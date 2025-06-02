Culture  •  Parties

Gray Skies and Grand Jetés: ABT’s Spring Gala Celebrated 85 Years in Style

Society fixtures and ballet royalty turned out in force for the company’s anniversary celebration honoring philanthropic powerhouses Susan and Leonard Feinstein.

By
Eric Rutherford and Kelly Killoren Bensimon. Getty Images for American Ballet

Last week, a downpour couldn’t dampen the glow inside Cipriani South Street, where the American Ballet Theatre staged its annual Spring Gala with all the elegance you’d expect from one of New York’s premier cultural institutions. The black-tie affair not only celebrated the company’s 85th anniversary but also honored longtime supporters Susan and Leonard Feinstein, whose decades of generosity have funded the creation of new choreography and helped ensure the company’s artistic longevity. Susan Jaffe, ABT’s artistic director, and Barry Hughson, its executive director, raised a toast to open the evening before guests made their way from cocktails to a candlelit dinner—and the real draw of the night: the dancing.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

The program offered a glittering preview of ABT’s 2025 Summer season, from an excerpt of Christopher Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale—receiving its New York premiere next year—to tried-and-true favorites like Kevin McKenzie’s Swan Lake, George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations and Frederick Ashton’s Sylvia. Contemporary brilliance wasn’t forgotten either: Twyla Tharp’s Bach Partita and Alexei Ratmansky’s Serenade after Plato’s Symposium rounded out a program that was both reverent and electric. The evenings star dancers included Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Daniel Camargo, Herman Cornejo, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Gillian Murphy, SunMi Park, Jake Roxander, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary and James Whiteside.

Gillian Murphy. Getty Images for American Ballet

New York’s boldfaced names turned out in force in a mix that was pure Manhattan: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, designer Cynthia Rowley, patron Indré Rockefeller, philanthropic fixture Jean Shafiroff, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, jewelry designer Lauren Levinson, philanthropist Lizzie Asher, designer Michelle Ochs, TooD Beauty founder Sharareh Siadat and soccer star Ashlyn Harris. There were dancers offstage, too, including icons Misty Copeland, Sascha Radetsky and Stella Abrera, as well as actors Sophia Bush, Dascha Polanco, Alex Newell and Eric Rutherford. Even a few Real Housewives showed up to support the stage, with Sai De Silva, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Sutton Stracke trading reality TV confessionals for champagne.

Susan Jaffe, Susan Feinstein and Barry Hughson

Susan Jaffe, Susan Feinstein and Barry Hughson. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin. Getty Images for American Ballet

Misty Copeland and Clinton Luckett

Misty Copeland and Clinton Luckett. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre. Getty Images for American Ballet

Katherine Gage Boulud

Katherine Gage Boulud. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Sai De Silva, Michelle Ochs and Sharfaraz Khan

Sai De Silva, Michelle Ochs and Sharfaraz Khan. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Rebecca Hessel Cohen

Rebecca Hessel Cohen. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Christine Shevchenko

Christine Shevchenko. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Monica Elias, Cynthia Rowley, Lauren Kulchinsky Levison, Lizzie Asher and Tina Leung

Monica Elias, Cynthia Rowley, Lauren Kulchinsky Levison, Lizzie Asher and Tina Leung. Getty Images for American Ballet

Leonard Feinstein

Leonard Feinstein. Getty Images for American Ballet

Isiah Magsino

Isiah Magsino. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Cathy Ingram and Bill Ingram

Cathy Ingram and Bill Ingram. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Lauren Levison

Lauren Levison. Getty Images for American Ballet

Ashlynn Harris and Sophia Bush

Ashlynn Harris and Sophia Bush. Getty Images for American Ballet

Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff. Getty Images for American Ballet

James Whiteside and Tina Leung

James Whiteside and Tina Leung. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Alex Newell

Alex Newell. Getty Images for American Ballet

Nicole DiCocco

Nicole DiCocco. Getty Images for American Ballet

Lizzie Asher and Natalie Dougherty

Lizzie Asher and Natalie Dougherty. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Priya Shukla

Priya Shukla. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Kimberly Taylor Gindi and Roman Chiporukha

Kimberly Taylor Gindi and Roman Chiporukha. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Patti Ruiz-Healy

Patti Ruiz-Healy. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Sharareh Siadat, John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae

Sharareh Siadat, John Wattiker and Malcolm Carfrae. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Indré Rockefeller

Indré Rockefeller. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Mitzi Eisenberg and Warren Eisenberg

Mitzi Eisenberg and Warren Eisenberg. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Eric Rutherford and James Richard Miller

Eric Rutherford and James Richard Miller. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Monica Elias, Lizzie Asher, Tina Leung, Bach Mai and Lauren Levison

Monica Elias, Lizzie Asher, Tina Leung, Bach Mai and Lauren Levison. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Arielle Patrick and Valentino Carlotti

Arielle Patrick and Valentino Carlotti. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Kelly Killoren Bensimon. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gillian Murphy and Kevin Mckenzie

Gillian Murphy and Kevin Mckenzie. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside

Gillian Murphy and James Whiteside. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Chloe Misseldine and PJ Pascual

Chloe Misseldine and PJ Pascual. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gray Skies and Grand Jetés: ABT’s Spring Gala Celebrated 85 Years in Style
Filed Under: Parties, Dance, Culture, Galas, Susan Feinstein, Leonard Feinstein, Barry Hughson, SunMi Park, Karine Jean-Pierre, Lauren Levinson, Sharareh Siadat, Ashlyn Harris, Dascha Polanco, Sai De Silva, Daniel Camargo, Jake Roxander, Lizzie Asher, Sascha Radetsky, Stella Abrera, Alex Newell, Sutton Stracke, Eric Rutherford, Catherine Hurlin, Chloe Misseldine, Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn, Skylar Brandt, Calvin Royal III, Aran Bell, Hee Seo, Cory Stearns, Kevin McKenzie, Cassandra Trenary, Indre Rockefeller, Michelle Ochs, Christine Shevchenko, Susan Jaffe, Isabella Boylston, Sophia Bush, Gillian Murphy, Jean Shafiroff, Hilaria Baldwin, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Frederick Ashton, Herman Cornejo, James Whiteside, Misty Copeland, Christopher Wheeldon, Alexei Ratmansky, Twyla Tharp, Cynthia Rowley, George Balanchine, American Ballet Theatre, Alec Baldwin