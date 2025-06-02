Gray Skies and Grand Jetés: ABT’s Spring Gala Celebrated 85 Years in Style

Eric Rutherford and Kelly Killoren Bensimon. Getty Images for American Ballet
Last week, a downpour couldn’t dampen the glow inside Cipriani South Street, where the American Ballet Theatre staged its annual Spring Gala with all the elegance you’d expect from one of New York’s premier cultural institutions. The black-tie affair not only celebrated the company’s 85th anniversary but also honored longtime supporters
Susan and , whose decades of generosity have funded the creation of new choreography and helped ensure the company’s artistic longevity. Leonard Feinstein , ABT’s artistic director, and Susan Jaffe , its executive director, raised a toast to open the evening before guests made their way from cocktails to a candlelit dinner—and the real draw of the night: the dancing. Barry Hughson
The program offered a glittering preview of ABT’s 2025 Summer season, from an excerpt of
Christopher Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale—receiving its New York premiere next year—to tried-and-true favorites like Kevin McKenzie’s Swan Lake, George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations and Frederick Ashton’s Sylvia. Contemporary brilliance wasn’t forgotten either: Twyla Tharp’s Bach Partita and Alexei Ratmansky’s Serenade after Plato’s Symposium rounded out a program that was both reverent and electric. The evenings star dancers included , Joo Won Ahn , Aran Bell , Isabella Boylston , Skylar Brandt , Daniel Camargo , Herman Cornejo , Catherine Hurlin , Chloe Misseldine , Gillian Murphy , SunMi Park , Jake Roxander , Calvin Royal III , Hee Seo , Christine Shevchenko , Cory Stearns , Devon Teuscher and Cassandra Trenary . James Whiteside
New York’s boldfaced names turned out in force in a mix that was pure Manhattan:
Alec and , designer Hilaria Baldwin , patron Cynthia Rowley Indré Rockefeller, philanthropic fixture , former White House press secretary Jean Shafiroff , jewelry designer Karine Jean-Pierre , philanthropist Lauren Levinson , designer Lizzie Asher , TooD Beauty founder Michelle Ochs and soccer star Sharareh Siadat . There were dancers offstage, too, including icons Ashlyn Harris , Misty Copeland and Sascha Radetsky , as well as actors Stella Abrera , Sophia Bush , Dascha Polanco and Alex Newell . Even a few Real Housewives showed up to support the stage, with Eric Rutherford , Sai De Silva and Kelly Killoren Bensimon trading reality TV confessionals for champagne. Sutton Stracke Susan Jaffe, Susan Feinstein and Barry Hughson
