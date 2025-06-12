Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Clashes with Anthropic’s Dario Amodei Over A.I.’s Job Impact

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may operate in the same industry as software leaders like Anthropic, but he strongly disagrees with the company’s head, Dario Amodei, on key issues such as A.I.’s risks and job impacts. During a press briefing at VivaTech in Paris yesterday (June 11), Huang reportedly disagreed with “almost everything” Amodei said.

Huang pushed back against Amodei’s claims that A.I. is “scary” and “expensive,” arguing such statements imply Anthropic is the only company capable of guiding the technology’s development. He also disagreed with Amodei’s view that A.I.’s power would lead to mass job losses, which he suggested justified Anthropic’s dominance in the space.

Amodei, whose company competes with OpenAI and Google, has been open about the risks he believes A.I. poses to labor markets. Last month, he told Axios that A.I. could cut entry-level white-collar jobs by half and raise unemployment rates to 20 percent in the next five years. “The majority of staffers are unaware that this is going to happen,” Amodei said, adding that tech leaders “have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming.”

While Huang acknowledged that the emerging technology will render some jobs obsolete, he argued it won’t lead to widespread devastation, as the technology will create new job opportunities. “Whenever companies are more productive, they hire more people,” he said.

In response, Anthropic clarified in a statement that “Dario has never claimed that ‘only Anthropic’ can build safe and powerful A.I. As the public record will show, Dario has advocated for a national transparency standard for A.I. developers (including Anthropic) so the public and policymakers are aware of the models’ capabilities and risks and can prepare accordingly.” The company added that Amodei stands by his views on A.I. safety and the technology’s economic impact.

What are other tech leaders saying?

Amodei isn’t the only tech leader sounding the alarm over A.I.’s potential to disrupt industries. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, has urged workers to embrace A.I. to stay competitive. “If you’re an artist, a teacher, a physician, a business person, a technical person—if you’re not using this technology, you’re not going to be relevant compared to your peer groups and your competitors and the people who want to be successful,” Schmidt said at TED 2025 in May. “Adopt it, and adopt it fast,” he warned.