose.
Amir Baldwin, Darius Case and Adam Dario Morales. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen

Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen pose.
Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Olivia Winston

Olivia Winston poses.
Olivia Winston. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Jacob Henscher and Sara Jacobson

Jacob Henscher and Sara Jacobson pose on the dance floor.
Jacob Henscher and Sara Jacobson. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Karla Martinez de Salas

Karla Martinez de Salas poses.
Karla Martinez de Salas. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Valerie Simmons and Shanta Thake

Valerie Simmons and Shanta Thake smile at the dinner table.
Valerie Simmons and Shanta Thake. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Phil Chan and Michael Rosenberg

Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Phil Chan and Michael Rosenberg. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Amanda Ostuni and Alex Robles

Amanda Ostuni and Alex Robles dance.
Amanda Ostuni and Alex Robles. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Antonio Cangiano

Antonio Cangiano stands and claps.
Antonio Cangiano. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Renee Shafransky and Nick Gazzolo

Renee Shafransky and Nick Gazzolo smile.
Renee Shafransky and Nick Gazzolo. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Marisa Kuberra, Caroline Bayani, Alison Ritz and Meg Scott

Marisa Kuberra, Caroline Bayani, Alison Ritz and Meg Scott pose.
Marisa Kuberra, Caroline Bayani, Alison Ritz and Meg Scott. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Amir Baldwin and Matthew Ford

Amir Baldwin and Matthew Ford smile.
Amir Baldwin and Matthew Ford. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Alicia Graf Mack

Alicia Graf Mack smiles, sitting at a table.
Alicia Graf Mack. Patrick McMullan/PMC

Alex Bowman and Charlotte Bowman

Ballet Hispánico 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala
Alex Bowman and Charlotte Bowman. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Eduardo Vilaro and Laurie A. Cumbo

Eduardo Vilaro and Laurie A. Cumbo pose in front of the step-and-repeat.
Eduardo Vilaro and Laurie A. Cumbo. Michael Ostuni/PMC

Elena Gonzalez and Dennis Veslic

Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen pose.
Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen. Patrick McMullan/PMC

