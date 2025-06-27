Executive Agility: How Businesses Are Reimagining the C-Suite

The number of full-time and permanent C-suite roles in businesses doubled from five to ten between the 1980s and mid-2000s, largely driven by a need for more specialized functional leadership to navigate digital transformation, customer engagement and technological innovation. As automation and evolving workplace cultures reshape how work is conducted, and global challenges such as energy shortages, demographic shifts and climate concerns add further complexity, leadership structures have continued to expand. But left unchecked, this rapid C-level proliferation risks creating bloated and fixed leadership hierarchies full of inflated titles that obscure seniority, decision-making authority and responsibilities. But above all, these complex senior talent structures are far from being flexible and agile, which is arguably essential in today’s changing business environment.

There is, however, an alternative way of organizing your C-suite: fractional leadership. As of January 2025, more than 142,000 professionals listed “fractional” in their LinkedIn job titles. Businesses can now access specialized C-suite-level expertise on a flexible, cost-effective basis, allowing them to scale strategically in a competitive landscape without the overhead of full-time executive hires.

A smarter way to scale

The fractional leadership trend is not confined to any one sector. It’s most prominent in industries that face faster accelerated change, such as technology, software as a service (SaaS) and healthcare, where organizations face A.I.-driven disruption and demand rapid adaptation. In these sectors, the ability to hire specialised skills at a C-suite level without long-term commitment is a key competitive advantage.

The businesses hiring fractional leaders are most often in earlier stages of growth. More than 73 percent of fractional leaders work with scale-up clients that are moving from founder-led operations to formalized leadership structures. Founders who once served as de facto CFOs, COOs and CMOs are increasingly segmenting their responsibilities and taking on fractional experts to unlock the next phase of growth. That said, fractional leaders also work with both startups and mature organizations, as over half maintain a portfolio that spans across business stages.

Before the rise of fractional executives, entrepreneurial business owners had limited and imperfect options for filling critical leadership gaps. They could hire a full-time C-suite professional, which was generally financially prohibitive, or settle for junior talent lacking the necessary skills and experience to drive strategy. Some outsourced key functions to external consulting agencies, like accountancy firms filling in for a CFO, though these arrangements rarely matched the depth or strategic value of in-house leadership. Others attempted to take on the responsibilities themselves, even when they did not have the required expertise, which was rarely a viable or productive approach. In many cases, businesses simply went without the skill set altogether, often resulting in weaker performance and missed growth opportunities.

Fractional leaders mirror traditional C-suite roles and bring deep functional expertise along with substantial leadership experience—over 72 percent have a minimum of 15 years of experience at a senior level.

CFOs, CMOs and the most in-demand fractional roles

The most common fractional roles include CFOs, CMOs, COOs, CTOs and even CEOs. Among these, CFOs account for 18 percent of fractional executive roles, followed by CMOs at 14 percent. While demand skews toward these core functions, fractional leaders are working across all the major C-suite functions.

Fractional CFOs, in particular, are in high demand. They work alongside founders to stimulate growth directly, ensure financial discipline and navigate funding strategies. In the past, hiring a full-time CFO could eat up a large chunk of annual expenses. Today, fractional arrangements enable early financial leadership while preserving the agility needed to grow in a competitive market. The second most popular fractional hire is CMOs. Many businesses start with an informal, reactive approach to marketing, which can stall growth and become a liability as the company scales. A fractional CMO brings strategic oversight, mentors internal staff, builds scalable marketing plans and ensures marketing becomes a driver, not a drag, on business momentum.

The strategic advantage

The rise of fractional leadership marks a significant evolution in how businesses access executive expertise. As organizations face increasing complexity, rapid technological change and heightened pressure to scale efficiently, fractional leaders offer a flexible and cost-effective solution grounded in deep experience.

With more than 142,000 professionals embracing the model, this trend is not simply a short-term response to economic conditions but a reflection of a broader shift in how modern businesses build leadership capacity. From scale-ups seeking their first executive hire to established companies requiring specialist guidance, fractional leaders are becoming an essential part of the modern leadership landscape. With CFOs and CMOs leading in popularity and other roles following closely, fractional leadership is becoming a strategic asset. Agile, experienced and cost-effective, they’re redefining how companies scale and succeed.

Sara Daw is Group CEO of The CFO Centre and The Liberti Group, and the author of Strategy and Leadership as Service – How the Access Economy Meets the C-Suite, which explores the fractional leadership trend.