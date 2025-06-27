From CARMEN.maquia to Creative Black Tie, Ballet Hispánico’s Emerald Gala Dazzled

Late last month, more than 450 of New York’s cultural changemakers and balletomanes gathered in the Art Deco–inspired Ziegfeld Ballroom in their best “Creative Black Tie” to honor business leader, activist and Tony- and Emmy-winning producer and philanthropist Henry R. Muñoz III. The occasion was Ballet Hispánico’s 55th anniversary Emerald Gala—which raised over $1.6 million for the organization’s artistic and educational programs—and the accolade presented to Muñoz was the company’s Nuestra Inspiración Award.

“This honor represents more than just personal recognition,” he said in a pre-gala statement. “It’s a celebration of Latino artists, our rich culture and the transformative power of the arts to shape our society and create understanding.”

Before Nicaraguan-American political strategist, CNN commentator and The View co-host Ana Navarro presented the award, gala-goers were enraptured by selections from Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s ballet CARMEN.maquia, an explosive dance adaptation of Bizet’s iconic opera Carmen. The dancing continued during the sit-down dinner, which was enlivened by performances by the students from The Ballet Hispánico School.

Over the course of the evening, philanthropists Kate Lear and Andrew Martin-Weber mingled with New York governor Kathy Hochul, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs commissioner Laurie A. Cumbo and GMA’s Stephanie Ramos, who attended with her husband, filmmaker Emio Tomeoni. Also spotted were actor Harvey Guillén, dancer Alicia Graf Mack and costume designer Machine Dazzle, who rubbed elbows with artist Grimanesa Amorós, Vogue Mexico and Latin America editor-in-chief Karla Martinez de Salas and Lincoln Center’s Shanta Thake.

Before the glamorous night’s end, guests filed onto the dance floor and got their groove on to the sounds of the beloved three-time Grammy Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

Stephanie Ramos and Emio Tomeoni

Eduardo Vilaro and guest

Kathy Hochul and Henry R. Muñoz III

Gabriel Rivera-Barraza and Grimanesa Amorós

Ben Rodriguez-Cubeñas, Andrew Martin-Weber, Machine Dazzle and Benjamin Woollcott

Jeanne Marie Fernandez and Patrick Muhlen

Bridget Kane

D. Anthony Bond and Antonio Cangiano

Amir Baldwin, Darius Case and Adam Dario Morales

Ryan Hayes and Melissa Allen

Olivia Winston

Jacob Henscher and Sara Jacobson

Karla Martinez de Salas

Valerie Simmons and Shanta Thake

Phil Chan and Michael Rosenberg

Amanda Ostuni and Alex Robles

Antonio Cangiano

Renee Shafransky and Nick Gazzolo

Marisa Kuberra, Caroline Bayani, Alison Ritz and Meg Scott

Amir Baldwin and Matthew Ford

Alicia Graf Mack

Alex Bowman and Charlotte Bowman

Eduardo Vilaro and Laurie A. Cumbo

Elena Gonzalez and Dennis Veslic