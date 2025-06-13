ChatGPT Barbie? Mattel and OpenAI Join Forces on New A.I.-Infused Toys

Astronaut Barbie, Tennis Player Barbie, Presidential Candidate Barbie—you name it. Over the decades, Barbie maker Mattel has released a seemingly endless lineup of dolls. Now, its next iteration could be an A.I.-powered Barbie, as Mattel partners with OpenAI to bring emerging technology into its products and experiences. The collaboration, announced yesterday (June 12), will integrate A.I. across Mattel’s play-focused content and offerings—an initiative likely to draw scrutiny from both parents and privacy advocates. While the first product from the partnership is expected to debut later this year, the 80-year-old toy giant has not yet disclosed which of its brands—Barbie, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, or American Girl—will be the first to incorporate A.I.

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences and enrich lives through through play,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, in a statement. “A.I. has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways.”

The partnership aligns with Mattel’s strategic shift under CEO Ynon Kreiz, a former entertainment executive who has prioritized intellectual property monetization since taking over in 2018. A key focus has been expanding into film and television, most notably with the 2023 blockbuster Barbie.

In addition to consumer-facing products, Mattel plans to use OpenAI’s tools to streamline internal operations such as product development and idea generation. The company has already taken a similar approach with Google, using its A.I. features last year to analyze customer feedback.

OpenAI, for its part, continues to explore new industries for its technology. “We’re pleased to work with Mattel as it introduces thoughtful A.I.-powered experiences and products across its iconic brands, while also equipping employees with the benefits of ChatGPT,” said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

A controversial experiment

This isn’t the first time Mattel has used technology to push the boundaries of play—a strategy that has previously drawn criticism from child safety advocates. In 2015, the company faced backlash for releasing Hello Barbie, a doll that used A.I. to converse with children and record their voices. Two years later, it scrapped plans for a child-focused smart hub after critics raised concerns about data privacy and the potential impact on childhood development.

This time, Mattel says it will prioritize “innovation, privacy and safety” in its partnership with OpenAI. To create a child-appropriate A.I. product, OpenAI would likely need to develop a closed system with tightly curated training data and built-in safeguards limiting the types of queries the models can answer, according to Calli Schroeder, director of the A.I. and Human Rights Project at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).