Business  •  Technology

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Clashes with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei Over A.I.’s Job Impact

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei clash over A.I.'s risks and job impact, while other tech giants offer differing perspectives on the technology.

By
Man in black leather jacket stands onstage
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang doesn’t believe A.I. will wipe out jobs. Chesnot/Getty Images

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may operate in the same industry as software leaders like Anthropic, but he strongly disagrees with the company’s head, Dario Amodei, on key issues such as A.I.’s risks and job impacts. During a press briefing at VivaTech in Paris yesterday (June 11), Huang reportedly disagreed with “almost everything” Amodei said.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Huang pushed back against Amodei’s claims that A.I. is “scary” and “expensive,” arguing such statements imply Anthropic is the only company capable of guiding the technology’s development. He also disagreed with Amodei’s view that A.I.’s power would lead to mass job losses, which he suggested justified Anthropic’s dominance in the space.

Amodei, whose company competes with OpenAI and Google, has been open about the risks he believes A.I. poses to labor markets. Last month, he told Axios that A.I. could cut entry-level white-collar jobs by half and raise unemployment rates to 20 percent in the next five years. “The majority of staffers are unaware that this is going to happen,” Amodei said, adding that tech leaders “have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming.”

While Huang acknowledged that the emerging technology will render some jobs obsolete, he argued it won’t lead to widespread devastation, as the technology will create new job opportunities. “Whenever companies are more productive, they hire more people,” he said.

In response, Anthropic clarified in a statement that “Dario has never claimed that ‘only Anthropic’ can build safe and powerful A.I. As the public record will show, Dario has advocated for a national transparency standard for A.I. developers (including Anthropic) so the public and policymakers are aware of the models’ capabilities and risks and can prepare accordingly.” The company added that Amodei stands by his views on A.I. safety and the technology’s economic impact.

What are other tech leaders saying?

Amodei isn’t the only tech leader sounding the alarm over A.I.’s potential to disrupt industries. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, has urged workers to embrace A.I. to stay competitive. “If you’re an artist, a teacher, a physician, a business person, a technical person—if you’re not using this technology, you’re not going to be relevant compared to your peer groups and your competitors and the people who want to be successful,” Schmidt said at TED 2025 in May. “Adopt it, and adopt it fast,” he warned.

Others have downplayed concerns about widespread job losses. Google CEO Sundar Pichai described A.I. as an “accelerator” for productivity and new jobs, while acknowledging the importance of Amodei’s comments and the need for an industry-wide debate. Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, has expressed less concern about labor impacts, focusing instead on the risks of A.I. misuse. Meanwhile, Bill Gates has argued that A.I. will foster a proliferation of much-needed expertise in fields like medicine and education.

David Sacks, the Trump administration’s A.I. and crypto czar, has praised A.I.’s potential to positively disrupt labor by enhancing workers’ productivity and automating specific tasks, rather than eliminating entire roles. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to lead to a giant wave of unemployment, I think it’s going to make workers more productive,” Sacks said at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C. on June 10. “I don’t think the right thing to do here is throw up a wall and be so afraid of A.I. that we try to resist it.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Clashes with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei Over A.I.’s Job Impact
Filed Under: Business, Artificial Intelligence, Policy, Technology, VivaTech 2025, David Sacks, Demis Hassabis, Dario Amodei, Jensen Huang, Eric Schmidt, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, Anthropic, Google, Google Deep Mind, Nvidia