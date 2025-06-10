Polymarket, a crypto-powered prediction platform that lets users wager on the outcomes of events like the New York City mayoral race, film box office numbers or the likelihood of a U.S. recession, gained significant traction last year during the U.S. Presidential election. Now, the platform is aiming for even broader mainstream appeal through a partnership with X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

As X’s “official prediction market partner,” Polymarket will leverage real-time insights from X and analysis powered by Grok, the platform’s A.I. assistant, along with prediction market probabilities. While the terms of the partnership remain undisclosed, the collaboration promises to strengthen Polymarket’s presence.

Founded by Shayne Coplan in 2020, Polymarket made headlines last year when its odds predicted a Donald Trump victory in the election. Musk has praised the platform, claiming it is “more accurate than polls, as actual money is on the line.” In 2024, Polymarket hosted over $8 billion worth of predictions and attracted high-profile investors such as Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

In a statement, Coplan said the X collaboration will enable his company to “deliver contextualized, data-driven insights to millions of Polymarket users” and help them “make sense of breaking news and make informed decisions about the future.”

The partnership represents a significant step for Polymarket in its efforts to become a more prominent part of the public conversation, according to Koleman Strumpf, an economics professor at Wake Forest University. Strumpf pointed out that various players in the prediction market industry are currently competing for brand recognition. By combining X posts with Polymarket data, the partnership could “spur additional interest in their markets,” he told Observer.