What We Know About iPhone Designer Jony Ive’s Post-Smartphone A.I. Device So Far

Jony Ive spent decades shaping Apple’s sleek, unmistakable aesthetic, crafting iconic products like the iPhone and iMac that defined a generation of consumer technology. Now, he’s helping lead the next technological leap—teaming up with OpenAI to design a consumer-facing A.I. device. The project has already earned the backing of Laurene Powell Jobs.

“Just watching something brand new be manifested, it’s a wondrous thing to behold,” said Powell Jobs of Ive’s recent work in a joint Financial Times interview. A longtime supporter of Ive’s work, she has remained in touch since his Apple days and is also an investor in his design firm, LoveFrom. That company’s spinout, io, was recently acquired by OpenAI in a $6.4 billion deal to fuse their efforts into a new category of A.I.-driven consumer products.

Powell Jobs has already had an early look at what they’re building. “I’ve watched in real time how ideas go from a thought to some words, to some drawings, to some stories, and then to prototypes, and then a different type of prototype,” she said. “And then something that you think: I can’t imagine that getting any better—only to see the next version, which is even better.” Following its acquisition of io and its 55-person team, Sam Altman’s OpenAI is planning to launch a groundbreaking A.I. device sometime next year. Ive, who will remain independent from the company but lead its creative and design direction, began conversations with Altman about A.I. hardware back in 2023. He went on to found io later that year to explore those ideas. While the full terms of OpenAI’s acquisition remain undisclosed, the deal is expected to make Ive a billionaire and grant Powell Jobs a significant stake in OpenAI.

A longstanding relationship

Ive and Powell Jobs have remained close since Steve Jobs’s death in 2011. In addition to investing in io, Powell Jobs has also backed LoveFrom through her investment platform, Emerson Collective. “LoveFrom wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for Laurene,” Ive told the Financial Times. “It feels to me like we grew up together.”